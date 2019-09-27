Sports shorts and scores from Sept. 27

FOOTBALL
West Holt 63, Ainsworth 34
AINSWORTH — Tyler Larby rushed 33 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns, completed five passes for 96 yards, and West Holt earned its second straight victory by taking care of Ainsworth 63-34 on Thursday night.
Caleb Allen led Ainsworth with 29 rushes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and he completed seven passes for 90 yards and three scores. On defense, the Huskies held the Bulldogs to just 9 of 33 passing for 117 yards.
West Holt (2-2) 7 14 29 13 — 63
At Ainsworth (0-4) 6 8 12 8 — 34
Scoring summary
AIN: Grant Stec 5 pass from Caleb Allen (PAT failed)
WH: Rumen Rentschler 15 pass from Tyler Larby (Cameron Adkisson kick)
WH: Larby 41 run (PAT failed)
WH: Jakeem Brown 37 pass from Larby (Caid McCart run)
AIN: Allen 1 run (Allen run)
WH: Rentschler 33 pass from Larby (Rentschler kick)
AIN: Allen 29 run (PAT failed)
WH: Larby 1 run (Rentschler kick)
AIN: Wrett Killion 25 pass from Allen (PAT failed)
WH: Larby 6 run (Rentschler kick)
WH: Team safety
WH: Larby 23 run (PAT failed)
WH: Larby 2 run (PAT failed)
WH: Garrison Hansen 18 run (Rentschler kick)
AIN: Stec 9 pass from Allen (Stec pass from Allen)
NEXT UP
West Holt hosts North Central, Friday
Ainsworth at Creighton, Friday
Central Valley 56, Clearwater/Orchard 6
CLEARWATER — Jackson McIntyre and Enrique Martinez both rushed for two touchdowns each as Central Valley defeated Clearwater/Orchard 56-6 in the Class D2, District 5 opener for both teams Thursday night.
Central Valley (4-0) 16 8 12 20 — 56
At Clearwater/Orchard (0-4) 0 0 0 6 — 6
Scoring summary
CV: Jackson McIntyre 2 run (McIntyre run)
CV: Enrique Martinez 1 run (McIntyre run)
CV: McIntyre 11 run (McIntyre run)
CV: Martinez 11 run (PAT failed)
CV: Kordaynian Thorin 20 run (PAT failed)
C/O: Eli Macke 3 run (PAT failed)
CV: Zandar Wolf 18 run (PAT failed)
CV: Stetson Bottorf 12 run (PAT failed)
NEXT UP
Clearwater/Orchard hosts Stuart, Friday
Hartington-Newcastle 38, Randolph 32
RANDOLPH — Sam Harms caught four passes for 160 yards and a pair of long touchdowns from quarterback Shaye Morten, and Hartington-Newcastle improved to 3-1 on the season by holding off Randolph 38-32.
Morten was 8 of 12 passing for 196 yards, and he also led the Wildcats with 15 carries for 90 yards rushing. Hartington-Newcastle finished with 190 rushing yards and 196 passing yards.
Hartington-Newcastle (3-1) 16 8 6 8 — 38
Randolph (1-3) 6 6 14 6 — 32
Scoring summary
RAN: Justin Haselhorst 9 pass from Carter Schnoor (PAT failed)
H-N: Carson Sudbeck 2 run (Kobe Heitman pass from Shaye Morten)
H-N: Sam Harms 70 pass from Shaye Morten (Jake Peitz pass from Morten)
RAN: Haselhorst 3 run (PAT failed)
H-N: Heitman 4 run (Heitman pass from Morten)
RAN: Haselhorst 5 pass from Schnoor (Haselhorst pass from Schnoor)
H-N: Heitman 72 punt return (PAT failed)
RAN: Haselhorst 1 run (PAT failed)
H-N: Harms 61 pass from Morten (Morten run)
RAN: Keaton Backhaus 19 pass from Haselhorst (PAT failed)
NEXT UP
Hartington-Newcastle hosts Allen, Friday
Randolph hosts Wynot, Friday
St. Mary’s 42, Stuart 6
STUART — St. Mary’s intercepted four passes, and Grant Winkelbauer rushed 31 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals defeated Stuart 42-6 in their Class D2, District 5 opener Thursday night.
