WAYNE — Nick Ferrarini, a sharpshooting guard who started the past two seasons at Wayne State, is transferring to UNO.
The Millard North graduate tweeted his commitment Saturday. He will walk on with the Mavericks and have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-5 Ferrarini started 59 of Wayne’s 63 games during the past two seasons. As a true freshman in 2018-19, he averaged 9.8 points and shot 41% from 3-point territory.
He was second on the team in scoring last season, averaging 14.3 points and hitting 68 3-pointers. He shot 40% from behind the arc, 42.1% from the field and 82.4% from the foul line.
Wayne State went 21-10 during Ferrarini’s freshman year. But after graduating three starters, the Wildcats dropped to 10-22 last season, losing their last seven games.
Ferrarini also scored more than 1,100 points in his career at Millard North. He averaged 21.1 points as a senior.
UNO graduated its top two 3-point shooters in JT Gibson and KJ Robinson off this season’s 16-16 team. Gibson and Robinson combined to hit 126 of the team’s 200 3-pointers.