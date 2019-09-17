Sports shorts and scores for Sept. 17

VOLLEYBALL
Beller receives NSIC honor
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Wayne State College senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller was named the Northern Sun Conference defensive player of the week Monday by the league office following her play in four Wildcat wins last weekend at the Shark II Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
A 6-foot senior middle hitter from Humphrey, Beller was named the tournament’s most valuable player after averaging 3.08 kills and 1.75 blocks per set while posting a stellar attack percentage of .532 in four sweeps.
She posted a weekend-best 13 kills and five blocks, hitting .632 in a 3-0 win over Southern New Hampshire. Beller also recorded 11 kills and six blocks in a 3-0 victory over Grand Valley State. She had at least five blocks in all four matches and hit .532 in the four matches with 37 kills and just four errors on 62 attacks.
After eight wins this season, Beller leads the NSIC in attack percentage (.536) and blocks per set (1.40) while also leading the Wildcat team in kills per set at 3.16. She has 79 kills with just five errors on 138 attacks so far this year.
Wildcats improve to No. 19
WAYNE — The Wayne State College volleyball team moved up three spots to No. 19 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday.
The Wildcats collected 265 points in voting conducted by coaches from across the country after it won all four matches in sweeps last weekend at the Shark II Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Wayne State topped Belmont Abbey College, Grand Valley State, Florida Tech and Southern New Hampshire.
Wayne State opens Northern Sun Conference play on the road this weekend, visiting MSU Moorhead on Friday night and No. 8 Northern State on Saturday afternoon.
Bloomfield hosts triangular
Elkhorn Valley 2, Madison 0
Sophomore Kenzie Mosel had team highs of seven kills and four ace serves, and Elkhorn Valley defeated Madison 25-14, 25-17 in the middle match of a triangular Monday.
Haley Fleetwood added team bests of 11 assists and five digs, and she added three service aces.
Elkhorn Valley 2, Bloomfield 0
Elkhorn Valley used balance all around to defeat Bloomfield 25-20, 25-21.
Kenzie Mosel was the only Falcon to reach double digits in a statistic with 13 digs. Olivia Nall and Kaylee Bacon had five kills each. Carney Black (seven) and Haley Fleetwood (six) combined for 13 assists. Fleetwood and Mosel had two service aces each.
Score only: Bloomfield def. Madison, 2-0
NEXT UP
Madison (0-11) hosts West Point-Beemer, Thursday.
Bloomfield (2-6) at Wynot, Tuesday.
Tilden Elkhorn Valley (7-5) at Bassett North Central, Thursday.
North Bend Central hosts triangular
Stanton 2, North Bend Central 1
Stanton took down North Bend Central in a competitive three-set match, winning 29-27, 24-26, 25-20.
Stanton 2, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0
Stanton held off Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in the first set and cruised in the second for a 25-22, 25-11 victory.
North Bend Central 2, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1
North Bend Central capped Monday’s triangular by winning its second match of the season, this one by a 23-25, 25-21, 26-24 margin.
NEXT UP
Stanton (8-4), triangular vs. Norfolk Catholic and Boone Central, at Norfolk, Thursday.
North Bend Central (2-6) hosts Wisner-Pilger, Tuesday.
Hooper Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (5-7), at Pender, Tuesday.
GOLF
Kassmeier leads NC to crown
BATTLE CREEK — Anna Kassmeier posted the low round by 10 strokes to lead Norfolk Catholic to the team championship of the Battle Creek girls golf invite Monday.
Kassmeier opened with a 3-under par 34, including birdies on the fourth, sixth and eighth holes, on her front nine, before she settled with an 80 overall and a 46 on the back nine.
Shelbie Woerman of West Point-Beemer, who carded a 90, was second, and Hanna Neesen of Norfolk Catholic was three strokes behind Woerman for third. Carly Thramer added a sixth-place finish for the Knights.
Phoebe Miller led Norfolk High JV players with a 118.
Team scores: Norfolk Catholic 382, Battle Creek 413, Hartington Cedar Catholic 419, West Point-Beemer 426, West Holt 437, Wayne 507, Norfolk High JV 576, Clarkson/Leigh 590. No team scores: Crofton/Hartington-Newcastle, O’Neill.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Anna Kassmeier, NC, 80; 2. Shelbie Woerman, WP-B, 90; 3. Hanna Neesen, NC, 93; 4. Lydia Stenka, WH, 96; 5. Kailey Johnson, WP-B, 97; 6. Carly Thramer, NC, 98; 7. Megan Lutt, BC, 100; 8. Jordyn Laible, WH, 101; 9. Kylee McLean, BC, 103; 10. Delayne Sudbeck, HCC, 103.