Quarterback Tate Thompson completed five passes for 78 yards, rushed 13 times for 98 yards, and accounted for four total touchdowns for St. Mary’s.
Ryan Steinhauser had 147 total yards and the lone Stuart touchdown.
St. Mary’s (2-2) 0 20 6 16 — 42
At Stuart (2-2) 0 0 6 0 — 6
Scoring summary
SM: Grant Winkelbauer 5 run (PAT failed)
SM: Tate Thompson 1 run (Gabe Pribil run)
SM: Connor Semin 18 pass from Thompson (PAT failed)
SM: Thompson 6 run (PAT failed)
STU: Ryan Steinhauser 1 run (PAT failed)
SM: Winkelbauer 10 run (Winkelbauer pass from Thompson)
SM: Thompson 5 run (Pribil run)
NEXT UP
St. Mary’s hosts Chambers/WC/Ewing, Thursday
Stuart at Clearwater/Orchard, Friday
CROSS COUNTRY
Bloomfield sweeps girls’ titles
CROFTON — Bloomfield grabbed the girls’ team title and had the top two runners — freshman Christina Martinson and sophomore Darla Nelson — at the Crofton invite Thursday.
Freshman Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle won the boys race, while South Sioux City claimed the boys team title.
Norfolk Catholic’s boys finished third with 63 points, while the girls came in tied for fifth at 89. Alison Stineman of Lutheran High Northeast was third to lead runners from city schools.
Girls Division
Team scores: Bloomfield 16, Hartington-Newcastle 31, South Sioux City 64, Crofton 71, Summerland 89, Norfolk Catholic 89, Osmond 106, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 129. No score: Lutheran High Northeast, Neligh-Oakdale, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Christina Martinson, BLO, 21:19; 2. Darla Nelson, BLO, 21:29; 3. Alison Stineman, LHNE, 21:32; 4. Sara Reifenrath, H-N, 21:38; 5. Kaci Wickersham, SUM, 21:47; 6. Emma Bixler, N-O, 21:53; 7. Bree Eisenhauer, BLO, 22:00; 8. Sara Burbach, H-N, 22:14; 9. Jayda Bernecker, H-N, 22:28; 10. Hannah Hubers, BLO, 22:41; 11. Ahmed, SSC, 22:46; 12. Madie Ziegler, BLO, 22:59; 13. Ann Woockman, BLO, 23:08; 14. Kiera Altwine, CRO, 23:36; 15. CC Kann, NC, 23:58.
Other Norfolk Catholic individuals: 25. Emily Faltys, 26:25; 28. Meghan Colton, 26:39; 32. Morgan Timmerman, 27:18.
Boys Division
Team scores: South Sioux City 20, Hartington-Newcastle 42, Norfolk Catholic 63, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 69, Osmond 71, Crofton 93, Summerland 128, Neligh-Oakdale 152, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 165. No score: Bloomfield, Lutheran High Northeast.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Carson Noecker, H-N, 16:37; 2. Connor Arens, CRO, 17:26; 3. Ejerso, SSC, 17:35; 4. Alvarez, SSC, 17:43; 5. Addison Smith, BLO, 17:55; 6. Lupercio, SSC, 18:00; 7. Brayden Kathol, H-N, 18:12; 8. Eli Thiele, SUM, 18:17; 9. Khalif, SSC, 18:19; 10. Balderas, SSC, 18:20; 11. Dagen Joachimsen, H-N, 18:21; 12. Ben Hammond, NC, 18:22; 13. Brayden Anderson, BRLD, 18:22; 14. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 18:22; 15. Devin Hegge, BRLD, 18:26.
