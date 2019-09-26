GOLF
Belden’s Morgan falls in semis
LINCOLN — Belden’s Denny Morgan’s quest for the Sam Reynolds bracket title in the Nebrasak Senior Match Play Championships came to an end on Wednesday.
Vince Takacs of Ashland earned a 6 and 4 semifinal victory over Morgan at the Hillcrest Country Club here. Steve Thomalla of North Platte then defeated Takacs in the final, 3 and 2.
The championship bracket’s No. 1 seed, Ed Wyatt of Lincoln, came from behind to defeat Fremont’s John Sajevic in the final, 1-up. Wyatt trailed the entire match until the 18th hole, coming back from a 3-down deficit to win the final two holes and take the title.
In other finals, it took Lincoln’s John Fecht 19 holes to win the President’s bracket over David Allen of Elkhorn and in the Bob Astleford bracket, Omaha’s Hap Pocras defeated Scott Maline of Kearney 2 and 1.
Heimes is medalist
Led by Ty Heimes, the Northeast Community College golf teams defeated Southeast Community College and Central Community College in a triangular held Wednesday at the Norfolk Country Club.
The Hawks carded a team score of 297. Southeast finished second with a 304. Northeast’s “B” team finished third with a 334 while Central turned in a 353.
Heimes was the lone golfer to break 70, shooting a 3-under par 69. Josh Norris of Southeast was second with a 71.
Northeast Triangular
Northeast ‘A’ (297): Ty Heimes 69, Matthew Kingston 75, Jordan Hart 76, Grant Sell 77.
Northeast ‘B’ (334): Jacob Lingenfelter 80, Dawson Sundsted 82, Hunter Goehring 83, Gabriel Pfeifer 89.
FOOTBALL
Intramural game played
Norfolk’s seventh-grade football teams held an intramural game recently with the Maroon team defeating the White team 26-6.
Running for touchdowns for the Maroon team were Ronaldo Tax Tzunun from 59 and 11 yards out, Zach Roberts from 53 yards out and Jacob Johnson from 38 yards out.
Wilmer Caban ran in the lone touchdown for the White team from 15 yards out. Eli Rezac had four tackles for loss.
VOLLEYBALL
Seventh-graders in action
Norfolk’s seventh-grade volleyball teams recently swept Norfolk Catholic.
In the “A” match, Norfolk won 25-23 and 25-21.
Statistical leaders for Norfolk were Kierstyn Linn (six kills); Jaden Kiichler (five kills); Alexa Brown (eight set assits) and Payton Wylie (five digs). Leading servers were Alexa Brown, Jaiden Korth, and Adalia McWilliams.
Norfolk won the “B” match 25-19, 21-25, 15-4.
Statistical leaders for Norfolk were Morgan Nielson (10 points, seven ace serves); Hailey Walker (seven points, five ace serves), Jaisa Pettey (seven points, four set assits) and Gracyn Canham (three kills).
Northeast wins
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Northeast Community College volleyball team improved to 11-8 on the season with a four-set win over Kirkwood Community College here Wednesday night.
The Hawks won the match 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-16.
Statistical leaders for the Hawks were Brianna Bauer (18 kills), Caitlin Orton (10 kills), Josie Sanger (2 ace serves, 30 digs) Elley Beaver (9 kills, 2 ace serves, 17 digs, four blocks), Hannah Heppner (8 kills), Jamie Bonifas (48 set assists) and Carly Hirsch (four blocks).
Northeast was to visit Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, on Thursday at 3 p.m.