CLASS A

Lincoln East freshman wins gold

Omaha World-Herald

Thomas Bryson’s win Wednesday, even from a freshman, was more expected than Lincoln East’s title at the Class A boys golf championship at Norfolk Country Club.

Bryson finished at 3-under 141. He’s the fourth since 1980 have won as freshmen — Pat Duffy of Omaha Creighton Prep in 1987, Connor Niehaus of Fremont in 2008 and Luke Kluver of Norfolk in 2016 were the others.

Lincoln East edged Omaha Westside by one stroke for its surprising team title.

Freshman Hayden Kuehner was the top finisher for Norfolk. He placed tied for 32nd with a 160. Tyson Wingate shot a 166 to tie for 46th while Cale Wacker’s 170 placed him in a tie for 57th.

Class A at Norfolk Country Club, par 72

Team scoring: Lincoln East 294-302—596, Omaha Westside 292-305—597, Elkhorn South 298-312—610, Omaha Creighton Prep 308-306—614, Lincoln Southeast 305-312—617, Grand Island 309-321—630, Gretna 316-320—636, Kearney 318-320—638, Millard West 319-323—642, Millard North 337-328—665, Fremont 331-339—670, Lincoln Southwest 342-358—700.

Individual medalists

Thomas Bryson, Lincoln Southeast 69-72—141

Thomas Gatlin, Lincoln East 68-76—144

Will Topolski, Lincoln East 75-72—147

Jackson Benge, Omaha Westside 73-75—148

Kolby Brown, Omaha Westside 72-76—148

Porter Topp, Omaha Westside 71-77—148

Ryan Lingelbach, Elkhorn South 69-80—149

Nolan Johnson, Gretna 78-71—149

Connor Steichen, Omaha Creighton Prep 76-74—150

Brock Kuhlman, Columbus 75-75—150

Marcus Holling, Grand Island 76-75—151

Parker Bunting, Lincoln East 75-76—151

Andrew Whittaker, Elkhorn South 72-79—151

Cole Schroer, Kearney 75-76—151

Luke Strako, Omaha Creighton Prep 75-77—152

Norfolk results

Hayden Kuehner 78-82—160

Tyson Wingate 83-83—166

Cale Wacker 81-89—170

CLASS B

Omaha Skutt’s Mullin takes title

Omaha World-Herald

SCOTTSBLUFF — Omaha Skutt senior Will Mullin said Wednesday the karma was good for winning the Class B tournament at Scotts Bluff Country Club. Mullin’s father, Rob, is a former Husker golfer from Scottsbluff.

Mullin birdied the course’s par-5 No. 1 hole to beat Mount Michael’s Jacob Goertz after they finished 36 holes in a tie at 1-under 143.

Norris broke one Class B scoring record and tied another by winning its first title since 2012.

Class B at Scotts Bluff Country Club, par 72

Team scoring: Norris 304-294—598, Omaha Skutt 309-320—627, York 318-330—646, Elkhorn Mount Michael 317-331—648, Scottsbluff 317-334—651, Omaha Concordia 337-329—666, Elkhorn North 336-342—678, Minden 348-343—691, Ogallala 347-345—692, Columbus Lakeview 352-346—698, McCook 362-360—722, Wayne 378-373—751.

Individual medalists

x-won playoff on first extra hole

xWilliam Mullin, Omaha Skutt 68-75—143

Jacob Goertz, Elkhorn Mount Michael 70-73—143

Logan Thurber, Norris 72-74—146

Carson Thurber, Norris 76-72—148

Treyton Baehr, Beatrice 74-74—148

Brock Rowley, Norris 77-72—149

Ryan Seevers, York 79-74—153

Jackson Lapour, Omaha Skutt 78-75—153

Maxwell Fremarek, Columbus Lakeview 78-75—153

Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff 72-81—153

Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff 76-78—154

Travis Tilford, Norris 80-76—156

Brayden Schram, Hastings 77-79—156

Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn North 73-84—157

Cauy Walters, Aurora 77-81—158

Also

Tanner Walling, Wayne 82-80—162

Drew Sharpe, Wayne 90-86—176

Bo Armstrong, Wayne 88-94—182

Abram Scholting, Pierce 105-84—189

Kyran Bartos, Wayne 119-113—232

Camron Weaselhead, Wayne 118-117—235

CLASS D

Overton rallies to championship

Omaha World-Herald

NORTH PLATTE — Overton overcame a 23-stroke deficit to win the school’s first golf title. The Eagles rushed past defending champion North Platte St. Patrick’s, playing on its hometown Lake Maloney Golf Course, with a final-round 337 to win by three strokes.