Other city school golfers: 19. Kalee Gilsdorf, NC, 111; 24. Phoebe Miller, NOR, 118; 25. Kalea Fischer, NC, 120; 32. Destiny Merchant, NOR, 135; 42. Tru Alder, NOR, 153; 45. Arianna Amezcua, NOR, 170.
CROSS COUNTRY
Wildcats take both team titles
WAYNE — Hartington-Newcastle claimed a narrow sweep of the team titles at the Wayne cross country invite.
Pierce had two runners among the top three, led by sophomore Alexus Sindelar’s winning time of 20 minutes, 30.7 seconds, but Hartington-Newcastle edged Pender by four points for the girls team title.
In the boys race, freshman Carson Noecker led Hartington-Newcastle with a winning time of 16:54.48, and the Wildcats had three of the top five runners to hold off Pierce by nine points.
Junior Travis Kalous led the Norfolk Catholic boys with a seventh-place finish in 19:05.51, and the Knights added the 10th- through 12th-place runners to finish third in the boys division.
Sophomore Charli Fischer led Norfolk Catholic’s girls with an eighth-place run in 22:57.79. As a team, the Knights were fifth with 55 points, four away from third place.
Girls division
Team scores: Hartington-Newcastle 23, Pender 27, Battle Creek 52, Wayne 53, Norfolk Catholic 55, Wisner-Pilger 102, Winnebago 114. No team scores: Pierce, Ponca, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Omaha Nation.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Alexus Sindelar, PIE, 20:30.70; 2. Paige Steinman, PEN, 21:51.70; 3. Callie Arnold, PIE, 22:27.40; 4. Sara Burbach, H-N, 22:30.20; 5. Sara Reifenrath, H-N, 22:33.98; 6. Piper Steinman, PEN, 22:34.40; 7. Afftynn Stusse, BC, 22:35.94; 8. Charli Fischer, NC, 22:57.79; 9. Jayda Bernecker, H-N, 23:15.78; 10. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 23:18.76.
Other Norfolk Catholic finishers: 14. CC Kann, 24:29.91; 19. Emily Faltys, 25:41.80; 23. Morgan Timmerman, 27:01.27.
Boys division
Team scores: Hartington-Newcastle 22, Pierce 31, Norfolk Catholic 37, Wisner-Pilger 57, Wayne 103, Winside 115, Pender 141, Winnebago 148, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 161, Ponca 163. No team scores: Omaha Nation, Battle Creek.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Carson Noecker, H-N, 16:54.48; 2. Mason Sindelar, PIE, 17:33.84; 3. Gavin Geneski, PIE, 18:29.76; 4. Brayden Kathol, H-N, 18:42.31; 5. Dagen Joachimsen, H-N, 18:55.30; 6. Payton Biermann, W-P, 18:58.57; 7. Travis Kalous, NC, 19:05.51; 8. Sakoy Webster, ON, 19:18.21; 9. Brock Bolling, PIE, 19:24.09; 10. Ben Hammond, NC, 19:24.25.
Other Norfolk Catholic finishers: 11. Eli Pfeifer, 19:30.10; 12. Trey Foecking, 19:34.12; 33. Wyatt Ash, 20:50.85; 36. Owen Ash, 20:58.21; 45. Nolan Thramer, 21:48.76; 72. Drew Colton, 24:58.18.
North Central, Osmond win
NELIGH — The North Central girls, led by individual champion Daisy Frick, and Osmond boys, paced by gold medalist Mason Bykerk, claimed team championships at the Neligh-Oakdale cross country invite Monday.
Frick won the girls race in 20 minutes even, and Alison Stineman of Lutheran High Northeast finished runner-up in 20:08.
In the boys division, Osmond had three of the top four runners, led by Bykerk’s winning time of 16:42, and six Tigers finished among the top nine. Brady Jackson crossed in 18:51 for 14th to lead Lutheran High runners.
Girls division
Team scores: North Central 19, Boyd County 58, Burwell 58, Summerland 61, Neligh-Oakdale 67, Osmond 67, Niobrara/Verdigre 84. No team scores: Lutheran High Northeast, Stuart, Elkhorn Valley, Randolph.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Daisy Frick, NOC, 20:00; 2. Alison Stineman, LHNE, 20:08; 3. Emma Bixler, N-O, 20:10; 4. Kaci Wickersham, SUM, 20:29; 5. Riley Teel, NOC, 21:02; 6. Mariah Ost, NOC, 21:04; 7. Natasha Zeisler, BOYD, 21:28; 8. Jensen, BUR, 21:46; 9. Kaitlyn Kaup, STU, 22:13; 10. Hailey Bixler, N-O, 23:27.
