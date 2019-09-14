VOLLEYBALL
Panthers 2-1 in Bryan invite
BELLEVUE — Norfolk finished with a record of 2-1 in the round-robin portion of the Omaha Bryan Invitational at Bellevue East High School on Friday night.
The Panthers opened with a loss to Bellevue West, 25-21, 25-14, then swept Omaha North 25-20, 25-6 and Bellevue East 25-16, 25-19.
Northeast splits in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Northeast Community College won one and lost one in a triangular on Friday hosted by Central Community College.
The Hawks fell in the opener to Indian Hills Community College of Ottumwa, Iowa 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17.
Hannah Heppner led the Hawks in kills with seven. Heppner and Julia Eskens both had five blocks. Elley Beaver’s three ace serves led the team, while Josie Sanger had 21 digs and Jamie Bonifas provided 28 assists.
Northeast then rebounded to defeat host Central in five sets, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25, 15-9.
Beaver’s 17 kills led the way. Carly Hirsch provided four blocks. Sanger had 30 digs and Bonifas 55 assists.
The Hawks are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Ellsworth Community College of Iowa Falls. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
Wildcats sweep two foes
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Kelsie Cada recorded 10 kills and eight digs to lift No. 22 Wayne State College to a sweep over Belmont Abbey College of North Carolina, 25-14, 25-11, 25-19 in the first of two matches on Friday at the 2019 Shark Invitational.
Later in the day, the Wildcats forced 27 attack errors and held Grand Valley State of Michigan to a -.027 attack percentage in crushing the Lakers 25-14, 25-8, 25-19 sweep
The Wildcats compiled six service aces and a .429 kill percentage in the first set of the Belmont Abbey match. Kelsie In the second set, Cada put up four kills on the way to a 25-11 victory.
Wayne State took the third set as they forced seven Belmont Abbey attack errors with four blocks.
Cada’s 10 kills led the way for the Wildcats as the freshman also recorded eight digs. Tarrin Beller put up seven kills with a .583 attack percentage. Hope Carter was the team leader in digs with 11 and also added 2 service aces.
The Wildcat defense set the tone immediately in the Grand Valley contest forcing 11 attack errors in the opening set.
Wayne State continued its strong defensive play in the second set, forcing eight more Laker attack errors while allowing just three kills.
The third set was closer and featured seven ties and three lead changes.
Wayne State hit .234 in the match with 33 kills on 94 attacks and 11 errors while holding the Lakers to a -.027 attack percentage with 24 kills, 27 errors on 110 attempts. The Wildcats had 10 more digs than GVSU, 54-44, and held a 10-8 edge in blocks over the Lakers. Wayne State also had eight service aces to just two for Grand Valley State.
Tarrin Beller led Wayne State with 11 kills and six blocks. Junior defensive specialist Hope Carter had 21 digs. Maddie Duffy and Morgan Alexander each had two service aces while redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker was credited with 27 set assists.
Wayne State was to have faced Florida Tech and Southern New Hampshire on Saturday to close out play at the 2019 Shark Invitational.
SOCCER
Northeast women roll
The Northeast Community College women scored eight first-half goals en route to a 9-0 shutout of Central Wyoming College at the Express soccer complex south of Norfolk.
Naomi Pedroza had a hat trick 13 minutes into the match. She would finish with four goals. Kyla Ryan scored twice for the 6-1 Hawks, who outshot their Wyoming guests 21-0.
Hawks coach Chad Miller said he was glad to see his team perform well. “We have a few injuries that we were concerned about, so it was good to see us play as a team and really fill in where we needed to, and do it well,” he said.
Northeast was to have hosted Northwest College of Powell, Wyoming on Saturday.
Hawk men victorious
The Northeast Community College men snapped a three-game losing skid by scoring two goals in the first eight minutes, then holding on to defeat Central Wyoming 3-1 at the Express soccer complex.
Felipe Guilherme, Jared Hammerlun and Breno Neves all scored for Northeast, which led 2-0 at halftime. The Hawks outshot the visitors 15-8.
Coach Chad Miller said it was the best match the team has put together this year. “Our possession was good,” he said. “What really stood out was the hustle the guys gave. It was our best work yet.”
The Hawks were to have hosted Northwest College of Wyoming on Saturday.
Wildcat women play to a draw
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Wayne State and Missouri Western battled to a double overtime draw Friday evening.
The host Griffons held a 5-4 edge in shots in the first half and 15-0 in the second half, but Wayne State had one more shot than Missouri Western in the overtime sessions 3-2.
Missouri Western held a 5-3 edge in shots on goal while both teams had three corner kicks.
Abby Sutton led Wayne State with two shots, both on goal, while Madison Kemp was also credited with two shots during the contest. Sophomore Megan Phillips had the remaining shot on goal for the Wildcats.
Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham was credited with five saves while recording her second shutout of the season.
The Wildcats (0-1-2) return to action on Friday when they open Northern Sun Conference play at the University of Sioux Falls.