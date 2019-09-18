VOLLEYBALL
Panthers sweep North Star
LINCOLN — The Norfolk volleyball team earned a straight-set win over Lincoln North Star here Tuesday. The Panthers won 25-15, 25-19, 25-19.
Jalen Hoffman led Norfolk with 16 kills and four ace serves. Anden Baumann provided 34 set assists, Leah Petty led the squad with 20 digs and Tessa Gall had three solo blocks.
“The girls played really well. We walked in with a game plan to shut down (Nebraska recruit) Bekka Allick and get them out of system as much as possible,” Norfolk coach Katie Wright-Oswald said.
“If they set to her, it was extremely difficult to defend. The first set, she only touched the ball four times.
“Tessa Gall did a really nice job of blocking and Jalen Hoffman played phenomonal. As a team we did a really nice job communicating of what spots were open on the floor,” she said.
NEXT UP
Norfolk (9-5) hosts Lincoln Northeast, Tuesday.
Knights take Cedar in four
Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic recorded a 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 26-24 win over Class D No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.
Hayden Wolf led the Knight attack with 16 kills and 22 digs. Channatee Robles served two aces, Mary Fennessy and Abby Miller recorded six solo blocks apiece and Carly Marshall dished out 37 set assists.
Knights’ coach Michaela Barry said her team came out swinging aggressively, and playing its game. “We made too many errors in the second set, but were able to battle and get that game,” she said. “Then we got comfortable in the third set, but credit Cedar, they battled and came away with the win and the fourth set was back and forth the whole way.”
NEXT UP
Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-5) at Stanton invitational, Saturday.
Norfolk Catholic (6-2) hosts triangular vs. Boone Central and Stanton, Thursday.
GOLF
Hawks 7th at Midland invite
OMAHA — The Northeast Community College men finished seventh in the Midland invitational Monday and Tuesday at Tiburon Golf Club here.
Matthew Kingston led the Hawks finished second with a two-day total of six-over-par, 150., two shots behind the winner, Conor Schubring of Doane.
Team scores
Doane, 617; Nebraska Wesleyan B, 628; Midland B, 644; Southeast, 645; Briar Cliff, 650; Doane B, 652; Northeast, 654; Midland C, 669; Mount Marty, 706; Central, 739.
Top 10 individuals
1. Conor Schubring, DOA, 148; 2. Matthew Kingston, NECC, 150; 3. Rober Sack, DOA, 153; 4. Geronimo Narizzano, SECC, 154; 5. Christian Ghilardi, WES, 155; T6. Elijah Lamourex, BCL, 156; T6. tyler Welch, WES, 156; T8. Jordan Greenwood, MID, 157; T8. Blake Anderson, DOA, 157; 10. Connor Vandewege, WES, 158.
Other Northeast golfers
T24. Grant Sell, 166; T36. Jordan Hart, 169; T41. John Lapour, 174; 43. Ty Heimes, 175.
CROSS COUNTRY
Junior high athletes compete
Jordyn Arens of Crofton and Isaac Ochoa of Norfolk won the junior high girls and boys divisions of the Norfolk Catholic invitational at Skyview Park last week.
Arens covered the 2,000-meter course in 7 minutes, 15 sceonds, while Ochoa set a meet record in 6:10.
Girls winner and top Norfolk runners
1. Jordyn Arens, CRO, 7:15; 3. Sierra Rader, NOR, 7:40; 4. Molly Meier, NOR, 7:53; 12. Nishyia Ponniah, NOR, 8:19; 14. Madison Hall, NOR, 8:26; 17. Rebekah Guenther, NOR, 8:37; 18. Adeline Olberding, NOR, 8:41; 21. Jordan Aschoff, NC, 8:46; 36. Piper Brink, NOR, 9:12; 39. Izabella Wood, NOR, 9:20.
Boys winner and top Norfolk runners
1. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 6:10; 4. Alec Foecking, NC, 7:04; 5. Josiah Kumm, NOR, 7:06; 6. Dominic Leiss, NC, 7:07; 8. Hunter Phillips, NOR, 7:15; 10. Carter Jackson, NOR, 7:17; 18. Jason Nunez, NOR, 7:40; 25. Evan Hoff, NOR, 7:59; 29. Ryder Kahny, NOR, 8:01; 30. Yair Santiago, NC, 8:02.
SOFTBALL
Pierce drops two games
Pierce lost two games on Tuesday. Boone Central blanked the Cardinals 16-0 before Wayne recorded another shutout, 14-0
Boone Central 16, Pierce 0
PIE 000 — 0 2 0
BCE 88x — 16 10 0
WP: Avery Olnes; LP: Madison Altwine; 3B: (BCE) Shalee Grape.
Wayne 14, Pierce 0
PIE 000 — 0 0 2
WAY (11)3x — 14 14 0
LP: Addison Sporleder