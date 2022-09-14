Softball
Panthers sweep Bearcats
KEARNEY — The Norfolk varsity team traveled to face Kearney on Tuesday and came away with a doubleheader sweep, winning the first game 15-2 and the second game 8-2.
Jessica Schmidt threw four innings in the first game allowing two runs on four hits while striking out two. She also went 3 for 3 with a double.
Ava Borgman went 2 for 4 with a home run while Emerson Waldow went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple.
In the second game, Kayla Bobeldyke pitched 5⅔ innings allowing no runs on three hits and striking out two. Miley Wichman had a team-high three hits.
The Panthers improve to 15-7 on the season. They’ll host Lincoln High on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Volleyball
Wayne State ranked No. 3
Wayne — The Wayne State volleyball team is ranked third in this week’s AVCA Division II top 25 coaches poll released Monday afternoon. The 11-0 Wildcats collected 1,067 points and seven first-place votes in this week’s poll after posting home wins last weekend over previous No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State to open NSIC play.
The Wildcats have NSIC road matches this weekend at Upper Iowa Friday at 6 p.m. and Winona State Saturday at 2 p.m.
Wildcats top Peru State
Wayne — No. 3 Wayne State swept Peru State 25-14, 25-8, 25-13 in its non-conference finale in Rice Auditorium Tuesday evening. Wayne State moves to 12-0 on the season while Peru State falls to 4-8.
Set one would start out back and forth before the Wildcats built a lead at 7-3 behind Kelsie Cada’s first kill of the match.
The Wildcats continued to build their run leading by as many as 12 behind two service aces from Havyn Heinz and an attack error from Peru State to lead 21-9.
The Wildcats would use a kill from Cada to end the set at 25-14.
Wayne State would never trail in the second set as it built an early 11-4 lead to force Peru State to take a timeout. During the stretch the Wildcats would get a service ace from Rachel Walker along with kills from Taya Beller, Jordan McCormick and Maggie Brahmer.
Wayne State would come out of the timeout on a 6-0 run to increase the lead to 17-4 behind a pair of kills from McCormick and a service ace from Heinz.
The Wildcats wouldn’t look back as they went on to win the set 25-8.
The Wildcats would open set three on a 7-0 run to force a timeout from the Bobcats. Cada would have a service ace in the run along with one kill from Brahmer.
The Wildcats would expand the lead up to 11 after the timeout at 18-7 behind a service ace from Ally Beresford.
Wayne State would increase the lead to 22-11 to force Peru State to use its second timeout. The Wildcats went on to win the third set at 25-13.
The Wildcats hit the road this weekend for NSIC matches at Upper Iowa Friday at 6 p.m. and Winona State Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest.
Eagles JV beats Battle Creek
Lutheran High Northeast defeated Battle Creek 25-15, 25-19 on Monday.
Reagan Lewis led the blue and white with four kills. Hollie Anderson had 17 digs.
LHNE C-team tops Braves
The Eagles beat Battle Creek 25-15, 26-24 on Monday.
Tessa Meyer, Olivia Story and Raegan Delancey had three kills apiece. Yatziri Martinez had 19 digs.
Golf
Badgers fourth at invite
GOTHENBERG — The Valentine varsity team finished fourth as a team at the Gothenberg invite on Tuesday.
Kaetryn Bancroft led the team and was sixth overall with an 89 on the day. Mekallyn Bancroft was eighth overall with a 91.
The team finished with a score of 397, fourth among the 12 teams participating.
Football
Norfolk JV falls to Kearney
The Norfolk Panther reserve football team was defeated on Tuesday evening by Kearney by a score of 40-27.
Norfolk Scoring summary
Cruz Cabrera 7 run
Maddox Furst 27 catch from Cole Fundus
Cabrera 2 run
Furst 65 catch from Cole Signor
Knights JV beats Wayne
The Norfolk Catholic junior varsity team defeated the Blue Devils 35-0 on Tuesday. Aidan Kosch had a blocked punt. Oliver Daniel and Nathan Timmerman had interceptions.
