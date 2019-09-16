Sports shorts and scores for Sept. 16

SOCCER
Northeast scores 7-0 shutout
The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team is off to one of its best starts in program history after topping Northwest College, 7-0 on Saturday at Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Freshman Naomi Pedroza recorded another hat track, ultimately finishing with four goals and five shots on goal. She found the back of the net early, tallying the first three goals for the Hawks (7-1).
Kyla Ryan added a goal in the 46th minute off an assist from Kahrena Thompson. Mandy Stricker gave the Hawks a 6-0 edge in the 60th minute and Madi McKewon followed with a goal in the 69th minute.
Kelsey Tabbert notched two saves in the win.
The Hawks begin ICCAC play at 1 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to take on Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa.
Hawks drop low-scoring match
The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team was unable to find any offensive momentum on Saturday, falling 1-0 to Northwest College at Memorial Field in Norfolk.
The Trappers scored the match’s lone goal in the second half. The Hawks (2-5) were outshot 14-11, but managed to record seven shots on goal. Northeast was led by Ricardo Goldner with three shots.
Jorge Trejo tallied seven saves in the loss.
The Hawks hit the road for an ICCAC battle with Iowa Lakes Community College at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Spencer, Iowa.
VOLLEYBALL
Hawks down Raiders in thriller
COLUMBUS — The Northeast Community College volleyball team fell to NJCAA DI power Indian Hills Community College in four sets on Friday, before defeating No. 17 Central Community College in a five-set thriller.
The Hawks (7-6, 2-0 ICCAC) fell 19-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17 against Indian Hills, who was previously ranked No. 12 in the latest NJCAA DI poll. But, Indian Hills had a powerful offensive attack that the Hawks were unable to overcome.
Stanton grad Hannah Heppner led Northeast with seven kills. Josie Sanger of Crofton added 21 digs, while Jamie Bonifas had 28 assists.
In a 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25, 15-9 win over Central, Elley Beaver notched 17 kills and 15 digs in the five-set victory. Carly Hirsch of Norfolk added 13 kills, while Heppner had 12.
Sanger added 30 digs and Bonifas had a double-double with 55 assists and 16 digs.
Northeast returns to ICCAC play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Ellsworth Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
GOLF
Knights second at tournament
PIERCE — Norfolk Catholic finished runner-up in both the individual and team standings at the Pierce girls golf invite Saturday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s 371 team score was 13 shots ahead of the Knights. Abby Brodersen of Boone Central carded a 77 for a five-shot win, and Anna Kassmeier of Norfolk Catholic was second individually.
Team scores: Hartington Cedar Catholic 371, Norfolk Catholic 384, Pierce 400, Thurston-Cuming County 438, West Holt 440, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 445, Boone Central 466, Wayne 557. No team scores: O’Neill, Elkhorn Valley, Crofton, West Point-Beemer, Stanton.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Abby Brodersen, BC, 77; 2. Anna Kassmeier, NC, 82; 3. Sydney Erickson, PIE, 83; 4. Delayne Sudbeck, HCC, 85; 5. Mazie Christensen, HCC, 92; 6. Lydia Stenka, WH, 95; 7. Emma Beutler, TC, 95; 8. Hanna Neesen, NC, 96; 9. Lauren Heine, HCC, 97; 10. Hallie Noecker, HCC, 97.
Other Norfolk Catholic scores: Kalee Gilsdorf, 99; Carly Thramer, 107; Kalea Fischer, 123.
CROSS COUNTRY
Wayne State men, women third
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Wayne State College men’s and women’s cross country teams both placed third Saturday at the Herb Blakely Invitational hosted by Dakota State University.
In the women’s race, Dordt had 18 points, Dakota State was second at 83, and Wayne State was a close third with 87 points. In the men’s race, Dordt outpaced Dakota State 28-42, while Wayne State was third at 91.
Leading the Wayne State women was Plainview freshman Jade Rickard, who placed 13th in 20:59.41 on the 5,000-meter course.
For the men’s team, Dylan Kessler covered the 8,000-meter course in 27:29.91 to finish 14th overall to lead the Wildcats.
The next meet for Wayne State will be Friday, Sept. 27, when it hosts the Wildcat Classic at the Wayne Country Club starting at 4 p.m.
Wayne State women’s finishers: 13. Jade Rickard, 20:59.41; 19. Kim Johnson, 21:21.68; 20. Amanda Mote, 21:22.20; 21. Brianna Crouch, 21:23.76; 32. Marin Jetensky, 21:52.85; 47. Josephine Peitz, 23:18.37.
Wayne State men’s finishers: 14. Dylan Kessler, 27:29.91; 19. Brock Hegarty, 27:57.50; 22. Bryce Holcomb, 28:20.75; 26. Nathan Pearson, 28:51.06; 37. Jakob Kemper, 29:53.02.
FOOTBALL
Wausa storms past St. Mary’s
WAUSA — Ethan Baue accounted for nine touchdowns in leading Wausa to a 72-30 victory over St. Mary’s on Saturday.
St. Mary’s (1-2) 6 16 0 8 — 30
At Wausa (1-2) 24 18 14 16 — 72
Scoring summary
WAU: Taylor Kumm 12 pass from Ethan Baue (Jaxson Claussen pass from Baue)
WAU: Baue 55 interception return (Steel Claussen run)
SM: Grant Winkelbauer 25 run (PAT failed)
WAU: Baue 51 run (J. Claussen pass from Baue)
SM: Tate Thompson 6 run (Isaac Everitt pass from Thompson)
WAU: Baue 70 kickoff return (PAT failed)
SM: Gabe Pribil 67 kickoff return (Charlie Barlow pass from Thompson)
WAU: Baue 38 run (PAT failed)
WAU: Baue 51 fumble return (PAT failed)
WAU: Baue 79 run (J. Claussen pass from Baue)
WAU: Baue 44 run (PAT failed)
WAU: Baue 51 run (Dawson Thorell pass from Baue)
SM: Everitt 7 pass from Thompson (Joe Wiese pass from Thompson)
WAU: J. Claussen 53 run (Josh Wattier pass from J. Claussen)
NEXT UP
St. Mary’s at Stuart (Sept. 26)
Wausa at Wynot (Sept. 27)
CROSS COUNTRY
NHS girls 2nd at Central invite
OMAHA — The Norfolk High girls finished second and the boys, fourth at the Omaha Central invitational at Walnut Grove Park.
