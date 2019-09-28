CROSS COUNTRY
Rice leads Ainsworth at Ord
ORD — Three-time defending state champion Rylee Rice won the girls race and paced Ainsowrth to the team title of the Ord invitational on Friday at the Ord Golf Course.
Gibbon’s Kaleb Pickel won the boys race while Ainsworth’s Ty Schlueter finished third. In the team race, Gibbon finished first while Plainview was second and Atkinson West Holt, third.
Girls division
Team scores: Ainsworth 22, Ord 34, Ravenna 44, Gibbon 52, Arcadia-Loup City 84, Burwell 97, Wood River 123. No team scores: Centura, St. Edward, Plainview, Sandhills/Thedford, Ansley-Litchfield.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Rylee Rice, AIN, 20:10; 2. Caitlin States, CEN; 3. Kloe Severance, ORD, 20:42; 4. Kacey Dethlefs, RAV, 20:52; 5. CeeAnna Beel, AIN, 20:54; 6. Shavanna Douglas, RAV, 21:38; 7. Bria Delimont, AIN, 21:46; 8. Alissa Bailey, GIB, 22:00; 9. Lindsay Wilkens, GIB, 22:04; 10. Delaney Cargill, ORD, 22:05.
Boys division
Team scores: Gibbon 49, Plainview 54, Atkinson West Holt 74, Centura 76, Ainsworth 84, Wood River 100, Arcadia-Loup City 101, Ord 103, Ravenna 111, Broken Bow 114. No team scores: Ansley-Litchfield, Twin Loup, St. Edward.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Kaleb Pickel, GIB, 17:15; 2. Jeremiah Arndt, CEN, 17:25; 3. Ty Schlueter, AIN, 17:45; 4. Nathan Holcomb, GIB, 18:04; 5. Omar Tinajero, WR, 18:12; 6. Aaron Kraus, WH, 18:21; 7. Abe Schroeder, RAV, 18:23; 8. Tommy Ortner, AIN, 18:29; 9. Joseph Albrecht, WH, 18:31; 10. Keagan Mosel, PLA, 18:35.
VOLLEYBALL
Wayne State sweeps Minot
WAYNE — Junior middle hitter Jaci Brahmer recorded a match-high 11 kills to go with nine blocks to lead No. 17 Wayne State to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-14 victory over Minot State in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Friday evening at Rice Auditorium.
The ‘Cats held a 12-1 edge in blocks and had six service aces to one for Minot State.
Brahmer hit .786 in the match with 11 kills and no errors on 14 attacks to lead the Wildcats. She also recorded nine blocks in the win. Tarrin Beller had seven kills with three blocks while Kelsie Cada, Maddie Knobbe and Katie Stephens each produced six kills with Knobbe adding eight blocks.
Senior libero Haley Kauth and Cada each had 14 digs while Maddie Duffy had three service aces.
The Wildcats (11-1, 2-1 NSIC) were to have played at home on Saturday afternoon against the University of Mary.
SOCCER
Last-minute goal lifts Wildcats
WAYNE — Gabi Rosa’s header off a corner kick from Skylar Stueckrath with 49 seconds remaining gave Wayne State the winning goal in a thrilling 2-1 Northern Sun Conference win over Minot State on Friday afternoon at the WSC Soccer Pitch.
It was the first-ever win for the Wildcat program over Minot State in eight tries (1-6-1)
Minot State struck first in the 17th minute when Daniela Fonseca scored on a goal with an assist from Kelsey Pena to put the visiting Beavers ahead 1-0.
Wayne State knotted the score at the 31:55 mark when Rylie Wehner scored her second goal of the season off a rebound from Gabi Rosa to make it a 1-1 contest.
The game appeared headed for overtime until a late surge by the Wildcats got a corner kick with just under a minute left. Skylar Stueckrath booted the ball from the left side into the box where Rosa headed the ball past Minot State goalkeeper Erin Rafferty with just 49 seconds left in regulation giving the Wildcats a thrilling 2-1 win.
Wayne State (2-2-2, 2-1, NSIC) finished the match with a 15-6 advantage in shots, including 8-4 in shots on goal
Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham earned the win with two saves and one goal allowed.
The Wildcats play again on Sunday, hosting the University of Mary in a 1 p.m. contest at the WSC Soccer Pitch.