CLASS A
Lincoln East freshman wins gold
Omaha World-Herald
Thomas Bryson’s win Wednesday, even from a freshman, was more expected than Lincoln East’s title at the Class A boys golf championship at Norfolk Country Club.
Bryson finished at 3-under 141. He’s the fourth since 1980 have won as freshmen — Pat Duffy of Omaha Creighton Prep in 1987, Connor Niehaus of Fremont in 2008 and Luke Kluver of Norfolk in 2016 were the others.
Lincoln East edged Omaha Westside by one stroke for its surprising team title.
Freshman Hayden Kuehner was the top finisher for Norfolk. He placed tied for 32nd with a 160. Tyson Wingate shot a 166 to tie for 46th while Cale Wacker’s 170 placed him in a tie for 57th.
Class A at Norfolk Country Club, par 72
Team scoring: Lincoln East 294-302—596, Omaha Westside 292-305—597, Elkhorn South 298-312—610, Omaha Creighton Prep 308-306—614, Lincoln Southeast 305-312—617, Grand Island 309-321—630, Gretna 316-320—636, Kearney 318-320—638, Millard West 319-323—642, Millard North 337-328—665, Fremont 331-339—670, Lincoln Southwest 342-358—700.
Individual medalists
Thomas Bryson, Lincoln Southeast 69-72—141
Thomas Gatlin, Lincoln East 68-76—144
Will Topolski, Lincoln East 75-72—147
Jackson Benge, Omaha Westside 73-75—148
Kolby Brown, Omaha Westside 72-76—148
Porter Topp, Omaha Westside 71-77—148
Ryan Lingelbach, Elkhorn South 69-80—149
Nolan Johnson, Gretna 78-71—149
Connor Steichen, Omaha Creighton Prep 76-74—150
Brock Kuhlman, Columbus 75-75—150
Marcus Holling, Grand Island 76-75—151
Parker Bunting, Lincoln East 75-76—151
Andrew Whittaker, Elkhorn South 72-79—151
Cole Schroer, Kearney 75-76—151
Luke Strako, Omaha Creighton Prep 75-77—152
Norfolk results
Hayden Kuehner 78-82—160
Tyson Wingate 83-83—166
Cale Wacker 81-89—170
CLASS B
Omaha Skutt’s Mullin takes title
Omaha World-Herald
SCOTTSBLUFF — Omaha Skutt senior Will Mullin said Wednesday the karma was good for winning the Class B tournament at Scotts Bluff Country Club. Mullin’s father, Rob, is a former Husker golfer from Scottsbluff.
Mullin birdied the course’s par-5 No. 1 hole to beat Mount Michael’s Jacob Goertz after they finished 36 holes in a tie at 1-under 143.
Norris broke one Class B scoring record and tied another by winning its first title since 2012.
Class B at Scotts Bluff Country Club, par 72
Team scoring: Norris 304-294—598, Omaha Skutt 309-320—627, York 318-330—646, Elkhorn Mount Michael 317-331—648, Scottsbluff 317-334—651, Omaha Concordia 337-329—666, Elkhorn North 336-342—678, Minden 348-343—691, Ogallala 347-345—692, Columbus Lakeview 352-346—698, McCook 362-360—722, Wayne 378-373—751.
Individual medalists
x-won playoff on first extra hole
xWilliam Mullin, Omaha Skutt 68-75—143
Jacob Goertz, Elkhorn Mount Michael 70-73—143
Logan Thurber, Norris 72-74—146
Carson Thurber, Norris 76-72—148
Treyton Baehr, Beatrice 74-74—148
Brock Rowley, Norris 77-72—149
Ryan Seevers, York 79-74—153
Jackson Lapour, Omaha Skutt 78-75—153
Maxwell Fremarek, Columbus Lakeview 78-75—153
Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff 72-81—153
Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff 76-78—154
Travis Tilford, Norris 80-76—156
Brayden Schram, Hastings 77-79—156
Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn North 73-84—157
Cauy Walters, Aurora 77-81—158
Also
Tanner Walling, Wayne 82-80—162
Drew Sharpe, Wayne 90-86—176
Bo Armstrong, Wayne 88-94—182
Abram Scholting, Pierce 105-84—189
Kyran Bartos, Wayne 119-113—232
Camron Weaselhead, Wayne 118-117—235
CLASS D
Overton rallies to championship
Omaha World-Herald
NORTH PLATTE — Overton overcame a 23-stroke deficit to win the school’s first golf title. The Eagles rushed past defending champion North Platte St. Patrick’s, playing on its hometown Lake Maloney Golf Course, with a final-round 337 to win by three strokes.
