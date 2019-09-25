Sports shorts for Sept. 25

VOLLEYBALL
Northeast players honored
AMES, Iowa – Two members of the Northeast Community College volleyball team earned recognition from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) on Wednesday for their efforts on the court last week.
Elley Beaver of Columbus led the Hawks offensively and was named the ICCAC Division II volleyball offensive player of the week. She finished with double-digit kills in four of the five matches. She had 15 kills against Neosho Community College and Waubonsee Community College. Beaver also managed 10 against No. 11 Cowley County Community College and 12 against No. 5 Highland Community College.
Osmond native Caitlin Kumm was named the ICCAC Division II defensive player of the week. In three matches against ranked competition, she averaged 18 digs per game and 4.9 per set. She had her best performance of the year with 28 digs against Waubonsee. She sits in ninth-place in the conference with a total of 251 digs on the season.
The Hawks (10-8, 3-0 ICCAC) were to square off with Kirkwood Community College at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Lutheran High garners sweep
Juniors Becca Gebhardt and Chloe Spence both posted double-doubles statistically, and Lutheran High Northeast survived in set three to defeat Howells-Dodge 25-16, 25-18, 31-29 on Tuesday night.
“We are happy to get this win but know that we didn’t play as well as we are capable of playing,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “Offensively, we did some better things attacking overall, but we still made strings of errors, which is something we definitely need to eliminate.”
Gebhardt led the attack with 17 kills, and she finished with 14 digs. Spence set up the offense with 21 assists and added 13 digs. Maddie Becker posted 16 assists, Halle Berner was charted with 27 digs, and Morgan Holdorf had four of the team’s 10 service aces.
“Credit Howells-Dodge with playing hard in the third set,” coach Gebhardt said. “They were up on us 21-16 in that third set before our girls fought back and tied it at 22-22. Then it was a real battle to finish and we ran out of subs during that time to make it more interesting.”
NEXT UP
Howells-Dodge (10-3), triangular vs. Pender and Cedar Bluffs, at Cedar Bluffs, Thursday.
Lutheran High Northeast (11-5) at Pierce, Thursday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic 3, Pierce 0
HARTINGTON — Kenlee Goeden recorded a team-high 10 kills as Class D No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Pierce 25-21, 25-18, 25-17. Megan Heimes added 16 digs, while Abby Hochstein was credited with nine kills and 12 digs for the Trojans.
NEXT UP
Pierce (3-10) hosts Lutheran High Northeast, Thursday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (11-6) hosts triangular vs. O'Neill and Wayne, Thursday.
Clarkson/Leigh 3, Twin River 0
CLARKSON — Kayden Schumacher had 12 kills and Kim Stodola folllowed with 11 kills as Clarkson/Leigh beat Twin River 25-15, 25-22, 25-20. Makenna Held was credited with 14 digs and 31 set assists for the Patriots.
Marissa Morris had a team-high 14 kills for Twin River. Eva Fehringer was credited with 14 set assists, while Chloe Cave had 13 digs for the Titans.
NEXT UP
Twin River (3-10) at Madison, Thursday.
Clarkson/Leigh (6-5) at Hampton invite, Saturday.
Crofton 3, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 1
LAUREL — Crofton outlasted Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 25-27, 27-25, 29-27, 25-16 in a non-conference match.
Ryah Ostermeyer finished with a team-high 13 kills for Crofton. Teammate Kaley Einrem followed with 11 kills. Alexis Folkers had 24 digs, while Taylor Schieffer was credited with 29 set assists.
NEXT UP
Crofton (7-7), triangular vs. Wisner-Pilger and Battle Creek, at Wisner, Thursday.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-5), triangular vs. Wakefield/Allen and Wynot, at Wynot, Thursday.
Hartington-Newcastle 3, Bloomfield 0
HARTINGTON — Kayden Jueden fired a team-high 12 kills for Hartington-Newcastle during a 25-18, 25-23, 25-11 win over Bloomfield.
Abbe Morten followed with eight kills, while Keanna Korth posted three blocks. Morten and Jueden each had eight digs.
NEXT UP
Bloomfield (2-9) hosts Humphrey St. Francis, Thursday.
Hartington-Newcastle (6-6) hosts Osmond, Thursday.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 3, Homer 0
HOMER — Sophia Hass knocked down 17 kills for Guardian Angels Central Catholic during a 25-13, 25-20, 25-16 win over Homer. Teammate Taylor Timmerman added three ace serves, while Hanna Knobbe was credited with 26 set assists.
