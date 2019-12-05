Volleyball
Beller receives regional honors
WAYNE — Wayne State College senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller was named to a pair of All-Central Region volleyball teams announced Wednesday. She was named to the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) All-Central Region first team and voted to the D2CCA (Division II Conference Commissioners Association) All-Central Region team as voted on by sports information directors in the region.
Beller received first-team honors and now advances to the All-American ballot. She is the first Wildcat player since Alyssa Frauendorfer in 2015 (AVCA) to be named All-Region and the first Wildcat to collect CCA (formerly Daktronics) All-Region honors since Jennifer Hefner and Leigh Connot in 2010.
Beller, a 6-foot senior middle hitter from Humphrey, was the top blocker in the NSIC the last two seasons. She earned first-team All-NSIC honors this season after leading Wayne State in kills and blocks, averaging 2.90 kills and 1.24 blocks per set. Beller ranks first in the NSIC in blocks per set and is sixth in hitting percentage (.344) and was named NSIC Player of the Week twice this season.
Tournament matches on NET
LINCOLN — NET and the Nebraska Athletic Department announced Wednesday that the Huskers’ NCAA Tournament first-round match on Friday at 7 p.m. against Ball State will be televised statewide on NET. If the Huskers advance to Saturday’s 7 p.m. second-round match against Missouri or Northern Iowa, that match will also be televised live on NET.
The NET broadcasts will also be streamed online for free at BTNPlus.com or the BTN+ app. Larry Punteney and Kathi Wieskamp will call the action for NET from the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Friday’s Missouri/Northern Iowa match will have a free live stream on BTNPlus.com and the BTN+ app.
All of Nebraska’s matches will be available via Husker Sports Network radio affiliates. A free live audio stream will also be on Huskers.com.
Soccer
Academic All-America awards
WAYNE — Madison Burgard, Rachel Grisham and Sophia Ketchmark of Wayne State College were named to the 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II Women’s Soccer Team announced Wednesday.
The team is selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and recognizes the nation’s top student athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
All three players were recognized as second-team Academic All-Americans and join Christina Stasi (third team in 2018) as the only Academic All-Americans in the 23-year history of the program.