Sports shorts and scores for Sept.11

TENNIS
Panthers claim road dual 6-3
HASTINGS — Norfolk won five matches in singles play, leading to a 6-3 victory over Hastings in varsity tennis dual action Tuesday.
It was an encouraging result, especially after the host Tigers started off the dual by winning two of the three doubles matches.
“I was exceptionally proud of how we played today,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “We didn’t let the disappointment of the doubles matches affect us when we started the singles. We still seemed very confident and that is exactly how we played.”
Kalen Krohn was the only Panther to win both of his varsity matches, winning his singles match 8-3 and he joined with Jared Ertzner Kitto for an 8-1 doubles victory.
Mason Borgman took a narrow 8-6 win. Colby Mrsny and Jack Schwanebeck added 8-4 wins.
“It was obvious that Hastings was the better doubles team, but we were definitely the better singles team,” Krueger said.
Varsity results
Singles — No. 1: Power, HAS, def. Jared Ertzner Kitto, 8-4; No. 2: Mason Borgman, NOR, def. Kusek, 8-6; No. 3: Colby Mrsny, NOR, def. Schram, 8-4; No. 4: Jack Schwanebeck, NOR, def. Narezi, 8-4; No. 5: Kalen Krohn, NOR, def. Hays, 8-3; No. 6: Josh Sumner, NOR, def. Johnson, 8-0.
Doubles — No. 1: Power and Schram, HAS, def. Mrsny and Borgman, 8-5; No. 2: Narezi and Kusek, HAS, def. Schwanebeck and Sumner, 8-6; No. 3: Krohn and Ertzner Kitto, NOR, def. Johnson and Hays, 8-1.
SOFTBALL
Norfolk splits 9-1 contests
FREMONT — The Norfolk and Fremont softball teams split a doubleheader here Tuesday by matching 9-1 scores.
In game one, it was the Panthers which outhit the Tigers 14-3 and scored three runs in the first, third and sixth innings for the win. Paeton Coler was 3 for 3 with a double, while Jade Koch and Sydney Rader were both 3 for 4.
Rader also earned the pitching win with seven strikeouts and one walk.
“In game one, we came out and took care of business just like we talked about doing,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “Sydney Rader threw really well, and we hit the ball really well throughout the whole game.”
The nightcap was a different story. Fremont scored six runs in the sixth inning and outhit Norfolk 10-5, while the Panthers were charted with five errors. Five Panthers had one hit each.
“In game two, we came out with very little energy, our mindset was not right, and it hurt us in the end,” Siedschlag said. “Five errors in one game is unacceptable at this point of the year. We have to be better than that.”
Norfolk 9, Fremont 1
Norfolk 303 003 — 9 14 0
Fremont 000 010 — 1 3 1
WP: Sydney Rader. LP: Carlie Neuhaus. 2B: (NOR) Paeton Coler. HR: (NOR) Bailey Bernstrauch.
Fremont 9, Norfolk 1
Norfolk 001 000 — 1 5 5
Fremont 030 006 — 9 10 1
WP: Ella Cooper. LP: Paeton Coler.
GACC tops Pierce
WEST POINT — Brenna Rief tallied three of Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s eight hits during a 13-0 win over Pierce. Rief also accounted for three of the Bluejays’ runs.
Kacie Druyor had Pierce’s lone hit.
Pierce 000 — 0
Guardian Angels CC 94X — 13
WP: Brooke Meister. LP: Addison Sporleder. 2B: (GACC) Livia Hunke. 3B: (PIE) Kacie Druyor.
Boone Central beats O’Neill
ALBION — Boone Central had six hits for extra bases as the Cardinals earned a 6-2 win over O’Neill on Tuesday.
O’Neill 000 002 0 — 2 4 2
Boone Central 000 231 X — 6 8 1
2B: (BC) Choat, Groth, Miller. 3B: (BC) Olnes 2. HR: (BC) Choat.
GOLF
Kassmeier leads at triangular
PIERCE — The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team carded a 192 team score to defeat Hartington Cedar Catholic and the host Bluejays at the Pierce triangular Tuesday.
Anna Kassmeier had the low overall round with a 40, seven shots ahead of Pierce’s Sydney Erickson. Becca Albrecht of Pierce and Carly Thramer of Norfolk Catholic were both a shot behind Erickson at 48.
Norfolk Catholic (192): Anna Kassmeier 40, Hanna Neesen 50, Kalee Gilsdorf 54, Carly Thramer 48, Kalea Fischer 64.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (209): Maizie Christensen 50, Delayne Sudbeck 53, Hallie Noecker 54, Lauren Heine 52, Bekah Kleinschmit 55.
Pierce (220): Sydney Erickson 47, Becca Albrecht 48, Keli Shermer 65, Zaylah Pfansteil 60, Alenda Peters 73.
CROSS COUNTRY
Panthers open at road invite
PAPILLION — The Norfolk High cross country teams opened their seasons at the Papillion-La Vista South invite.
Matthew Protzman led Norfolk runners with a 12th-place finish in 17 minutes, 42.2 seconds.
Girls division
Team scores: Lincoln East, 22; Papillion-La Vista South, 47; Lincoln Southwest, 81; Omaha Central, 121; Omaha Marian, 121; Lincoln High, 167; Norfolk, 173. No team scores: Omaha Gross.
Winner and Norfolk runners: 1. Schutz, LE, 19:00.1; 32. Danika Brown, 22:13.0; 37. Pareena Poniah, 22:29.9; 38. Melorie Summers, 22:30.2; 43. Abbie Summers, 22:58.8; 53. Gemma Mendez, 24:14.2; 54. Kiki Chavez, 24:52.4; 55. Courtney Flohr, 25:07.5.
Boys division
Team scores: Lincoln Southwest, 22; Papillion-La Vista South, 43; Lincoln East, 71; Lincoln High, 117; Norfolk, 122; Omaha Gross, 190.
Winner and Norfolk runners: 1. Boyle, LSW, 16:19.3; 12. Matthew Protzman, 17:42.2; 26. Isaac Guenther, 18:31.0; 30. Cole Uzzell, 18:37.1; 31. Carson Means, 18:45.8; 32. Bryson Callies, 18:57.9; 33. Wyatt Mead, 18:59.9; 36. Trevor Eisenbraun, 19:23.6; 39. Berkly Brummond, 19:36.9.