Sports shorts and scores for Sept. 24

GOLF
Columbus outduals Norfolk
Jacey Hughes of Columbus fired a nine-hole round of 50 to lead Columbus to a 213-221 victory over Norfolk in a dual at the Norfolk Country Club on Tuesday.
Norfolk’s Kylie Blume was one shot back with a 51 to lead the Panthers.
Columbus 213, Norfolk 221
1. Jacey Hughes, COL, 50; T2. Kylie Blume, NOR, 51; Ashley Warner, COL, 51; 4. Mia Bertus, NOR, 54; T5. Sarah Lasso, COL, 56; Kaidence Siegel, Col, 56; 7. Paxton Peters, NOR, 57; 8. Kyla Robinson, 59; 9. Brooklyn Rotherham, COL, 62; 10. Leah Vanderheiden, NOR, 64.
Oakland-Craig wins quad
OAKLAND — Salena Johnson carded a round of 45 to earn medalist honors and lead host Oakland-Craig to victory in a quadrangular on Monday at the Oakland Golf Club.
West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper shot a round of 49 to finish second while Oakland-Craig’s Edie Anderson was third with a 50.
Team Scores: Oakland-Craig 205; Thurston-Cuming County (Pender/Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur) 249; Clarkson/Leigh 308. No team sore: West Point-Beemer.
Top 10: 1. Selena Johnson, 45; 2. Brook Diekemper, WP-B, 49; 3. Edie Anderson, O-C, 50; 4.Kailey Johnson, WP-B, 52; 5. Emily Luedert, TC, 54; 6. T6. Megan Bousquet, O-C, 55; Emily Carmichael, O-C, 55; 8. Emma Beutler, TC, 59; 9. Kaitlyn Fehrer, WP-B, 61; 10. Jazzmin Nolze, TC, 66.
Morgan in senior match play
LINCOLN — Ed Wyatt of Lincoln shot the low round of the day during stroke-play qualifying for the 9th Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club on Monday.
The field was seeded into four different brackets after the qualifying round, with the top 16 making the championship bracket.
Belden’s Denny Morgan qualified for the fourth, or Sam Reynolds bracket. Morgan was seeded second and received a bye into Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
NC, Kassmeier sweep titles
HARTINGTON — Led by individual champion Anna Kassmeier, the Norfolk Catholic girls golf team won the Hartington invite here Monday.
Kassmeier took top individual honors after carding an 87. In the team race, the Knights edged Battle Creek 408-412 for the title.
Also medaling for Norfolk Catholic were Hanna Neesen (fifth), Kalee Gilsdorf (ninth) and Carly Thramer (15th).
Hartington invite
Norfolk Catholic 408, Battle Creek 412, Hartington Cedar Catholic 433, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 469, Wayne 502, West Point-Beemer 518, Crofton NS.
Top 15
1. Anna Kassmeier, NC, 87; 2. Kylee McLean, BC, 96; 3. Delayne Sudbeck, HCC, 102; 4. Megan Lutt, BC, 102; 5. Hanna Neesen, NC, 102; 6. Jady Kinkaid, LCC, 102; 7. Natalie Bentjen, WAY, 104; 8. Emma Wilkinson, BC, 107; 9. Kalee Gilsdorf, NC, 107; 10. Meghan McCracken, BC, 107; 11. Ali Kersten, BCJV, 107; 12. Joslyn Hrabanek, BC, 108; 13. Hallie Noecker, HCC, 109; 14. Beccah Kleinschmit, HCC, 110; 15. Carly Thramer, NC, 112.
Other NC scores
Kalea Fischer, 119; Autumn Alder, 130.
TENNIS
Panthers compete at Papio
PAPILLION — The Norfolk boys varsity competed in the Papillion-La Vista invitational on Monday at the Harry S. Koch Tranquility Park.
The Panthers scored seven team points to finish 17th in the 24-team field.
Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger called it tough day all-around. “The Monarch Invitational is like a miniature version of the Class A and Class B state tournament combined,” he said.