Boys division
Team scores: Osmond 14, North Central 52, Elkhorn Valley 53, Boyd County 59, Summerland 63. No team scores: Burwell, Neligh-Oakdale, Creighton, Lutheran High Northeast, Stuart, Randolph.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Mason Bykerk, OSM, 16:42; 2. Hunter Bennett, EV, 16:46; 3. Johnson Chishiba, OSM, 16:49; 4. Graysen Schultze, OSM, 16:58; 5. Eli Thiele, SUM, 17:11; 6. Ryan Schmit, OSM, 18:04; 7. Octavio Palacios, OSM, 18:19; 8. Phillips, BUR, 18:25; 9. Aaron Chishiba, OSM, 18:39; 10. Raden Orton, NOC, 18:43.
Lutheran High finishers: 14. Brady Jackson, 18:51; 32. Ronald Molina, 20:37; 41. Temo Molina, 21:08.
SOFTBALL
GACC holds on for victory
WISNER — Guardian Angels Central Catholic surged with six runs over the final three innings to take control in a 9-4 victory over Northeast Nebraska (Wisner-Pilger/Pender/Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur) on Monday.
Reese Kneifl led all players by going 4 for 4 offensively for the host Vipers, and Dawson Anderson was 2 for 4 with four RBI.
Marissa Hunke was 3 for 4 with three doubles and four RBI for the visiting Bluejays, and Livia Hunke was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and a double.
Guardian Angels CC 002 140 2 — 9 13 2
Northeast Nebraska 101 010 1 — 4 8 0
WP: Erin Franzluebbers. LP: Londyn Nelson. 2B: (GACC) Livia Hunke, Marissa Hunke 3, Brooke Meister; (NEN) Skyler Prokop. HR: (GACC) Kayla Fischer.
RODEO
Northeast teams in action
NORTH PLATTE — The Northeast Community College rodeo team competed in two rodeos in one location on Friday and Saturday at the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo.
Steer wrestler Zane Patrick of Bartlett took first in the steer wrestling with a time of 4.7 seconds. In the first rodeo, the Northeast men finished in sixth-place out of the 10-team event.
In the second rodeo of the weekend, Tim Hughes won the second round of the saddle bronc riding with a score of 60 points. The men finished in seventh out of 10 teams.
“The women’s team all had clean barrel runs and improved their time by 12.5 seconds from the first rodeo to the second rodeo of the weekend,” coach Fenton Nelsen said. “Seeing this kind of improvement in just one day is very exciting for the women’s team. It proves that hard work and dedication to the sport does pay off.”
The rodeo team will be back in action on Sept. 27 at the Iowa Central Community College rodeo in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
TENNIS
Panthers falter at tournament
LINCOLN — The Norfolk boys tennis team won a total of three matches during the Lincoln East invite Monday.
“We could not do anything right today. It seemed like we all woke up on the wrong side of the bed,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “Even teams we have beaten already this season and teams that we have been extremely competitive with at earlier tournaments really handed it to us today.”
Norfolk was to host Columbus on Tuesday.
Team scores: Lincoln Pius X 118, Lincoln East 98, Elkhorn South 84, Lincoln Southeast 78, Kearney 70, York 66, Lincoln North Star 64, Lincoln Christian 30, Columbus 28, Norfolk 24.
No. 1 singles — Jared Ertzner Kitto (0-5): Lost to Tran, KEA, 8-0; lost to Miller, LSE, 8-0; lost to Ingracia, LC, 8-5; lost to Givens, LE, 8-0; lost to Pfan, LNS, 8-3.
No 2 singles — Kalen Krohn (1-4): Lost to Hammer, YORK, 8-4; lost to Ulrich, LPX, 8-0; lost to Whiston, LE, 8-3; lost to Kirshenbaum, ES, 8-2; def. Flyr, COL, 9-7.
No. 1 doubles — Colby Mrsny and Mason Borgman (1-4): Lost to Sandquist and Le, LE, 8-0; def. McGerr and Carlson, LC, 8-3; lost to Plachy and Olson, LPX, 8-1; lost to Day and Jordan, ES, 8-4; lost to Mahalek and Rademacher, KEA, 8-3.
No. 2 doubles — Jackson Schwanebeck and Joshua Sumner (1-4): Lost to O’Donnell and Woita, LPX, 8-1; lost to Sokolov and Rathe, LSE, 8-0; lost to Esser and Mittman, YORK, 8-3; lost to Jordan and Meier, ES, 8-1; def. Heeran and Olesen, LC, 8-5.