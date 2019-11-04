Sports shorts from the weekend

BASKETBALL
Moore leads Northeast to win
Sophomore Kyla Moore stepped up in big ways for the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team on Saturday night.
The Norfolk High graduate’s 20-point performance propelled the Hawks (1-0) to their first win of the season over Northeastern Junior College 75-64 at the Cox Activities Center.
Both teams had slow starts out of the gates, but the Hawks scored 25 points in the second quarter to take a 33-25 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Northeast pushed its lead to 22 thanks to a Katarina Zagorac 3-pointer. Northeast kept its foot on the pedal for the rest of the quarter and ultimately took a 19-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The Plainswomen wouldn’t go down without a fight until Beth Matas hit a jumper in the lane, followed by a layup from Moore and a 3-pointer to put the game out of reach for Northeastern.
Freshman Breanna Stouffer tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while Matas recorded 13 points and six assists. Emina Hadzihusejnovic added 11 points.
The Hawks shot 43 percent from the field and 43 percent from the three-point line.
Northeast travels to Cloud County Community College for a 6 p.m. matchup on Tuesday in Concordia, Kan.
Wildcats drop finale of event
ORANGE, California — Texas-Permian Basin led from start to finish in defeating the Wayne State College men’s basketball team 82-62 Sunday afternoon at the CCA Division II Tip Off Classic at Santiago Canyon College.
The Falcons move to 1-2 on the year with the win while the Wildcats fall to 0-3.
A Nick Ferrarini dunk with 1:00 to go before halftime got WSC within five at 33-28, but the ‘Cats ended the first half trailing 37-28. The Falcons from Texas-Permian Basin eliminated any chance of a comeback in the second half by shooting 62 percent from the field (18 of 29).
The third game in three days caught up to the Wildcats, who shot just 29 percent in the first half and 34.4 percent for the contest, going 4 of 25 from the 3-point line and 14 for 20 at the free throw stripe.
Sophomore center Jordan Janssen paced Wayne State with his second double-double of the weekend, recording 17 points and 11 rebounds. Junior forward Ben Dentlinger (12 points, nine rebounds) and sophomore guard Nate Mohr (11 points) also hit double figures for the Wildcats.
Wayne State resumes play on Friday and Saturday at the GAC/NSIC Challenge in Shawnee, Oklahoma where the Wildcats face East Central (Okla.) Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Oklahoma Baptist Saturday in a 7:30 p.m. contest.
Late rally dooms Wayne State
ORANGE, California — No. 23 Concordia Irvine (California) rallied from a 39-28 halftime deficit and scored the go-ahead basket with 36 seconds remaining to edge Wayne State College 75-73 Saturday at the CCA Division II Men’s Basketball Tip Off Classic. The Eagles improve to 2-0 on the year while the Wildcats drop to 0-2.
Wayne State was 30 of 68 from the field for 44.1 percent, going 6 of 15 from 3-point range and 7 for 12 at the free throw line.
Nick Ferrarini led Wayne State with a game-high 23 points, going 10 for 19 from the field. Jordan Janssen added 15 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the year to go with six assists.
VOLLEYBALL
Northeast wins Region XI title
MASON CITY, Iowa — The Northeast Community College volleyball team will be returning to Charleston, West Virginia, for the NJCAA Division II national tournament.
The Hawks (21-16 overall, 8-2 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference) did so in exciting fashion Sunday, rallying from a 13-9 deficit in the fifth set to shock host North Iowa Area Community College 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13 on Sunday.
“The team had a great weekend of volleyball,” Hawks coach Amanda Schultze said. “It’s always hard to beat someone on their home court with a big crowd but our kids kept their composure and played hard until point 15.”
Three Hawks recorded double-doubles in the win. Brianna Bauer led the attack with 24 kills, MaKayla Davidson set up the offense with 57 assists, and Josie Sanger led back-row play with 43 digs. Bauer finished with 21 digs and Davidson tallied 17, and Sanger added 13 assists.
