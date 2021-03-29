Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA... The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Boone and Madison. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&