Area medalists were Creighton’s Gage Burns (fifth, 161), Stuart’s Anthony Heiser (sixth, 164), Pender’s Quinton Heineman (ninth, 166) and Humphrey St. Francis’ Jaden Kosch (10th, 167). Pender finished third and Howells-Dodge fourth in the team race.
Class D at Lake Maloney Golf Course, par 72
Team scoring: Overton 344-337—681, North Platte St. Patrick’s 321-363—644, Pender 347-341—688, Howells-Dodge 358-343—701, Thayer Central 356-354—710, Loomis 366-357—723, Lawrence-Nelson 353-375—728, Southern Valley 370-361—731, Humphrey St. Francis 379-357—736, Wausa 372-379—751, Crawford 379-389—768, Perkins County 380-388—768, Neligh-Oakdale 406-366—772, Stanton 378-394—772, Hemingford 391-400—791.
Individual medalists
Teegan Sonneman, North Platte St. Patrick’s 69-80—149
Connor Hasenauer, North Platte St. Patrick’s 73-78—151
Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County 78-76—154
Zachary Vandervoort, Thayer Central 78-77—155
Gage Burns, Creighton 85-76—161
Anthony Heiser, Stuart 78-86—164
Nathan Gillming, Elm Creek 86-78—164
Braden Fleischman, Overton 84-82—166
Quinton Heineman, Pender 85-81—166
Jaden Kosch, Humphrey St. Francis 86-81—167
Colbi Smith, South Loup 84-83—167
Quinn Johnson, Loomis 85-82—167
Cole Kramer, Sandhills Valley 83-84—167
Kyler Lusche, Kimball 81-87—168
Jhet Holthus, Hyannis 82-87—169
Jacob Klooz, Friend 82-87—169
Also:
Livia Hunke, Guardian Angels CC 86-85—171
Mitchell Kelly, Pender 83-88—171
Cole Grovijohn, Howells-Dodge 84-89—173
Kegan Hackerott, Humphrey St. Francis 91-83—174
Trey Johnson, Pender 90-84—174
Michael Vanness, Wausa 86-88—174
Austin Hegemann, Howells-Dodge 90-85—175
William Jesse, CWC 87-88—175
Brady Lund, Howells-Dodge 92-84—176
Kellen Fiala, Howells-Dodge 92-85—177
Spencer Rabbass, Pender 89-88—177
Ryan Hrbek, Guardian Angels CC 90-87—177
Jaxon Claussen, Wausa 90-90—180
Bryson Gadeken, Neligh-Oakdale 94-88—182
Paiton Hoefer, Elgin/Pope John 94-88—182
Parker Krusemark, Stanton 90-95—185
Owen Vogel, Stanton 89-96—185
Layton Gralheer, Pender 100-88—188
Jonathan Nissen, Wausa 96-93—189
Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale 97-92—189
Gavin Nelson, Howells-Dodge 96-94—190
Chase Furstenau, Neligh-Oakdale 97-95—192
Andrew Kosch, Humphrey St. Francis 100-95—195
Tyrel Wegener, Humphrey St. Francis 102-98—200
Ryan Locke, Stanton 99-102—201
Tanner Simmerman, Stanton 100-101—201
Tug Dawson, Wausa 100-108—208
Vance Borgmann, Stanton 115-107—222
Cameron Schindler, Neligh-Oakdale 118-112—230
Vincent Vanness, Wausa 113-123—236
Gavin Longsdorf, Neligh-Oakdale DNF