Hannah Heppner and Caitlin Orton added 19 kills each. Caitlin Kumm had 21 digs, and Elizabeth Christensen added 20.
“I’m very proud of how these girls competed this weekend and even more proud of how they finished,” Schultze said.
The Hawks returned to the title game for the fourth consecutive season after they took care of Hawkeye Community College on Saturday 25-17, 25-14 and 25-15.
Bauer led Northeast with 12 kills and 20 digs. Orton added seven kills, while Davidson had 27 assists and Sanger tallied 18 digs.
Wayne State downs Sioux Falls
WAYNE — No. 12 Wayne State College recorded a season-best 13 blocks, and senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller recorded a match-high 11 kills with five blocks to power the Wildcats in a 25-21, 25-18, 25-13 Northern Sun Conference volleyball sweep over the University of Sioux Falls on Saturday at Rice Auditorium.
The Wildcats are now 19-5 on the season and 10-5 in the NSIC, while the Cougars fall to 14-9 and 6-9 in league play.
Beller led Wayne State with 11 kills, five blocks and three service aces followed by Kelsie Cada with eight kills and 11 digs. Jaci Brahmer ended a match-high eight blocks with six kills while Maddie Knobbe also had eight blocks.
Junior defensive specialist Hope Carter added 11 digs and two service aces while redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker was credited with 28 set assists.
The Wildcats play three NSIC road matches this week, starting Tuesday at No. 15 Southwest Minnesota State. WSC travels to Minot State on Friday and the University of Mary on Saturday.
State championships on NET
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s best high school volleyball teams will take the court at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln for the NSAA state championships, airing live Saturday on NET.
Larry Punteney will call the action and former Nebraska All-American volleyball standout Kathi Wieskamp will offer color commentary.
The championship matchups begin with the Class D2 finals at 9 a.m., followed by the Class D1 contest at 11 a.m. The afternoon action continues with Class C2 finals at 1 p.m. and Class C1 finals at 3 p.m. The evening contests include the Class B finals at 5 p.m. and Class A finals at 7 p.m.
The championships will also be streamed live at netNebraska.org or via the NET app.
FOOTBALL
Mavericks stampede Wildcats
MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State scored on every possession in the first half, and the third-ranked Mavericks cruised over Wayne State College 62-7 in Northern Sun Conference football action Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.
The Mavericks (9-0, 5-0, NSIC South) built leads of 24-0 after one quarter, 45-0 at intermission, and 59-0 through three quarters.
Wayne State (3-6, 1-4, NSIC South) put together a 65-yard scoring drive on eight plays in the late third and early fourth quarters, with senior running back Lorenzo Logwood capping the drive on a one-yard run to get the Wildcats on the scoreboard with 12:50 left in the game.
Minnesota State gained 556 yards in the contest, accounting for 271 yards rushing and 285 passing. WSC had 214 yards of total offense with 88 on the ground and 126 through the air.
Logwood was the top Wildcat rusher with 38 yards on five carries and one TD. Quarterback Andy McCance completed 8 of 18 passes for 81 yards. Redshirt freshman Jason Hawkins was the top receiver with six receptions for 71 yards.
Defensively, senior linebacker Tyler Thomsen recorded 13 tackles with one forced fumble, while sophomore linebacker Nicholas Joynt added 10 stops.
The Wildcats will be at home on Saturday facing Upper Iowa in an NSIC South contest at Bob Cunningham Field with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
SOCCER
Minnesota State blanks WSC
WAYNE — No. 19 Minnesota State scored three first-half goals that led to a 4-0 women’s soccer victory over Wayne State in Northern Sun Conference play on Sunday.
The Mavericks ended the contest with a 29-5 advantage in shots and 14-2 on goal.
Madison Kemp and Gabi Rosa had Wayne State’s shots on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham played the first 45 minutes and had five saves while freshman Regan Ott saw action in the second half and was credited with four saves while allowing one goal.
Wayne State closes the regular season on Friday with a 3 p.m. contest at Augustana.