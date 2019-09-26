Sports shorts and scores

GOLF

Belden’s Morgan falls in semis

LINCOLN — Belden’s Denny Morgan’s quest for the Sam Reynolds bracket title in the Nebrasak Senior Match Play Championships came to an end on Wednesday.

Vince Takacs of Ashland earned a 6 and 4 semifinal victory over Morgan at the Hillcrest Country Club here. Steve Thomalla of North Platte then defeated Takacs in the final, 3 and 2.

The championship bracket’s No. 1 seed, Ed Wyatt of Lincoln, came from behind to defeat Fremont’s John Sajevic in the final, 1-up. Wyatt trailed the entire match until the 18th hole, coming back from a 3-down deficit to win the final two holes and take the title.

In other finals, it took Lincoln’s John Fecht 19 holes to win the President’s bracket over David Allen of Elkhorn and in the Bob Astleford bracket, Omaha’s Hap Pocras defeated Scott Maline of Kearney 2 and 1.

Heimes is medalist

Led by Ty Heimes, the Northeast Community College golf teams defeated Southeast Community College and Central Community College in a triangular held Wednesday at the Norfolk Country Club.

The Hawks carded a team score of 297. Southeast finished second with a 304. Northeast’s “B” team finished third with a 334 while Central turned in a 353.

Heimes was the lone golfer to break 70, shooting a 3-under par 69. Josh Norris of Southeast was second with a 71.

Northeast Triangular

Northeast ‘A’ (297): Ty Heimes 69, Matthew Kingston 75, Jordan Hart 76, Grant Sell 77.

Northeast ‘B’ (334): Jacob Lingenfelter 80, Dawson Sundsted 82, Hunter Goehring 83, Gabriel Pfeifer 89.

FOOTBALL

Intramural game played

Norfolk’s seventh-grade football teams held an intramural game recently with the Maroon team defeating the White team 26-6.

Running for touchdowns for the Maroon team were Ronaldo Tax Tzunun from 59 and 11 yards out, Zach Roberts from 53 yards out and Jacob Johnson from 38 yards out.

Wilmer Caban ran in the lone touchdown for the White team from 15 yards out. Eli Rezac had four tackles for loss.

VOLLEYBALL

Seventh-graders in action

Norfolk’s seventh-grade volleyball teams recently swept Norfolk Catholic.

In the “A” match, Norfolk won 25-23 and 25-21.

Statistical leaders for Norfolk were Kierstyn Linn (six kills); Jaden Kiichler (five kills); Alexa Brown (eight set assits) and Payton Wylie (five digs). Leading servers were Alexa Brown, Jaiden Korth, and Adalia McWilliams.

Norfolk won the “B” match 25-19, 21-25, 15-4.

Statistical leaders for Norfolk were Morgan Nielson (10 points, seven ace serves); Hailey Walker (seven points, five ace serves), Jaisa Pettey (seven points, four set assits) and Gracyn Canham (three kills).

Northeast wins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Northeast Community College volleyball team improved to 11-8 on the season with a four-set win over Kirkwood Community College here Wednesday night.

The Hawks won the match 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-16.

Statistical leaders for the Hawks were Brianna Bauer (18 kills), Caitlin Orton (10 kills), Josie Sanger (2 ace serves, 30 digs) Elley Beaver (9 kills, 2 ace serves, 17 digs, four blocks), Hannah Heppner (8 kills), Jamie Bonifas (48 set assists) and Carly Hirsch (four blocks).

Northeast was to visit Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Tags

In other news

Verduzco keeps file on QB he's recruited, including Ohio State's Fields

Verduzco keeps file on QB he's recruited, including Ohio State's Fields

LINCOLN — Mario Verduzco’s football library includes a file of all the high school quarterbacks he’s evaluated as a recruiter. Adrian Martinez is in there, of course, as is Luke McCaffrey and any other quarterback he’s attempted to recruit while at Nebraska. Tristan Gebbia is in there from V…

Column: Chambers/Wheeler Central is young, tall and talented

Column: Chambers/Wheeler Central is young, tall and talented

Class D No. 3 Chambers/Wheeler Central lost its first two matches of the season, prompting coach Diane Kasselder to make a couple of changes in the team's rotations. "I think everybody seems a little more comfortable with them, and they seem to be working.

Sports shorts for Sept. 25

Sports shorts for Sept. 25

Sports shorts and scores from numerous area volleyball games; Northeast soccer; Fullerton golf invite; and Valentine golf invite.

‘Team Schizophrenia’ is aptly placed label for Nebraska this year

‘Team Schizophrenia’ is aptly placed label for Nebraska this year

This week, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost basically said about his 3-1 team, “we are where we are.” And if that vague statement doesn't sum it up for you, then I don’t know what will. Nebraska football is, and will continue to be, a work in progress. Listen, Illinois is a bad team. Yes,…