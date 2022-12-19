Panthers second at Fracas
GRAND ISLAND — The Norfolk High boys and girls wrestling teams both finished second at the Flatwater Fracas, which was held Friday and Saturday.
It was the highest finish ever at the dual tournament for the Norfolk boys, who finished runner-up in a field of 12 rated teams.
The Panthers went 6-0 in pool play, defeated Bennington 54-21 in the semifinals and were edged by Lincoln East 37-33 in the championship.
Norfolk’s girls went 4-1, losing to champion Grand Island 45-27.
Boys dual scores: Pool C — Norfolk 72, Lincoln Southeast 9; Norfolk 57, Blair 18; Norfolk 72, Gretna 10; Norfolk 39, Grand Island 29; Norfolk 55, Smith Center, Kan. 15; Norfolk 45, Papillion-La Vista 25. Gold round — Norfolk 54, Bennington 21; Lincoln East 37, Norfolk 33.
Norfolk — 106: Ryder Kahny, 7-1; 113: Chase Firenze, 4-4; 120/126: Tannor Thompson, 2-6; Zaiac Johnson, 0-8; 132: Calvin Empkey, 5-3; 138: Gavin Van Driel, 7-1; 145: Joel Thompson, 3-0; Josiah Kumm, 3-2; 152: Dylan Busch, 6-2; 160: Jacob Licking, 8-0; 170: Hudson Waldow, 8-0; 182: Jaeden Thompson, 5-3; 195/220: Kayden Kettler, 8-0; 195: Rylee Hammer, 3-2; 220/285: Jackson Bos, 7-1; 285: Noah Ferguson, 2-1.
Girls dual scores: Norfolk 54, Minden 19; Norfolk 52, Lexington 30; Norfolk 60, Lincoln East 12; Norfolk 54, Aurora 12; Grand Island 45, Norfolk 27.
Norfolk — 105: Jerzi Rabbass, 1-2; 110: Tiearra Pollard, 5-0; 115: Jzamin Haller, 5-0; 120: Caidence Bethards, 2-3; 125: Kali Mangelsen, 3-2; 130: Karen Cuellar, 1-0; Kylie Beeken, 3-1; 135/140: Lesly Rodriguez, 4-0; 135: Victoria Maxey, 3-0; 140: Laila Cuevas, 2-1; 145: Kayla Bobeldyke, 5-0; 155: Raegan Mangelsen, 2-3; 170: Beverly Bobeldyke, 4-1; 235: Ashanti Dillard, 4-1.
Knights fifth at EPPJ invite
ELGIN — The Norfolk Catholic boys finished fifth out of 13 teams at Saturday’s Elgin Public/Pope John Invitational.
The Knights had four medalists, including 113-pound champion Yair Santiago. He went 4-0 winning by pin in each match to improve to 11-0.
“I thought that we wrestled pretty well,” coach Henry Aschoff said. “Our young guys keep improving each time out. I thought Yair wrestled very well as did Mason (Duske, third at 152) and Sam (Johnson, second at 285).”
Boys team scoring: Plainview 156, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 116, Summerland 95, Pender 84, Norfolk Catholic 78, Twin River 77, Riverside 75, Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Fullerton 49, Palmer 47, Central Valley 46, Arcadia/Loup City 38, Nebraska Christian 13.
106: (round robin) 1. Hunter Rutten, RIV; 2. Landen Cauthon, TR; 3. Zachary Foecking, NC.
113: (round robin) 1. Yair Santiago, NC; 2. Adam Schroder, TR; 3. Nate Sanderson, PEN; 4. Canon Holley, CV.
120: (round robin) 1. Alex Thiele, SUM; 2. Kaedean Schwarting, EP/PJ; 3. Kane Kucera, PAL; 4. Talan Wood, CV.
126: 1. Carter Beckman, EP/PJ, over Ethan Kester, SUM, 5:29. 3. Trevor Carraher, RIV, over Trey Johnson, PEN, forfeit.
132: 1. Jesse Thiele, SUM, over Matthew Ferris, PEN, 5:09. 3. Dylan Schinstock, GACC, over Connor Thompson, SUM, 2:45.
138: 1. Ashton Johnson, TR, over Jordan Mosel, PLA, 14-9.