Other city school individuals: 21. Travis Kalous, NC, 18:49; 22. Trey Foecking, NC, 18:49; 30. Eli Pfeifer, NC, 19:33; 35. Wyatt Ash, NC, 19:49; 39. Brady Jackson, LHNE, 20:20; 46. Temo Molina, LHNE, 21:50.
NHS boys first at Yankton invite
YANKTON — Norfolk’s cross country teams finished first and second at the Yankton invite here Thursday.
The boys edged Yankton 44-45 while the girls fell to the host 25-45.
Individual winners on the day were Mason Sindelar of Pierce (16 minutes, 16.27 second) in the boys division and Madison Fairley of Gayville-Volin, South Dakota, (18:41.13) in the girls division.
Finishing among the top 10 in the boys division for Norfolk were Matt Protzman (second), Bryson Callies (seventh) and Cole Uzzell (10th).
Finishing among the top 10 in the girls division were Esther Protzman (fifth) and Malorie SUmmers (eighth).
Next action for the Panthers will be the Kearney invite on Monday.
Boys division
1. Norfolk 44, 2. Yankton 45, 3. Pierce 69, 4. Vermillion 75, 5. Mitchell 131.
Norfolk runners: 2. Matt Protzman, 16:48.11; 7. Bryson Callies, 17:24.31; 9. Cole Uzzell, 17:30.33; 11. Daniel Weitzmann, 17:25.82; 15. Tristen Kittelson, 17:38.42; 17. Berkley Brummond, 17:42.33; 18. Wyatt Mead, 17:43.30; 19. William Reynolds, 17:48.43; 20. Isaac Guenther, 17:49.21.
Pierce runners: 1. Mason Sindelar, 16:16.27; 12. Gavin Geneski, 17:36.17; 13. Brock Bolling, 17:37.17; 26. Ashton Koch, 18:53.84; 27. Carter Jensen, 18:57.88; 29. Blake Bolling, 10:00.86; 30. Colt Arnold 19:10.37; 31. Chris Efta 19:13.77.
Girls division
1. Yankton 25, 2. Norfolk 45, T3. Vermillion and Mitchell 105, 5. Gayville-Volin 106
n Norfolk runners: 5. Ester Protzman 20:11.98; 8. Melorie Summers 20:28.14; 12. Rachel Mortimer 21:18.86; 14. Taeya Waggerman 21:30.42; 15. Danika Brown 21:30.60; 16. Paige Godfrey 21:31.97; 17. Pareena Ponniah 21:38.48; 18. Abbie Summers 21:47.99; 19. Ashlynn Millikan 21:49.66.
Pierce runner: 2. Alexus Sindelar 19:04.60.
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln Pius X sweeps Norfolk
LINCOLN — Powerful Lincoln Pius X used a relentless attack and blocking game to sweep Norfolk on Thursday, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16.
Still, Panther coach Katie Wright-Oswald said it was her team’s best performance of the year.
“I tell the girls when we play these good teams, we rise to the occasion and now we have to keep that consistency when we play teams that aren’t that high-level,” she said.
Wright-Oswald said the Thunderbolts caused a lot of problems with their length.
“We had to work on hitting shots. We couldn’t swing really hard and aggressively because of their big blockers. We had to speed up our offense and serve very aggressively.”
Erin Schwanebeck had seven kills and three service aces to lead the Panthers. Petty provided 20 digs and Anden Baumann 22 set assists.
“Leah Petty was all over the floor and would not let a ball hit the ground,” Wright-Oswald said. “It was great to see the attitude that we’re not going to give up.”
NEXT UP
Norfolk (10-6) at Fremont, Tuesday.
Hawks fall at ranked league foe
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Northeast Community College volleyball team won set one, but suffered a 21-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 setback at Indian Hills Community College on Thursday.
Indian Hills entered the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) match ranked No. 12 in NJCAA Division I.