Norfolk’s No. 2 singles player, Kalen Krohn, went 2-2 on the day. “He lost his opening match to Kirshenbaum from Elkhorn South who he lost to just one week ago 8–2, and only lost 8-6 today,” Krueger said.
“I am hoping for continued improvement from him each year as he is only a sophomore and gets better each and every day. He then won two of his final three matches.”
Team scores: Lincoln Southwest 50.5; Lincoln Pius X 40.5; Creighton Prep 35.5; Papillion-La Vista 32.5; Lincoln East 26; Millard North 25; Elkhorn South 24; Lincoln Southeast 23.5; Omaha Westside 22; Kearney 16.5; Fremont 15; Papilion-La Vista South 13; Lincoln High 12; Millard West 12; Lincoln North Star 11.5; Millard South 8; Norfolk 7; Omaha Bryan 6.5; Omaha Central 6; North Platte 6; Lincoln Northeast 6; Columbus 4; Omaha Burke 2.5; Omaha Benson 2.
No. 1 singles — Jared Ertzner Kitto (0-2): Lost to Lewis, PLVS, 8-4; lost to Phan, LNS, 8-3.
No. 2 singles — Kalen Krohn (2-2): Lost to Kirshenbaum, ELKS, 8–6; def. Manske, LNE, 8–2; def. Stone, NP, 8–4; lost to Garapati, OCEN, 8–3.
No. 1 doubles — Colby Mrsny and Mason Borgman (1–2): Def. Tee and Linn, OBEN, 8-1; lost to O’Shea and Grady Works, LSW, 8–1; lost to Phan and Mustard, LNS, 8–2.
No. 2 doubles — Jackson Schwanebeck and Joshua Sumner (1-2): Def. Shafer and Sartori, OCEN, 8–3; lost to Balfany and Johnson, LSW, 8–1; lost to Pate and Siegel, OWES, 8–3.
VOLLEYBALL
Wildcats move up to No. 17
WAYNE — The Wayne State volleyball team received a two spot promotion to 17th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II top 25 coaches poll released Monday.
The 9-1 Wildcats went 1-1 last week, winning 3-0 at Minnesota State Moorhead followed by a 3-0 loss to No. 8 Northern State of South Dakota.
The Wildcats host three matches this week, starting Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. non-conference matchup vs. Augustana on Pack the House/Black Out Night in Rice Auditorium. The Wildcats also hosts Minot State on Friday at 6 p.m. and the University of Mary Saturday at 1 p.m.
AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll
Rank School (first-place votes) Points Record Previuos
1. CS- San Bernardino (40) 1143 9-0 1
2. Western Washington (5) 1102 10-0 2
3. Nebraska-Kearney 1010 11-0 T6
4. Minnesota Duluth (1) 978 9-1 4
5. Washburn (Kan.) 913 9-1 3
6. Lewis (Ill.) 898 10-1 5
7. Concordia-St. Paul 885 8-2 T6
8. Northern State 849 9-1 8
9. Southwest Minnesota State 788 8-2 9
10. Tarleton State 657 7-3 11
11. Northwest Missouri State 644 9-1 15
12. Regis (Colo.) 503 8-2 18
13. Rockhurst 477 9-3 17
14. Central Missouri 461 6-4 12
15. St. Cloud State 453 10-0 22
16. Ferris State 421 7-3 10
17. Wayne State (Neb.) 360 9-1 19
18. Hillsdale (Mich.) 336 9-2 14
19. Sioux Falls 316 10-0 24
20. Texas A&M–Commerce 256 7-3 20
21. Wheeling 236 9-3 21
22. Tampa 152 5-5 13
23. Upper Iowa 135 8-2 25
24. Wingate 117 10-0 25
25. Barry 93 6-4 16
25. Colorado School of Mines 93 8-2 NR
Rodeo
Area cowgirl, cowboy saddle up
LARAMIE, Wyo. — A cowgirl from Bassett and cowboy from Norfolk helped the University of Wyoming to win the women’s and finish second in the men’s division of the Sheridan College rodeo last weekend.
Rachel Calvo a junior marketing major from Bassett finished third in barrel racing while junior Austin Hurlburt, an animal science major from Norfolk scored points in steer wrestling.