145: 1. Kyler Mosel, PLA, over Ted Hemmingsen, RIV, 5:32. 3. Bo Pokorny, CV, over Jordan Timmerman, GACC, 4:06.
152: 1. John Leija, PLA, over Mitchell Kelly, PEN, 6-0. 3. Mason Dusek, NC, over Tye Dozler, RIV, 5-3.
160: (round robin) 1. Tanner Frahm, PLA; 2. Spencer Kula, TR; 3. Evan Schuetze, GACC; 4. AJ Hobbs, SUM.
170: 1. Wyatt Doerr, PLA, over Luke Hagedorn, GACC, 10-3. 3. Dawson Lemburg, PAL, over Kendrick Schroeder, SUM, 4:57.
182: (round robin) 1. Brett Bridger, FUL; 2. Zach Cahill, PLA; 3. Cooper Schnell, NEC; 4. Erik Samuelson, PAL.
195: 1. James Rolf, GACC, over Samuel Hemenway, EP/PJ, 7-0.
220: 1. Jerrod Land, FUL, over Dax Doernemann, GACC, 3:24. 3. Colton Sanderson, PEN, over Hayven Stewart, PLA, 1:52.
285: 1. Xander Albin, PLA, over Sam Johnson, NC, 3-2. 3. Malachi Wheeler, NEC, over Carsten Knobbe, GACC, 1:49.
swimming
Panthers compete at LSE invite
LINCOLN — The Norfolk High boys placed 12th and girls 14th at the Lincoln Southeast Invitational.
“It was great to swim against some of the best in the state,” coach David Nelson said. “We have been working through a lot of illness the past two weeks so I was pleased with how we competed in the circumstances we had.
“A highlight of the meet was Elsie Olberding qualified for state in the 500 freestyle and placed runner-up in that event at the Knight Invite. Our diver Brendyn Luna also qualified for state in diving.”
Norfolk top 16 placers
Girls—200 medley relay: 13. Charli Jacobs, Sierra Rader, Elsie Olberding, Giannah Ortez, 2:06.49; 100 butterfly: 12. Jacobs, 1:04.79; 500 freestyle: 2. Olberding, 5:24.50 (state automic time); 200 freestyle relay: 13. Jacobs, Rader, Olberding, Ortez, 1:50.55; 100 breaststroke: 5. Olberding, 1:10.64; 15. Jacobs, 1:14.39; 400 freestyle relay: 15. Liz Wicker, Ortez, Isabel Calvillo, Rader, 4:18.35.
Boys—200 medley relay: 13. Tim Spray, Emmett Haake, Teagan Cleveland, Peyton Flohr, 1:51.91; 200 freestyle: 13. Spray, 1:55.21; 200 individual medley: 12. Cleveland, 2:13.24; 14. Haake, 2:13.68; Diving: 5. Brendyn Luna, 327.35 (state automatic ccore); 100 butterfly: 15. Cleveland, 57.43; 500 freestyle: 12. Haake, 5:13.51; 13. Spray, 5:14.89; 200 freestyle relay: 12. Owen Ash, David Protzman, Finn Barrett, Haake, 1:43.81; 400 freestyle relay: 11: Cleveland, Flohr, Barrett, Tim Spray, 3:35.01.
basketball
Storr keys Northeast CC win
The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team battled Iowa Western Community College in their final game before holiday break on Saturday with the Hawks winning 83-72.
Northeast (7-7, 1-3 ICCAC) trailed by as many as eight in the first half and were down seven at halftime, but the Hawks dominated the second half.
Collin Storr (Nassau, Bahamas) was all over the court for Northeast as his 26 points, 19 rebounds and six blocks totaled for one of the most dominant performances that that the Cox Activities Center has seen this year.
The Hawks shot 53.8% from the field in the matchup and held the Reivers to just 35.5% shooting.
Hawks women fall to No. 8 IWCC
The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team closed out their 2022 calendar year by hosting No. 8 Iowa Western Community College. The Reivers prevailed 73-45.
The Hawks (8-5, 2-2 ICCAC) only trailed 12-11 after the first quarter but Iowa Western took a 33-23 lead into the halftime break.
Sharissa Haas led Northeast with 11 points while Allison Richards added 10 points and nine rebounds.