Freshman libero Josie Sanger led the back row with 21 digs, while MaKayla Davidson had 18. Jamie Bonifas handed out 34 set assists. Caitlin Orton and Brianna Bauer led the attack with 14 and 11 kills, respectively.
Northeast (11-10) hosts Hawkeye (Iowa) Community College on Wednesday.
Eagles sweep Bluejays
PIERCE — Class C No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast picked up a convincing road win on Thursday, sweeping Pierce 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
“I thought our girls did a good job of staying focused and playing at a high level throughout the match,” Eagles coach Kathy Gebharrdt said. “We know we need to keep working to improve as we have anther tournament this Saturday at Riverside. It feels like our team is moving in the right direction and we want to keep building on that.”
Becca Gebhardt’s 16 kills led Lutheran High. Halle Berner had 19 digs, Chloe Spence 21 assists and four Eagles combined for eight service aces.
NEXT UP
n Lutheran High Northeast (12-5) at Riverside invitational, Saturday.
n Pierce (3-11) at Wisner-Pilger invitational, Saturday.
GOLF
NHS ninth at Lincoln East invite
LINCOLN — Kylie Blume finished three strokes away from medaling, and the Norfolk High girls golf team finished tied for ninth at the Lincoln East invite Thursday.
Blume carded an 89, and Leah Vanderheiden added a 93 to lead the Panthers, which posted a 401 team score
Team scores: Papillion-La Vista 331, Lincoln Pius X 340, Grand Island 350, Lincoln East 355, Kearney 356, Lincoln Southwest 384, Fremont 390, Columbus 399, Norfolk 401, Lincoln Southeast 401, Lincoln Northeast 418, Millard West 426, Lincoln North Star 454.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Kolbas, LPX, 70; 2. Taake, PLV, 79; 3. Speece, PLV, 79; 4. Pehrson, GI, 80; 5. Maiyo, LSE, 81; 6. Carr, LPX, 82; 7. Ernst, KEA, 83; 8. Zoellner, GI, 83; 9. Witte, FRE, 86; 10. Runyan, LE, 86.
Norfolk High individuals: Kylie Blume 89, Leah Vanderheiden 93, Paxton Peters 108, Mia Bertus 111, Kyla Robinson 120.
Valentine wins own triangular
VALENTINE — Ramsey Ravenscroft was the top individual by one shot to lead the host Badgers to a victory at their own triangular Thursday.
With a team score of 199, Valentine finished seven shots ahead of West Holt. Ravenscroft fired a 46.
Valentine (199): Ramsey Ravenscroft 46, Shauna Radant 47, Mekallyn Bancroft 51, Nicole Williams 55, Becca McGinley 65.
West Holt (206): Lydia Stenka 47, Jordyn Laible 51, Landyn Mlady 52, Hannah Brotsky 56.
Ainsworth (271): Jayden Keezer 66, Josie Ganser 67, Ellie Welke 69, Haley Schroedl 69, Allison Arens 78.
SOCCER
Hawks victorious
The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team improved to 9-2 on the season with a 2-0 victory over the Concordia University junior varsity here Thursday.
“This was a game we needed,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “Concordia always plays us tough and that is exactly what we needed to get ourselves back on our game.”
Naomi Pedroza score both Northeast goals, one in each half. Both were assisted by Kyla Ryan.
“We played much more relaxed and composed under pressure,” Miller said. “We moved the ball well and played much better mentally. It was good to see us play our game.”
Northeast outshot Concordia 15-4. MacKenzie Byrnes had two saves.
The Hawks currently sit tied for fourth in the nine-team Iowa Community College Conference.
Northeast (1-1, 9-2) will host Hawkeye Community College (2-0, 3-1), which is currently second in the league, on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Women’s match
Northeast 1 1 — 2
Concordia JV 0 0 — 0
Goals — NECC: Naomi Pedroz (2).
Assists — NECC: Kyla Ryan (2).