St. Mary's surges past Stuart for NVC title

EWING — Two years ago, O'Neill St. Mary's won just five matches all season, including a loss in its lone Niobrara Valley Conference tournament contest. A year ago, it finished fourth in the league bracket.
Now, the Cardinals are conference champions after a hard-fought 27-25, 20-25, 25-18, 27-25 contest played Friday night at Summerland. That vaulted them to their 25th win of the season and their ninth in a row going into the postseason.
"We came in pretty young the last couple of years," junior Mya Hedstrom said. "We were really young, but this was our goal. It feels really good to get it. ... This environment, it was pretty cool."
It was especially sweet revenge considering the opponent.
Stuart entered the night ranked fourth among Northeast Nebraska Class D teams and owned a Sept. 26 sweep over St. Mary's. In addition to the meeting earlier this season, Stuart had beat St. Mary's twice last season, their only meeting in 2020, and three times in 2019. Not since Oct. 4, 2018, had the Cardinals defeated the Broncos.
"The girls came in respecting Stuart's ability, respecting their strengths, but we desired it. We knew we had to do it here," St. Mary's coach Melinda Podany said. "It's a good game of volleyball. It's always fun to play a great team."
However, there may not be much celebrating. The rubber match may be next.
In all likelihood, the Broncos and Cardinals will meet again to decide the Subdistrict D2-5 winner on Tuesday. Both of those teams will enter with 20 or more wins, while their Monday opponents have combined for six wins all season.
"I'm proud of the way our girls fought. It was some good volleyball," Stuart coach Sandy Miller said. "Hopefully we'll see them Tuesday night."
Both teams relied on their standout hitters for big nights.
Hedstrom finished with a game-high 28 kills to go with three solo blocks, while Lorissa Reiman finished with 19 kills, four service aces and a pair of blocks. Lacey Paxton led Stuart with 21 kills and an ace serve, while Sydney Estill had 15 kills and a pair of service aces.
"We have some pretty strong hitters, but we have other reliable hitters, too," Hedstrom said.
The fourth set was indicative of the entire match.
Stuart led 11-7 after scoring five-straight points, including a pair of Sydney Estill kills, but St. Mary's responded to take a 15-14 lead. From there, it was tied at 15, 17, 18, 20, and 21 before a Reagan Stracke service ace put Stuart ahead 23-21, and a Estill kill put the Broncos at set point. Instead, the Cardinals got kills from Reiman and Hedstrom to tie it at 24.
Paxton's final kill of the night gave the Broncos yet another set point opportunity at 25-24, but Hedstrom's final kill led to a double-hit, and a hit sailed wide on game point.
"We fought back, even when they got back into it," Miller said. "We just couldn't finish it off."
The first set was a thriller in which Stuart scored 11 of the game's first 12 points, including three-straight Lacey Paxton kills, only to see St. Mary's surge back with a 19-17 lead thanks to four kills by Hedstrom and three-straight by Reiman. It was tied at 19, 20, 21, 22, 24 and 25 before a Joslyn Eby kill and an Alissa Brabec service ace secured the set for St. Mary's. Hedstrom and Paxton both had seven kills in the opening set, while Reiman had five.
"They had to find the courage to say that, even though they were this far behind, that we could still do it," Podany said. "We do this in practice. We'll set the scoreboard so that we're in the negative pretty bad and explain to them that this is going to happen in a game situation, so they've practiced this before."
St. Mary's won seven straight sets at the NVC tournament until Stuart took the second set. The Broncos seemed to be cruising along, leading 20-14, until Reiman served up three-straight service aces to put the Cardinals within 20-18. Paxton followed with four kills after that to finish off the set. Paxton had 15 kills in just the first two sets alone.
The Cardinals controlled most of the third set after they scored five-straight points to take a 6-3 lead. Hedstrom slammed a kill and a block on consecutive points for a 17-10 lead, and the Cardinals led 22-14 after a Reiman kill. Brabec dropped back-to-back ace serves to finish it off.
"The game of volleyball can be chaotic 90% of the time, and to be able to play in the chaos is an important thing," Podany said. "Obviously you always want to be organized and structured, but to know how to handle the chaos is the important thing."
Stuart (20-9) 25 25 18 25
St. Mary's (25-4) 27 20 25 27
STUART (kills-aces-blocks): Lacey Paxton 21-1-0, Trenadi Dodds 0-0-0, Reagan Stracke 8-2-0, Sydney Estill 15-2-0, Sarah Wallinger 3-2-0, Addie Ketteler 0-0-0, Chiana Tubbs 0-1-0, Addison Steinhauser 2-0-1.
O'NEILL ST. MARY'S (kills-aces-blocks): Alissa Brabec 2-3-1, Gracie Williamson 3-0-0, Annabelle Barlow 0-0-0, Hope WIlliamson 0-1-0, Mya Hedstrom 28-0-3, Emma Otte 2-1-0, Joslyn Eby 2-0-0, Lorissa Reiman 19-4-2.