The Norfolk boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Monday, falling to the Grand Island Islanders 1-0 on a windy afternoon at Memorial Field.
The lone goal of the contest came from Javier Baide with 21 minutes left in the second half. After getting a pass at midfield, he ran down the sideline while being chased by a defender. As he got closer, he stopped and cut back to the inside, effectively shaking him off. Once then he found a 1-on-1 with goalkeeper Andrew Cudmore and put it past him and into the net.
“They got us spread out a little bit and then they created that 1-on-1 situation out there wide,” coach Joe Myers said, “He’s clearly a dangerous player because you could hear me the whole time telling my players to ‘Mark number 10, Mark number 10.’”
The goal was the first the Panthers had allowed in three matches. They allowed one goal in their season-opening win against Lincoln North Star on March 18.
After the goal, Norfolk had three shots on net in hopes that they could tie it up, one by Tanner Eisenhauer and two by Arturo Castro, but all three attempts were saved by Danny Rendon, who was credited with the shutout for Grand Island.
At the start of the contest, Norfolk was having trouble maintaining possession. However, things started to get going as passing lanes began to open up. Arturo Castro, who’s coming off an injury, was perhaps the biggest facilitator on that end, and Myers sees that as a huge plus going forward;
“I expect him to have a great senior year. I think the best for him is ahead,” Myers said, “Once he gets fully fit, he’ll be even better.”
Things picked up for both teams in the second half. Andrew Cudmore and Danny Rendon each had two saves after the Islanders and Panthers each got more open looks. It became a matter of who would have the ball at the right time, and on Monday it was Grand Island.
“I didn’t honestly think that we would have a clean sheet against Grand Island,” Myers said, “I thought if we were gonna win it would be 2-1. They’re a real dangerous team on the counter attack.”
Defeat is not something the Panthers have had to deal with so far this year, but Myers is confident that once they get more games under their belt, the team can reach the goal it, and many others throughout the Cornhusker state, have set for themselves.
“There’s not gonna be very many teams, if at all, that go undefeated,” Myers said “That’s just the nature of it and we’re gonna have to learn to deal with a little adversity and our long term goals is to get to state.
“This is a little bump in the road, but every game we just have to get better and I feel like we played better than we did against Columbus, just the opponent was a little better.”
That chance to bounce back will come this Thursday, when they travel to take on Lincoln East at 5 p.m.
Grand Island 0 1—1
Norfolk 0 0—0
Goals: (GI) Javier Baide