Wayne 0 0 0 0 — 0
Norfolk Catholic 7 21 0 7 — 35
Norfolk catholic Scoring summary
Gage Yosten 3 run (Edwin Alarcon kick)
Mason Dusek 3 run (Alarcon kick)
Tyler Pfeifer 1 run (Alarcon kick)
Callen Marshall 8 pass to Yosten (Alarcon kick)
Pfeifer 49 run (Alarcon kick)
cross country
Norfolk JH sweeps
The Panthers junior high teams won their respective divisions in the Norfolk Catholic invite on Friday.
Haley Scholting of Pierce won the girls division with a final time of seven minutes, 24.36 seconds. Kendall Shada of Pierce won the boys division in 6:50.19.
GIRLs division
Team scores: Norfolk 11, Albion Boone Central 59, Battle Creek 66, Crofton 72, Bloomfield 86, Humphrey St. Francis 110, Wisner-Pilger 127, Madison 134, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 150.
Norfolk High individuals: 2. Agatha Olberding, 7:24.79; 3. Greta Olberding, 7:31.72; 6. Aubrey Anderson, 7:56.54; 10. Lexie Langenberg, 8:03.43; 15. Adi Myers, 8:17.75; 18. Macy Means, 8:22.58; 40. Adi Hausmann, 8:58.47; 41. Rialynn Specht, 8:59.53; 46. Ruby Wilson, 9:12.64; 47. Elliott Wieseman, 9:13.22; 49. Andrea Orozco, 9:15.71; 53. Grace Carhart, 9:20.66; 54. Natalie Burke, 9:22.16; 56. Kennedy Hall, 9:23.59; 67. Kailin Elliott, 10:12.69; 80. Resse Uzzell, 10:58.72; 82. Ariana Hernandez, 11:46.86.
Norfolk Catholic individuals: 16. Julia Liess, 8:20.25; 35. Kennedy Korth, 8:50.70; 38. Holley Gabriel, 8:53.41.
Boys division
Team scores: Norfolk 31, Tilden Elkhorn Valley 43, Battle Creek 56, Wayne 67, Albion Boone Central 106, Norfolk Catholic 114, O’Neill 148, Crofton 158, Humphrey St. Francis 161, Madison 195.
Norfolk High individuals: 4. Andy Foster, 7:06.75; 7. Liam Gonzalez, 7:15.78; 11. Louie Olberding, 7:23.33; 22. Parker Lindenmuth, 7:40.96; 32. Noah Asbury, 7:56.46; 44. Caleb Klein, 8:13.39; 48. Aiden Peitz, 8:18.29; 50. Tray Henrickson, 8:20.89; 51. Luis Hernandez, 8:24.79; 54. Xander Clark, 8:30.67; 61. Tristan Onate, 8:39.29; 75. Xavier Hernandez, 9:04.04; 93. Adriel Consuelo, 9:32.76; 100. Karson Lingenfelter, 9:53.36; 108. Davarion Charles, 11:16.25.
Norfolk Catholic individuals: 9. Andrew Kastl, 7:18.57; 49. Vincent Headley, 8:19.20; 55. Kian Foecking, 8:31.41; 57. Colten Claussen, 8:37.41; 62. Miles Ramaeker, 8:39.58; 64. John Kann, 8:43.51; 71. Lincoln Hilfiker, 8:52.18; 83. Trista Gudenkauf, 9:15.28; 92. Jaiden Vargas, 9:31.47; 97. Gunar Roberts, 9:44.86.
Volleyball
Norfolk 7th grade wins
The Panthers picked up a pair of victories on Monday. In the A match, Norfolk defeated Sioux City East 25-4, 25-4. Leading servers were Jocelyn Kuehner 12 points and seven aces, Calleigh Bradley 10 points and seven aces, Aceley Hoff six points and two aces, and Kendyl Lampert five points and three aces. Aceley Hoff had three kills, and Kendyl Lampert had two kills. Jocelyn Kuehner had four set assists. In the B match, Norfolk split 25-22, 23-25. Leading servers were Bree Vonosdall seven points and four aces, Katelyn Johnson six points and five aces, Dayluan Taylor three points and two aces, and Callie Bredehoft three points and two aces.