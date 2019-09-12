Sports shorts and scores

GOLF

Valentine second in tourney

CHADRON — Valentine shot a 215 as a team during a runner-up performance at the Chadron girls golf tournament on Tuesday.

The tournament was cut to nine holes due to a 3½ hour lightning delay.

Ramsey Ravenscroft finished ninth individually for the Badgers with a 49.

FOOTBALL

Norfolk JV team drops opener

Isaac Saldana rushed for a one-yard touchdown, but that was all the Norfolk JV football team could put on the scoreboard in suffering a 41-6 loss to Grand Island on Monday in its season opener at Memorial Field.

Jace Mohr connected with Taelin Baumann and Tanner Stubbert on two third-down conversions during the touchdown drive.

Norfolk seventh-graders win

The Norfolk seventh-grade “A” and “B” football teams combined playing time and won a five-quarter game 38-12 against South Sioux City on Tuesday.

Brayden Long blocked a punt and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown, and he also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Cruz Cabrera rushed for two touchdowns.

Next action for the A and B team will be next Tuesday at Sioux City East.

Norfolk scoring summary

- Chase Swanson 4 run (Swanson run)

- Brayden Long 45 blocked punt return (PAT failed)

- Long fumble recovery for touchdown (Long run)

- Cruz Cabrera 23 run (Colin Broders run)

- Cabrera 45 run (Tyler McFadden pass from Cole Fundus)

