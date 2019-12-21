Sports shorts and scores

Basketball

LHNE boys win fifth-straight

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team claimed its fifth-straight victory Friday night when the Eagles took care of business 63-31 against Homer.

Jaxson Kant scored a team-high 23 points, while Ben Gebhardt chipped in 17 and Tanner Koss tallied 10.

The Eagles outscored the visiting Knights 36-10 in the second half to pull away for the victory. Lutheran High (5-1) plays next at the Shootout on the Elkhorn starting Dec. 28 in Wisner.

Homer 12 9 5 5 — 31

Lutheran High 15 12 16 20 — 63

HOMER (2-4): Landon Gilster 8; Grant Lander 2; Caleb Kearnes 10; Scott Kearnes 5; Kaleb Kinzie 4; Timmy Harris 2.

LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (5-1): Kaden Carr 2; Cort McKeown 6; Brady Jackson 2; Grant Colligan 3; Ben Gebhardt 17; Tanner Koss 10; Jaxson Kant 23.

LHNE girls drop heartbreaker

Lutheran High Northeast’s girls and Homer played a close game throughout, but in the end, the Eagles came up one point short, losig 53-52.

Chloe Spence scored 20 points to lead the Eagles while Becca Gebhardt added 17.

Homer 11 14 16 12 — 53

Lutheran High NE 11 14 12 15 — 52

HOMER (2-4): Stats not provided.

LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (2-4): Lauren Buhrman 1r; Morgan Holdorf 1r; Mia Furst 2p, 8r, 2a, 2s; Chloe Spence 20p, 6r, 4a, 4s; Becca Gebhardt 17p, 6r, 2a, 2s, 3b; Mia Wiederin 7p , 5r, 5a, 3s; Kendra Rosberg 4p, 3r, 3a, 5s; Leah Sugita 1r, 2s; Hannah Fouts 2p, 1r.

Norfolk Catholic JV tops LHNE

On Thursday, the Norfolk Catholic JV girls basketball team defeated Lutheran High Northeast 55-16.

Channatee Robles led the Knights with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Norfolk Catholic JV 4 14 18 19 — 55

Lutheran High Northest JV 4 3 3 6 — 16

NORFOLK CATHOLIC JV: Anna Neuhalfen 2p, 1a, 5r, 2s; Emily Faltys 5p, 1a, 1s; Addison Corr 6p, 2a, 7r, 1s; Tiffani Peitz 4p, 1a, 8r, 1b, 2s; Kalea Fischer 7p, 3r, 6s; Channatee Robles 14p, 10r, 1b, 3s; Shelby Gilsdorf 1a, 2r, 2s; Piper Craig 1r; Saylor Fischer 8p, 2a, 5r, 3s; Morgan Miller 2p, 2a, 3r; Elly Piper 3p, 1a, 4r, 2s; Jozy Piper 4p, 4r, 1s.

Hagedorn scores six in USD loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Northern Colorado defeated South Dakota on Friday 87-68 inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Norfolk High graduate Tyler Hagedorn scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds for the 9-4 Coyotes.

Norfolk Catholic boys stop four-game skid

Norfolk Catholic boys stop four-game skid

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team won for the first time since opening night when they outscored Boone Central 78-66 on Friday night at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.

+9
Battle Creek girls hold on to defeat O'Neill

Battle Creek girls hold on to defeat O'Neill

BATTLE CREEK — A flurry of action but precious little scoring described the final minutes of host Battle Creek’s 44-43 nailbiter over Class C No. 5 O’Neill in Mid-State Conference action on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL: BRLD 73, Howells-Dodge 63

BOYS BASKETBALL: BRLD 73, Howells-Dodge 63

LYONS -- Class C No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur led by 21 points late in the first half, but managed to hit just enough shots down the stretch to hold off a furious comeback by Class D No. 5 Howells-Dodge 73-63 in East Husker Conference boys basketball action Friday night.