NEXT UP
West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic (8-4), triangular vs. Oakland-Craig and Arlington, at Arlington, Thursday.
Homer (3-14) at Wisner-Pilger invite, Saturday.
West Holt 3, Niobrara/Verdigre 2
NIOBRARA — West Holt won a thrilling 25-10, 21-25, 27-29, 25-23, 15-6 match against Niobrara/Verdigre.
Makenna Guenther finished with seven kills and seven set assists for Niobrara/Verdigre. Teammate Emily Parks added five kills and 24 digs.
NEXT UP
Atkinson West Holt (3-13), triangular vs. Elgin Public/Pope John and Plainview, at Elgin, Saturday.
Niobrara/Verdigre (1-10), triangular vs. Summerland and Boyd County, at Ewing, Tuesday.
Winside 3, Wausa 0
WAUSA — Andi Bargstadt fired 11 kills as Class D No. 8 Winside swept Wausa 25-15, 25-12, 25-15. Teammate Hope Cummins added nine kills, while Kati Topp was credited with five blocks and three ace serves. McKenna Russell had 21 set assists.
Esther Nelson and Morgan Kleinschmit each had four kills for Wausa. Melanie Vanness was credited with 12 digs, while Jaide Kaiser handed out 10 set assists.
NEXT UP
Wausa (2-7) at Creighton, Thursday.
Winside (9-4) hosts triangular vs. Walthill and Santee, Thursday.
Ponca 3, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0
PONCA — Ponca pounded across 50 kills as a team in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur on Tuesday night.
Freshman Gracen Evans led with 13 kills, Kaci Day had 12, and Josie Reid and Alyssa Crosgrove added 11 each. Three had double-doubles — Day had a team-best 17 digs, while Reid and Crosgrove had 16 each. Morgan Nelson had 44 assists.
NEXT UP
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (9-9) hosts triangular vs. Emerson-Hubbard and Winnebago.
Ponca (14-2) hosts triangular vs. Emerson-Hubbard and Wynot, Oct. 1.
Elkhorn Valley 3, Plainview 0
PLAINVIEW — Bria Gale knocked down four ace serves as Elkhorn Valley beat Plainview 25-17, 25-16, 25-11. Olivia Nall added nine kills and 16 digs in the win. Kaylee Bacon was credited with seven kills, while Haley Fleetwood had 18 set assists.
NEXT UP
Elkhorn Valley (8-6) hosts Elkhorn Valley invite, Saturday.
Plainview (3-8), triangular vs. Elgin Public/Pope John and West Holt, at Elgin, Saturday.
Battle Creek triangular
Battle Creek 2, Osmond 0
BriAnna Zohner had eight kills, Riley Seifert tallied five kills and five blocks, and Tria McLean had 15 assists to help Class C No. 3 Battle Creek past Class D No. 6 Osmond 25-12, 25-10.
Macy Aschoff finished with three kills for Osmond. Elisa Herrera added 10 digs, while Grace Gansebom was credited with five set assists and seven digs.
Neligh-Oakdale 2, Osmond 1
Neligh-Oakdale recorded a 22-25, 25-23, 25-19 win over Osmond. Kennedy Johnson and Macy Aschoff each had five kills and 14 digs for Osmond. Grace Gansebom contributed 14 set assists.
Battle Creek 2, Neligh-Oakdale 0
Riley Seifert had nine kills, Tria McLean had seven kills and nine assists, and Paytyn Taake had eight digs as the Braves beat the Warriors 25-9, 25-19.
NEXT UP
Osmond (7-3) at Hartington-Newcastle, Thursday.
Battle Creek (13-1), triangular vs. Wisner-Pilger and Crofton, at Wisner, Thursday.
Neligh-Oakdale (5-5) hosts triangular vs. O'Neill St. Mary's and Sturart, Monday.
Creighton double dual
O’Neill 2, Creighton 0
Class C No. 8 O’Neill topped Creighton 25-15, 25-18. Bryna Fanta and Grace Van Metre each had three kills for Creighton. Maycee Zimmerer added eight digs.
Summerland def. O’Neill, 25-16, 25-14
NEXT UP
O’Neill (9-4), triangular vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wayne, at Hartington, Thursday.
