Basketball
LHNE boys win fifth-straight
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team claimed its fifth-straight victory Friday night when the Eagles took care of business 63-31 against Homer.
Jaxson Kant scored a team-high 23 points, while Ben Gebhardt chipped in 17 and Tanner Koss tallied 10.
The Eagles outscored the visiting Knights 36-10 in the second half to pull away for the victory. Lutheran High (5-1) plays next at the Shootout on the Elkhorn starting Dec. 28 in Wisner.
Homer 12 9 5 5 — 31
Lutheran High 15 12 16 20 — 63
HOMER (2-4): Landon Gilster 8; Grant Lander 2; Caleb Kearnes 10; Scott Kearnes 5; Kaleb Kinzie 4; Timmy Harris 2.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (5-1): Kaden Carr 2; Cort McKeown 6; Brady Jackson 2; Grant Colligan 3; Ben Gebhardt 17; Tanner Koss 10; Jaxson Kant 23.
LHNE girls drop heartbreaker
Lutheran High Northeast’s girls and Homer played a close game throughout, but in the end, the Eagles came up one point short, losig 53-52.
Chloe Spence scored 20 points to lead the Eagles while Becca Gebhardt added 17.
Homer 11 14 16 12 — 53
Lutheran High NE 11 14 12 15 — 52
HOMER (2-4): Stats not provided.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (2-4): Lauren Buhrman 1r; Morgan Holdorf 1r; Mia Furst 2p, 8r, 2a, 2s; Chloe Spence 20p, 6r, 4a, 4s; Becca Gebhardt 17p, 6r, 2a, 2s, 3b; Mia Wiederin 7p , 5r, 5a, 3s; Kendra Rosberg 4p, 3r, 3a, 5s; Leah Sugita 1r, 2s; Hannah Fouts 2p, 1r.
LHNE girls drop heartbreaker
Lutheran High Northeast’s girls and Homer played a close game throughout, but in the end, the Eagles came up one point short, losig 53-52.
Chloe Spence scored 20 points to lead the Eagles while Becca Gebhardt added 17.
Homer 11 14 16 12 — 53
Lutheran High NE 11 14 12 15 — 52
HOMER (2-4): Stats not provided.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (2-4): Lauren Buhrman 1r; Morgan Holdorf 1r; Mia Furst 2p, 8r, 2a, 2s; Chloe Spence 20p, 6r, 4a, 4s; Becca Gebhardt 17p, 6r, 2a, 2s, 3b; Mia Wiederin 7p , 5r, 5a, 3s; Kendra Rosberg 4p, 3r, 3a, 5s; Leah Sugita 1r, 2s; Hannah Fouts 2p, 1r.
Norfolk Catholic JV tops LHNE
On Thursday, the Norfolk Catholic JV girls basketball team defeated Lutheran High Northeast 55-16.
Channatee Robles led the Knights with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Norfolk Catholic JV 4 14 18 19 — 55
Lutheran High Northest JV 4 3 3 6 — 16
NORFOLK CATHOLIC JV: Anna Neuhalfen 2p, 1a, 5r, 2s; Emily Faltys 5p, 1a, 1s; Addison Corr 6p, 2a, 7r, 1s; Tiffani Peitz 4p, 1a, 8r, 1b, 2s; Kalea Fischer 7p, 3r, 6s; Channatee Robles 14p, 10r, 1b, 3s; Shelby Gilsdorf 1a, 2r, 2s; Piper Craig 1r; Saylor Fischer 8p, 2a, 5r, 3s; Morgan Miller 2p, 2a, 3r; Elly Piper 3p, 1a, 4r, 2s; Jozy Piper 4p, 4r, 1s.
Hagedorn scores six in USD loss
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Northern Colorado defeated South Dakota on Friday 87-68 inside the Sanford Pentagon.
Norfolk High graduate Tyler Hagedorn scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds for the 9-4 Coyotes.