Esther Protzman led the Panther girls with a fifth-place finish, covering the 5,000 meters in 20 minutes, 59 seconds.
Matthew Protzman paced the boys team with a ninth-place finish in a time of 17:16
- Girls team scores: Omaha Central, 48; Norfolk 60; Omaha Duchesne, 62; Lincoln North Star, 89; Omaha Burke, 107; Omaha Mercy, 146.
- Norfolk girls: 5. Esther Protzman, 20:59; 9. Dannika Brown, 21:29; 12. Melorie Summers, 21:46; 15. Rachel Mortimer, 21:56; 23. Abbe Summers, 22:45; 31. Pareena Ponniah, 23:24.
- Boys team scores: Lincoln North Star, 22; Omaha Burke, 60; Omaha Central, 78; Norfolk 96; Omaha North, 119; Omaha Bryan, 163; Omaha Gross, 208.
- Norfolk boys: 9. Matt Protzman, 17:16; 15. Cole Uzzell, 17:57; 21. Wyhatt Mead, 18:33; 25. Bryson Callies, 18:43; 26. Berkly Brummond, 18:47; 29. Tristen Kittelson, 18:53; 30. Trevor Eisenbraun, 18:58.
SOFTBALL
Panthers 1-2 in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Norfolk High defeated Columbus but dropped close games to Elkhorn and Beatrice at Saturday’s Columbus invitational.
Taylor Schmidt went three for three in the Panthers’ 9-1 victory over the host Discoverers.
Norfolk outhit Elkhorn 6 to 5 but fell one run short in a 4-3 setbacck.
Then Beatrice scored two runs in the fifth and that was the difference as Norfolk fell 3-1.
“We competed really well,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “We hit the ball well against Columbus. Against both Elkhorn and Beatrice we were one or two hits away from being on the other side of the win/loss column. I really liked how we battled.”
Norfolk 123 03 — 9 11 1
Columbus 001 00 — 1 4 1
- WP: Brandy Unger; 2B: (NHS) Taylor Schmidt (2), Sydney Rader; HR: (NHS) Schmidt, Jade Koch.
Norfolk 020 01 — 3 6 1
Elkhorn 201 0x — 4 5 1
- LP: Sydney Rader; 2B: (NHS) Natalia Linn.
Beatrice 010 02 — 3 4 1
Norfolk 001 00 — 1 2 1
- LP: Rader
TENNIS
Norfolk sixth at Fremont
FREMONT — The Norfolk boys finished sixth in the nine-team Fremont invitational.
Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said it was his team’s first real test of the season. “Lincoln Southeast and Mount Michael in their respected classes are always excellent, and every other team has someone on their roster that can pose a threat to your team,” he said.
Krueger praised his No. 2 doubles team of Jackson Schwanebeck and Josh Sumner. The duo have medaled at all three tournaments this year.
- Team scores: Lincoln Southeast, 45; Elkhorn Mount Michael, 45; Omaha Westside, 42; Fremont, 35; Millard South 28; Norfolk, 24; Bellevue East, 21; Columbus 16; Gretna 14.
- No. 1 singles — Jared Ertzner Kitto: (1-3): Lost to Miller, LSE 8–1; lost to Carey, MS 8–0; Def. Highley, GRE, 8–4; lost to Skoff, BE, 8–0.
- No. 2 singles — Kalen Krohn (2-2): Lost to Mallisee, EMM, 8–6; lost to Harding, BE, 8–2; Def. Indra, FRE, 8–1; Def. Carey, MS, 8–5.
- No. 1 doubles — Colby Mrsny and Mason Borgman (2–2 fifth Place): Def. Wiehn and VanCannon, COL, 8–2; lost to Peterson and Gergen, LSE, 8–1; def. Ferdico and Wagner, MS, 9–7; lost to Miller and Martin, FRE, 8–4.
- No. 2 doubles — Jackson Scchwanebeck and Joshua Sumner (2–2 third place): Def. Hasteiter and Larsen, COL, 8–3; def. Lee and Eastridge, MS, 8–5; lost to Sokolov and Rathe, LSE, 8-2; lost to to Siegel and Pate, OW, 9-7.
RODEO
Northeast teams in action
NORTH PLATTE — The Northeast Community College rodeo team competed in two rodeos in one location on Friday and Saturday at the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo in North Platte, Neb.
Steer wrestler Zane Patrick (Bartlett) took first in the steer wrestling with a time of 4.7 seconds. In the first rodeo, the Northeast men finished in sixth-place out of the 10-team event.
In the second rodeo of the weekend, Tim Hughes (Burwell) won the second round of the saddle bronc riding with a score of 60 points. The men finished in seventh out of 10 teams.
“The women’s team all had clean barrel runs and improved their time by 12.5 second from the first rodeo to the second rodeo of the weekend,” head coach Fenton Nelsen said. “Seeing this kind of improvement in just one day is very exciting for the women’s team. It proves that hard work and dedication to the sport does pay off.”
The rodeo team will be back in action on Sept. 27 at the Iowa Central Community College rodeo in Fort Dodge, Iowa.