Summerland (14-3) hosts Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, at Ewing, Thursday.
Creighton (3-9), hosts Wausa, Thursday.
CWC double triangular
Stuart 2, Spalding Academy 0
The Broncos made quick work of the Shamrocks 25-7, 25-9. Sydney Estill had 15 assists and six service aces, while Taya Schmaderer and Madison Stracke added three ace serves. Reaghan Engel led with six kills.
Fullerton 2, Stuart 1
Stuart dropped a 24-26, 25-16, 28-26 decision to Fullerton. Lexi Schroder had 10 kills and 14 digs, and Sydney Estill had 12 digs and 24 assists. Reaghan Engel added nine kills and 12 digs.
Chambers/Wheeler Central def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-15
Chambers/Wheeler Central def. Spalding Academy, 25-13, 25-14
NEXT UP
Chambers/Wheeler Central (11-2) at Wisner-Pilger invite, Saturday.
Stuart (10-4), triangular vs. O’Neill St. Mary’s and Neligh-Oakdale, at Neligh, Monday.
Nebraska Christian triangular
Columbus Lakeview 2, Boone Central 0
Caitlin Nelson's eight kills led Boone Central during a 25-21, 25-16 loss to Columbus Lakeview. Marysa Duerksen had 10 digs, while Paige Nelson finished with 19 set assists.
Nebraska Christian 2, Boone Central 0
Natalee Luettel finished with seven kills during Boone Central's 22-25, 25-19, 25-12 loss to Nebraska Christian. Teammate Caitlin Nelson added six kills and three blocks, while Marysa Duerksen had nine digs. Paige Nelson had 16 set assists.
NEXT UP
Boone Central (4-10) at Hastings Adams Central invitaional, Saturday.
North Central triangular
Boyd County 2, O’Neill St. Mary’s 0
Kalli Kayl had nine kills, while Daydra Zeisler and Lauryn Hoffman had seven each to lead Boyd County to a 25-19, 25-22 win over Class D No. 7 O’Neill St. Mary’s. Hoffman added 16 digs, and Hannah Drueke had 14 assists.
North Central def. St. Mary’s, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15
North Central def. Boyd County, 25-16, 14-25, 25-21
NEXT UP
O’Neill St. Mary’s (8-6), triangular vs. Neligh-Oakdale and Sturart, Monday at Neligh.
Bassett North Central (6-5) at Ansley-Litchfield invite, Saturday.
Spencer Boyd County (10-3) at Elkhorn Valley invite, Saturday.
Walthill triangular
Wakefield/Allen 2, Randolph 0
Jordyn Carr connected on six kills as Wakefield/Allen beat Randolph 25-13, 25-16. Teammate Aishah Valenzuela added 12 digs, while Carly Dickens handed out 14 set assists.
Wakefield/Allen 2, Walthill 0
Carly Dickens finished with four ace serves and 10 set assists as Wakefield/Allen topped Walthill 25-7, 25-14. Teammates Rachel Borg and Alli Jackson had three kills apiece.
Randolph def. Walthill, 27-25, 25-19
NEXT UP
Randolph (3-9) at Elkhorn Valley invite, Saturday.
Walthill (4-4), triangular vs. Winside and Santee, at Winside, Thursday.
Wakefield/Allen (9-7), triangular vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Wynot, at Wynot, Thursday.
West Point-Beemer triangular
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 2, West Point-Beemer 0
Class D No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family beat West Point-Beemer 25-20, 25-23. Jadyn Meiergerd had eight kills and 10 digs for the Cadets. Teammate Lauryn Hagedorn fired two ace serves, while Sidney Swanson was credited with 10 set assists.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 25-23, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 16-25, 25-19, 25-15
NEXT UP
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (8-6) vs. Summerland at Ewing, Thursday.
West Point-Beemer (6-9) at North Bend Central, Thursday.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (10-9) at Clarkson/Leigh, Tuesday.
Wisner-Pilger triangular
Wisner-Pilger 2, Pender 0
Rachel Otten's six kills led Wisner-Pilger in a 25-18, 25-11 over Pender. Teammate Adi Meyer contributed five ace serves and 10 set assists. Alexis Parker had three aces in the win.
Stanton 2, Pender 0
Class C No. 7 Stanton beat Pender 25-14, 25-13. Sylvia Cunningham's seven kills led the Mustangs. Teammate Morgan Remm had three ace serves, while Jasmine Kment was credited with 10 digs.
