CROSS COUNTRY
Class C rankings
Albion Boone Central’s girls are the only area team rated in this week’s Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association poll.
Boys teams from Boone Central, Pierce, Wayne and West Point-Beemer received votes.
2019 NXCCA Cross Country State Rankings
Class C - BOYS
1. Sidney; 2. Douglas County West; 3. Aurora; 4. Malcolm; 5. Milford; Minden; 7. Mitchell; 8. Wahoo; 9. Columbus Scotus; T10. Broken Bow and Adams Central.
Others receiving votes: Boone Central/Newman Grove (19), Holdrege (17), Pierce (17), Gothenburg (14), Boys Town (9), Wayne (9), Auburn (8), Chadron (7), Hartington (5), Kearney Catholic (3), Lincoln Christian (3), West Point-Beemer (3), Central City (2), Cozad (1), Ogallala (1).
Class C - Girls
1. Chadron; 2. Aurora; 3. Minden; 4. Lincoln Christian; 5. Columbus Scotus; 6. Kearney Catholic; 7. Ord; 8. Milford; 9. Boone Central; 10. Holdrege.
Others receiving votes: Conestoga (23), Malcolm (23), Mitchell (20), Gothenburg (17), Fort Calhoun (16), Adams Central (13), Douglas County Central (7), Sidney (7), Fairbury (4), Auburn (2), Chase County (2), Ogallala (1).
RODEO
Northeast men 6th in Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s rodeo teams hit the ground running on Friday and Saturday as the men’s team took sixth place in the 10-team field at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Rodeo.
On the men’s side, the Hawks scored 150 points. Bull rider Jason Alder of O’Neill tied for second with a ride of 77, while Bartlett’s Zane Patrick tied for fifth-place in steer wrestling.
Heath Calvert of Aurora and Garret Niewohner of Albion made the short round for team roping.
“All in all, it was a good experience for our program,” head coach Fenton Nelsen said. “We all learned what we need to improve on to better our team standings for the next rodeo.”
Both teams will travel to North Platte for a Thursday-through-Saturday rodeo hosted by Mid-Plains Community College.
SOFTBALL
GACC blanks Ponca
WEST POINT — West Point Guardian Angels made quick work of Ponca, scoring in every inning en route to a 10-0 victory over Ponca in four innings on Monday.
Brooke Meister picked up the pitching win for the Bluejays, working three innings, allowing one hit and striking out four.
GACC 10, Ponca 0
Ponca 000 0 — 0 2 1
GACC 343 x — 10 9 1
WP: Brooke Meister. LP: Katie Janssen. 2B: (PON) Maggie McGill; (GACC) Marissa Hunke (2).
VOLLEYBALL
Wildcats ranked 22nd
WAYNE — After receiving 49 points in the preseason poll, Wayne State entered the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll at 22nd with 152 points.
The Wildcats opened the season over the weekend going 4-0 at the Missouri Southern Tournament in Joplin, winning three matches by 3-0 scores followed by a 3-1 win over Colorado State-Pueblo.
Wayne State will be in action again this weekend at the Nova Southeastern Tournament in Fort Lauderdale, facing Belmont Abbey College and Grand Valley State on Friday.
AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll
1. Tampa (Fla.) (41) 1140 4-0 1
2. Cal State San Bernardino (3) 1090 3-0 2
3. Western Washington 1041 4-0 3
4. Washburn (2) 1011 4-0 4
5. Lewis (Ill.) 906 4-0 7
6. Minnesota Duluth 860 3-1 6
7. Northern State 834 4-0 8
8. Nebraska-Kearney 761 4-0 11
9. Tarleton State 742 3-1 10
10. Concordia-St. Paul 689 2-2 5
11. Ferris State 675 4-0 12
12. Central Missouri 566 3-1 17
13. Barry (Fla.) 555 4-0 16
14. Wheeling Jesuit 546 3-1 13
15. Southwest Minnesota State 508 3-1 9
16. Palm Beach Atlantic 472 3-1 15
17. Rockhurst 437 2-2 14
18. Northwest Missouri State 275 4-0 NR
19. Hillsdale 208 3-1 NR
20. Texas A&M – Commerce 178 3-1 20
21. Michigan Tech 167 3-1 NR
22. Wayne State (Neb.) 152 4-0 NR
23. Cal State Los Angeles 139 1-3 19
24. Wingate (N.C.) 123 4-0 25
25. Central Washington 99 2-2 23