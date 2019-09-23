Sports shorts and scores from the weekend

GOLF
Brodersen, Battle Creek win
ALBION — Abby Brodersen of Boone Central edged Sydney Erickson of Pierce by two shots to win the individual title, and Battle Creek had four golfers among the top 10 to win the team title at the Boone Central girls golf invite Saturday at the Albion Country Club.
Brodersen shot a 39 on the front nine on her way to a 79, while Erickson matched with a 39 on the back nine en route to an 81.
Team scores: Battle Creek 382, Pierce 402, Oakland-Craig 411, Columbus Scotus 411, Atkinson West Holt 427, Albion Boone Central 442, Fullerton 442, Columbus Lakeview 458, Wayne 458, Shelby-Rising City 469. No team scores: O’Neill, Stanton.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Abby Brodersen, ABC, 79; 2. Sydney Erickson, PIE, 81; 3. Natalie Bentjen, WAY, 90; 4. Enderlin, CS, 92; 5. Lydia Stenka, AWH, 93; 6. Becca Albrecht, PIE, 93; 7. Megan Lutt, BC, 94; 8. Kylee McLean, BC, 95; 9. Emma Wilkinson, BC, 96; 10. Meghan McCracken, BC, 97.
SOFTBALL
GACC improves to 18-0
DAVID CITY — West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic improved to 18-0 on the season when it won all three games played at the David City invite Saturday.
The Bluejays scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings to rally and defeat Omaha Mercy 3-2. They defeated Yutan/Mead and David City Aquinas by a combined gap of 22-2.
Guardian Angels CC 13, Yutan/Mead 1
Yutan/Mead 001 — 1 2 5
Guardian Angels CC 382 — 13 4 0
WP: Kayla Fischer. LP: Laura Kuhr. 2B: (GACC) Avery Kreikemeier. HR: (GACC) Fischer.
Guardian Angels CC 9, David City Aquinas 1
David City Aquinas 100 00 — 1 5 1
Guardian Angels CC 221 22 — 9 9 2
WP: Brooke Meister. LP: Mackenzie Kobza. 2B: (GACC) Jenna Schinstock.
Guardian Angels CC 3, Omaha Mercy 2
Omaha Mercy 020 000 — 6 10 1
Guardian Angels CC 100 101 — 5 10 1
WP: Erin Franzluebbers. LP: Rena Lee. 2B: (GACC) Jenna Schinstock, Kayla Fischer.
Boone Central finishes 1-2
GRAND ISLAND — Boone Central scored five runs in the first two innings to hold off Scottsbluff 7-4 in what turned out to be the Cardinals’ lone win at the Grand Island Northwest invite held at Veterans Softball Complex.
Boone Central dropped two close games, 7-5 against Aurora and 6-5 against Gothenburg, in the tournament.
Aurora 7, Boone Central 5
Aurora 310 012 0 — 7 12 2
Boone Central 040 001 0 — 5 6 2
WP: E. Fahrnbruch. LP: B. Groth. 2B: (AUR) K. Metzger; (BC) L. Miller. 3B: (AUR) K. Metzger.
Boone Central 7, Scottsbluff 4
Boone Central 321 01 — 7 13 2
Scottsbluff 110 02 — 4 9 3
WP: A. Hedlund. LP: K. Petals. 2B: (BC) C. Choat, M. Cunningham, A. Hedlund; (SCO) B. Brady 2, T. Klien 2.
Gothenburg 6, Boone Central 5
Gothenburg 002 013 0 — 6 10 1
Boone Central 001 010 3 — 5 10 1
WP: B. Coulter. LP: B. Groth. 2B: (BC) M. Cunningham, A. Hedlund. 3B: (BC) M. Cunningham, A. Hedlund. HR: (GOT) A. Bliven.
Highway 91 wins three at invite
O’NEILL — The Highway 91 (Clarkson/Leigh/Howells-Dodge) softball team won all three games played at the O’Neill invite.
Following are summaries of games available via MaxPreps.
Highway 91 5, Ponca 2
Ponca 101 00 — 2
Highway 91 050 0X — 5
WP: Jaedyn Ratzlaff. LP: Katie Janssen. 2B: (PON) Ashlyn Kingsbury, Jordan Lamprecht; (H91) Haley Bovee.
Highway 91 11, Pierce 0
Highway 91 119 — 11 13 0
Pierce 000 — 0 1 1
WP: Jaedyn Ratzlaff. LP: Madison Altwine.
O’Neill 1, West Point-Beemer 0
West Point-Beemer 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
O’Neill 000 000 1 — 1 6 4
WP: Morgan Breiner. LP: Abbey Dale. 2B: (O’NE) Alyssa Moser 2.
South Sioux City 16, Pierce 10
Pierce 100 405 — 10 15 1
South Sioux City 118 105 — 16 12 0
WP: Ella Meyers.
Ponca 15, Pierce 2
Ponca 130 47 — 15 20 0
Pierce 000 02 — 2 6 0
WP: Katie Janssen. LP: Madison Altwine. 2B: (PON) Tailynn Lawyer 2.