Wisner-Pilger 2, Stanton 1
Rachel Otten's 11 kills and five blocks led Wisner-Pilger to a 25-20, 19-25, 25-14 win over Class C No. 7 Stanton. Emily Buhrman added 16 digs and Adi Meyer had 20 set assists for the Gators. Sylvia Cunningham finished with eight kills for Stanton.
NEXT UP
Pender (3-9), triangular vs. Cedar Bluffs and Howells-Dodge, at Cedar Bluffs, Thursday.
Wisner-Pilger (8-3) hosts triangular vs. Wisner-Pilger and Crofton, Thursday.
Stanton (9-8), triangular vs. Oakland-Craig and Tekamah-Herman, at Oakland, Tuesday.
Scores only
Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
NEXT UP
Omaha Nation (8-6) at Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Monday.
Winnebago (7-3), hosts triangular vs. Emerson-Hubbard and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Thursday.
Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13
NEXT UP
Madison (1-12) hosts Twin River, Thursday.
Tekamah-Herman (2-14), triangular vs. Oakland-Craig and Stanton, at Oakland, Tuesday.
SOCCER
Hawks fall to ranked teams
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Both Northeast Community College soccer teams fell to ranked Iowa Western Community College counterparts Tuesday, with the women’s team falling 3-0 and the men’s team 11-0.
The No. 13 Iowa Western women scored all three of its goals in the second half. The Reivers outshot Northeast 11-5, and MacKenzie Byrnes had five keeper saves.
“I was happy with our play in the first half. I felt we moved the ball and took some chances,” coach Chad Miller said. “In the second half, Iowa Western played more composed and under control than we did.”
In the men’s match, the No. 5 Reivers scored 10 of their 11 goals in the second half, and Iowa Western outshot Northeast 20-0. Ivan Castillo had six saves, and Jorge Trejo had three.
“We played a good first half defensively and even got some good options going forward,” Miller said. “The second half was completely different. Iowa Western was attacking in numbers and we couldn’t close the space down fast enough.”
The Northeast women travel to Seward to play the Concordia JV on Thursday. The next match for the Northeast men is Saturday when it hosts Hawkeye Community College.
GOLF
Brodersen takes first place
FULLERTON — Boone Central’s Abby Brodersen won first place at the Fullerton invite on Tuesday.
Brodersen carded a 75. Heartland’s Elizabeth Mestl finished six strokes back to earn runner-up honors.
Team scores: Columbus Scotus 385, Heartland 422, Fullerton 423, Boone Central 428, Shelby/Rising City 458, Central City 466. No team scores: Centura, Exeter-Milligan.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Abby Brodersen, ABC, 75; 2. Mestl, HEA, 81; 3. Miller, HEA, 87; 4. Enderli, CS, 92; 5. Dubas, FUL, 93; 6. Dierman, CS, 97; 7. Dierman, CS, 98; 8. Ternus, CS, 98; 9. Perry, S/RC, 102; 10. Bridger, FUL, 102.
Valentine claims own invite
VALENTINE — Ramsey Ravenscroft fired an 88 for the gold medal, teammate Shauna Radant followed in second, and the host Badgers posted a 400 to win the four-team Valentine invite Tuesday.
Runner-up West Holt had two among the top five, and O’Neill had three in the top 10.
Team scores: Valentine 400, Atkinson West Holt 440, O’Neill 478, Ainsworth 566.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Ramsey Ravenscroft, VAL, 88; 2. Shauna Radant, VAL, 97; 3. Lydia Stenka, AWH, 99; 4. Mekallyn Bancroft, VAL, 106; 5. Hannah Brotsky, AWH, 107; 6. Nicole Williams, VAL, 109; 7. Kylee Howard, O’NE, 110; 8. Jordyn Laible, AWH, 115; 9. Madi Hampton, O’NE, 116; 10. Lexi Jensen, O’NE, 117.
Belden man reaches semis
LINCOLN — Denny Morgan of Belden was set to face Vince Takacsl of Ashland in one of the two semifinals of the Sam Reynolds Net Bracket of the Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship.
The semifinals were to begin Wednesday at 8 a.m., with the finals to follow at 1 p.m.
Morgan defeated Mick Shonsey of Omaha 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals Tuesday.