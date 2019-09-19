Sports shorts for Sept. 19

SOCCER
Pedroza honored nationally
Northeast Community College freshman Naomi Pedroza of Hastings has been the go-to threat for the Northeast Community College women’s team this season.
On Tuesday, the Iowa Community College Athletic Association honored her as Division I athlete off the week. Then on Wednesday, the National Junior College Athletic Association named her the national player of the week.
The Hawks are off to a 7-1 start and after just eight matches, Pedroza has scored 16 goals which already ties Northeast’s all-time record and has her in the top-10 nationally for goals in a season record for the Hawks and currently sits in the top-10 nationally in goals scored with 16.
Northeast men fall
SPENCER, Iowa — Northeast Community College’s men’s team scored an early goal, but that was the lone highlight in an 11-1 loss to No. 11 Iowa Lakes 11-1.
The Hawks’ only tally came seven minutes into the match when Rocky Guevara scored off an assist from Felipe Guilherme.
“We started off the game well and played with some composure,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “We were able to benefit off an error to get on the board early.
“Shortly after, Iowa Lakes evened the score. After that we didn’t seem to be the same team. We played on our heels, seemed hesitant, and had trouble building up. We are playing very individual and need to find ourselves as a team. “
The Lakers had 18 shots on goal to Northeast’s two and Hawk goalkeeper Ivan Castillo was credited with eight saves.
Northeast is now 2-6 and hosts Scott Community College of Bettendorf, Iowa on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Kearney defeats Norfolk JV
KEARNEY — Norfolk High’s JV football team dropped a 43-0 contest here against Kearney on Monday night.
Norfolk Junior High competes
Norfolk Junior High’s seventh grade A team blanked Sioux City North on Tuesday, 37-0.
Chase Swanson, Maddox Furst, Toryn Siske and Brayden Long all scored touchdowns for the Panthers.
The seventh grade B team also blanked their opponents from Sioux City North, 30-0.
Colin Broders, Tyler McFadden, Cole Fundes and Max Pearson all scored for Norfolk.
In the intramural game, the Maroon defeated the White 14-0. Blake Buchanan and Zach Roberts both scored touchdowns for the winning side.