Area medalists were Creighton’s Gage Burns (fifth, 161), Stuart’s Anthony Heiser (sixth, 164), Pender’s Quinton Heineman (ninth, 166) and Humphrey St. Francis’ Jaden Kosch (10th, 167). Pender finished third and Howells-Dodge fourth in the team race.

Class D at Lake Maloney Golf Course, par 72

Team scoring: Overton 344-337—681, North Platte St. Patrick’s 321-363—644, Pender 347-341—688, Howells-Dodge 358-343—701, Thayer Central 356-354—710, Loomis 366-357—723, Lawrence-Nelson 353-375—728, Southern Valley 370-361—731, Humphrey St. Francis 379-357—736, Wausa 372-379—751, Crawford 379-389—768, Perkins County 380-388—768, Neligh-Oakdale 406-366—772, Stanton 378-394—772, Hemingford 391-400—791.

Individual medalists

Teegan Sonneman, North Platte St. Patrick’s 69-80—149

Connor Hasenauer, North Platte St. Patrick’s 73-78—151

Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County 78-76—154

Zachary Vandervoort, Thayer Central 78-77—155

Gage Burns, Creighton 85-76—161

Anthony Heiser, Stuart 78-86—164

Nathan Gillming, Elm Creek 86-78—164

Braden Fleischman, Overton 84-82—166

Quinton Heineman, Pender 85-81—166

Jaden Kosch, Humphrey St. Francis 86-81—167

Colbi Smith, South Loup 84-83—167

Quinn Johnson, Loomis 85-82—167

Cole Kramer, Sandhills Valley 83-84—167

Kyler Lusche, Kimball 81-87—168

Jhet Holthus, Hyannis 82-87—169

Jacob Klooz, Friend 82-87—169

Also:

Livia Hunke, Guardian Angels CC 86-85—171

Mitchell Kelly, Pender 83-88—171

Cole Grovijohn, Howells-Dodge 84-89—173

Kegan Hackerott, Humphrey St. Francis 91-83—174

Trey Johnson, Pender 90-84—174

Michael Vanness, Wausa 86-88—174

Austin Hegemann, Howells-Dodge 90-85—175

William Jesse, CWC 87-88—175

Brady Lund, Howells-Dodge 92-84—176

Kellen Fiala, Howells-Dodge 92-85—177

Spencer Rabbass, Pender 89-88—177

Ryan Hrbek, Guardian Angels CC 90-87—177

Jaxon Claussen, Wausa 90-90—180

Bryson Gadeken, Neligh-Oakdale 94-88—182

Paiton Hoefer, Elgin/Pope John 94-88—182

Parker Krusemark, Stanton 90-95—185

Owen Vogel, Stanton 89-96—185

Layton Gralheer, Pender 100-88—188

Jonathan Nissen, Wausa 96-93—189

Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale 97-92—189

Gavin Nelson, Howells-Dodge 96-94—190

Chase Furstenau, Neligh-Oakdale 97-95—192

Andrew Kosch, Humphrey St. Francis 100-95—195

Tyrel Wegener, Humphrey St. Francis 102-98—200

Ryan Locke, Stanton 99-102—201

Tanner Simmerman, Stanton 100-101—201

Tug Dawson, Wausa 100-108—208

Vance Borgmann, Stanton 115-107—222

Cameron Schindler, Neligh-Oakdale 118-112—230

Vincent Vanness, Wausa 113-123—236

Gavin Longsdorf, Neligh-Oakdale DNF

Tags

In other news