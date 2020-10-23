Class A Boys

Norfolk High Freshman Isaac Ochoa took home a top 5 finish in the Class A boys race. Ochoa finished fifth with a time of 16:00. 

As a team, Norfolk High finished eighth.

Class A Girls

Norfolk High Rachel Mortimer and Esther Protzman competed at the state meet and finished 48th and 58th, respectively.

Class C Boys

Hartington sophomore Carson Noecker clocked a 15:22 in the Class C boys division to win the title by 31 seconds over second place finisher Mason Sindelar of Pierce.

The Pierce boys had the highest local finish in the team event. They finished ninth.

Class C Girls

Pierce junior Alexus Sindelar captured the Class C girls state title running the course in 19:18. Jordan Soto-Stopak of Boone Central placed third.

Winning the team title was Boone Central with 74, 26 points ahead of the runner-up team of Douglas County West.

Class D Boys

Ainsworth junior Tylan Schlueter was the top runner from northeast Nebraska finishing second to Class D boys state champion Payton Davis of David City Aquinas.

Stanton's Abraham Larson and Kolter Van Pelt finished third and fourth, respectively.

The Norfolk Catholic boys team finished second to Aquinas, 19-14.

Class D Girls

Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens is the Class D state girls cross country champion, running the 5,000-meters in 19:06.

Ainsworth freshman Katherine Kerrigan finished third.

McCool Junction edged defending girls champion Ainsworth for the team title 41-42. Bloomfield/Wausa was third with 47.

Check back for full story from the 2020 Nebraska Cross Country Meet in Kearney.

