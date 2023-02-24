HASTINGS — Momentum swung back and forth between both teams in the Class D1-3 district finals.
If things started looking bleak for either Bancroft-Rosalie or Hastings St. Cecilia, the tide seemed to shift and put the other squad against the ropes.
The Panthers overcame a slow start thanks to a big second quarter, but the game’s final significant scoring run belonged to St. Cecilia, which claimed the D1-3 title with a 53-48 victory. In the process, last year's Class C-2 champion Hawkettes punched their ticket to their 11th straight state tournament.
"That wasn't a game of trading buckets, that was a game of runs," said St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt. “We kind of owned the first quarter and they owned the second quarter. …We would build a lead and, credit to them, they would come back and hit tough shot after tough shot. They kept it in striking distance so that we could really never get comfortable.”
Most of Bancroft-Rosalie's big plays came from sophomore Addison James, who poured in a game-high 24 points. She finished the game 9 for 17, making an array of baskets from the floor.
"Runners, 3s — they were all a high degree of difficulty. You just looked at the kids after she made them and said, 'Hey, you did a good job defending,' " Berndt said of James' field goals. "We probably rotated three people, and she was still having a whale of a game."
Another talented youngster was the team leader in points for St. Cecilia. Freshman Avery Kissinger started the game hot, scoring nine points in the opening frame. She finished with 18 in the game. Juniors Tatum Krikac and Ryann Sabatka were the only other players in the game to score double figures, totaling 15 and 14, respectively.
Isabella Bonneau poured in seven for the Panthers, while Makenna James and Samryn Dick each finished with six points.
St. Cecilia, the third seed in the district finals, rode Kissinger's big first quarter en route to a big period of its own. The Hawkettes jumped out to a 15-4 lead and looked as though it would finally be able to avoid a dramatic finish. But the Panthers responded with a second quarter equally as dominant at St. Cecilia's first.
Bancroft-Rosalie, seeded 13th, went on a 15-0 run, with Addison James scoring 11 of the team’s 15 points in the quarter. The Panthers held St. Cecilia scoreless for the first 4:44 of the second.
The Panthers' defensive press was a big reason for St. Cecilia's struggles. The Hawkettes turned the ball over seven times in the period — they had eight all of the second half.
“Bancroft kind of switched up their press a little bit and gave us fits. We weren’t really able to get settled until halftime,” Berndt said.
Berndt said his team adjusted well to the press after talking it over during halftime.
The two teams were tied at 21-apiece at the half. And with St. Cecilia leading 30-29, the Hawkettes went on a 7-0 run to close the quarter.
Bancroft-Rosalie could not pull any closer than within three points during fourth quarter. But closing the game out was anything but easy.
The Panthers pulled within three points at the 1:40 mark. St. Cecilia pulled away thanks to a 5 of 6 showing from the free-throw line in the final 1:12 of the game.
Bancroft-Rosalie finishes its season with a record of 13-11. Bonneau is the Panthers’ only senior.
Bancroft-Rosalie (13-11) 6 15 8 19 — 48
St. Cecilia (17-7) 15 6 16 16 — 53
BANCROFT-ROSALIE (13-11): Isabella Bonneau 7, Makenna James 6, Addison James 24, Treylynn Sheridan 2, Samryn Dick 6, McKenzie Murphy 3.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA (17-7): Lindsey Parr 2, Avery Kissinger 18, Abbey Musalek 4, Tatum Krikac 15, Ryann Sabatka 14.