Darren Dubsky of Omaha and a graduate of Stanton High School, was inducted into the USA Softball of Nebraska Hall of Fame on Saturday.
For over 30 years, Dubsky was one of the most accomplished Fast Pitch pitchers of his time. The Clarkson native racked up over 1,000 wins and 12,000 strikeouts on the mound.
Dubsky played in nine Nebraska State Championships, his team won eight of them. While playing in six Iowa State Championships, his team won five of them.
Darren competed in 25 ASA or ISF national tournaments in all, being named the tournament MVP at ASA Nationals in 1992 & 1993. He also logged 34 perfect games, 107 no-hitters and had eight, 20-plus strike-out games in his career.
While throwing in the Lincoln league, he went undefeated from 1998-2007.
Darren’s father, Darrel Dubsky was inducted into the USA Softball of Nebraska Hall of Fame in 1984. They are the only father/son to be welcomed into the USA Softball of Nebraska Hall of Fame.