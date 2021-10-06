Golf
Beierman, Selken going to state
OAKLAND — Taylor Beierman of Boone Central and Kara Selken of Oakland-Craig are among the 10 individual state qualifiers from District C-2.
Beierman finished tied for second overall with a final score of 95. Selken tied for fifth overall with 101.
As a team, Boone Central was one stroke away from qualifying for states, but ultimately finished behind fullerton for the third and final spot.
Individuals qualifiers:
1. Arndt, Columbus Scotus ............................................79
2. Taylor Beierman, Boone Central ...............................95
3. Dierman, Columbus Scotus .......................................95
4. Kumm, Fremont Bergan...............................................97
5. Kara Selken, Oakland-Craig ....................................101
6. Alaina Dierman, Columbus Scotus .........................101
7. Avery Dierman, Columbus Scotus ...........................104
8. Prauner, Fremont Bergan ........................................105
9. Khan, Omaha Brownell Talbot .................................105
10. Gerhard, Omaha Concordia ..................................106
Volleyball
Knights sweep David City Aquinas
NORFOLK — Class C No. 6 Norfolk Catholic defeated David City Aquinas 25-12, 25-17, 25-22.
Alli Brungardt finished with 15 kills and 15 digs to lead Norfolk Catholic. Teammate Avery Yosten contributed nine kills and two blocks, while Addison Corr knocked down three ace serves.
Saylor Fischer finished with three ace serves, 31 set assists and 14 digs in the sweep.
Norfolk Catholic improves to 13-6 on the year. They’ll host Battle Creek on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Eagles split at triangular
LEIGH — Lutheran High won its first game against Shelby-Rising City and lost the second to Clarkson/Leigh in the Leigh Triangular on Tuesday.
The Eagles defeated the Huskies in straight sets 25-9, 25-4. Amber Bockelman and Lauren Buhrman had four ace serves apiece. Buhrman also tallied 14 set assists and six digs. Petersen also registered six digs in the Eagle win.
Lutheran High then fell to the host Patriots 25-19, 25-22. Mia Furst and Kendra Petersen had six and five kills, respectively, for Lutheran High. Lauren Buhrman tallied 10 set assists, while Avery Koeppe had two blocks and two ace serves in the loss. Amber Bockelman had a team-leading 20 digs.
The Eagles move to 12-10 on the season. They’ll travel to face Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday.
Tennis
Panthers outplayed by Kearney
KEARNEY — Norfolk was overmatched by a Bearcats team riding a lot of momentum in a dual between the teams on Tuesday.
Kalen Krohn and Alex Bauer each won their singles match. The Panthers lost all three doubles matches.
“Kearney stuck it to us like they were playing ‘Pin the tail on the Donkey’. They came out firing on all cylinders and we never caught up and new what hit us,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “They are the more experienced team, the more tennis-like team and they simply outplayed us in every facet of the game today.”
Kearney entered the tournament afte rfinishing second in the Heartland Athletic conference invite on Monday, one of the more competitive copnferences in the state. Seniors on the team were also recognized by the school.
“I’m not saying we weren’t ready to play because we went into all of the matches with positive mind-sets and desire,” Krueger said. “Kearney was just the better team.”
Singles — No. 1: Asher Saulsbury (KEA) def. Jack Schwanebeck 8-2; No. 2: Kalen Krohn (NOR) def. Eli Bond 8-5; No. 3: Quinten Schaffer (KEA) def. Michael Foster 8-2: No. 4: Sam Rademacher (KEA) def. Chase Carter 8-3; No. 5: Alex Bauer (NOR) def. Andy Vu 8-6; No. 6: Jackson Bokenkamp (KEA) def. Logan Bosh 8-0.
Doubles — No. 1: Rademacher and Bokenkamp (KEA) def. Carter and Foster 8-3; No. 2: Vu and Shaffer (KEA) def. Bauer and Bosh 8-0; No. 3: Saulsbury and Bond (KEA) def. Krohn and Schwanebeck 8-2.
Auto Racing
Prauner receives honor
Kyle Prauner of Norfolk was among the award winners recently named by the International Motor Contest Association for the 2021 season.
Prauner, who won the Late Model points championship at Off-Road Speedway near Norfolk, was named the national rookie of the year in the Late Model division.
Soccer
Hawks blank Scott CC
RIVERDALE, Iowa — The Northeast men’s and women’s soccer teams took care of business against Scott Community College on Tuesday. The men won 4-1 and the women won 10-0.
Paul Einero had two goals for the men’s team. Conner Bickford and Caio Carrara each had one of their own. Jyson Breitbarth had eight saves.
On the women’s side, Sara and Naomi Pedroza each had three goals. Kyler Bowman, Mackenzee Stokes, Romeni Gurmendi and Kailey Lincoln each had a goal as well. Kelsey Tabbert had six saves.
The women improve to 10-5 on the season and the men to 4-12. They’ll host Southeastern on Saturday at Memorial Field at noon and 2 p.m., respectively.
Football
NHS reserves fall to Yankton
Yankton defeated Norfolk’s reserves on Monday, 28-7. Carter Ramaekers scored the Panthers’ lone touchdown with a one-yard run. Mason Merkel kicked the extra point and also led the Panthers in rushing with 62 yards.