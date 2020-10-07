Volleyball
Catholic downs Aquinas in four
DAVID CITY — Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic picked up an impressive road win on Tuesday, defeating David City Aquinas 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 26-24.
Carly Marshall finished with three ace serves, 18 digs and 37 set assists to lead Norfolk Catholic. Mary Fennessy and Avery Yosten also knocked down three ace serves apiece. Fennessy and Addison Corr knocked down 15 and 14 kills, respectively, for the Knights.
With the win, Norfolk Catholic improved to 13-4 on the season and next plays on Thursday night in Battle Creek.
Panthers fall in heartbreaker
KEARNEY — Norfolk went on the road on Tuesday and lost a heartbreaker to 13-9 Kearney, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 15-6.
Carly Ries recorded a team-high 12 kills for Norfolk. Teammate Karly Kalin was credited with 10 kills, seven ace serves and four blocks. Ali Sovereign tallied two ace serves and 10 digs, while Carlie Streich dished out 36 set assists. Tessa Gall had a team-leading 12 digs.
The Panthers are now 5-13 and visit Lincoln East on Thursday.
Softball
NEN, Wayne lose in subdistrict
WAYNE — NEN, a cooperative of Wisner-Pilger, Pender, Lyons-Decatur and Bancroft-Rosalie, defeated Wayne 10-2 in the B-6 subdistrict on Tuesday. Crete then topped NEN 12-2 to claim the subdistrict crown.
However, all three teams have unofficially qualified for spots in Saturday’s district finals.
Baseball
Legion coaches sought
Norfolk American Legion Baseball is taking applications for coaches for the 2021 season. If interested, go to legionbaseball.org to complete and return the application. Applications are due by Oct. 15.
Running
St. Francis kids champs named
HUMPHREY — St. Francis Catholic Church hosted its 30th annual kids run on Sunday as part of its parish bazaar.
Tucker Czarnick of Humphrey was the overall champion in the boys race, covering the one-mile distance in 6 minutes, 17 seconds while Kali Jarosz of Humphrey was crowned girls champ with a winning time of 6:35.
Age group champions
Boys — 7 and under: Easton Ramaekers, Lincoln, 8:00; 8: Jaxx Sunderman, Humphrey, 7:16; 9: Jameson Small, Humphrey, 7:25; 10: Jaydyn Olmer, Humphrey, 7:12; 11: Jaiden Anderson, Humphrey, 6:28; 12: Carter Howard, Humphrey, 7:13.
Girls — 7 and under: Brylie Reigle, Humphrey, 7:57; 8: Leighton Krings, Humphrey, 7:24; 9: Haley Micek, Omaha, 7:43; 10: Leslieann Brandl, Humphrey, 8:34; 11: Emily Stricklin, Humphrey, 6:48; 12: Jayda Krings, Humphrey, 7:00.