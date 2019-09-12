GOLF
Valentine second in tourney
CHADRON — Valentine shot a 215 as a team during a runner-up performance at the Chadron girls golf tournament on Tuesday.
The tournament was cut to nine holes due to a 3½ hour lightning delay.
Ramsey Ravenscroft finished ninth individually for the Badgers with a 49.
FOOTBALL
Norfolk JV team drops opener
Isaac Saldana rushed for a one-yard touchdown, but that was all the Norfolk JV football team could put on the scoreboard in suffering a 41-6 loss to Grand Island on Monday in its season opener at Memorial Field.
Jace Mohr connected with Taelin Baumann and Tanner Stubbert on two third-down conversions during the touchdown drive.
Norfolk seventh-graders win
The Norfolk seventh-grade “A” and “B” football teams combined playing time and won a five-quarter game 38-12 against South Sioux City on Tuesday.
Brayden Long blocked a punt and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown, and he also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Cruz Cabrera rushed for two touchdowns.
Next action for the A and B team will be next Tuesday at Sioux City East.
Norfolk scoring summary
- Chase Swanson 4 run (Swanson run)
- Brayden Long 45 blocked punt return (PAT failed)
- Long fumble recovery for touchdown (Long run)
- Cruz Cabrera 23 run (Colin Broders run)
- Cabrera 45 run (Tyler McFadden pass from Cole Fundus)