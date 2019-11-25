Basketball
No. 2 tops Northeast women
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Northeast Community College women fell short of upsetting the nation’s No. 2 team, North Iowa Area Community College, falling 76-66 on Saturday at the Great Western Shootout here.
“Their 3-point shooting was a factor, but we had opportunities where we did not capitalize,” Northeast coach Matt Svehla said. “We missed some easy shots to start the third quarter that would have cut into their lead. When you get opportunities versus a good tgeam, you need to convert.”
Emina Hadzihusejnovic scored 21 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Hawks. Breanna Stouffer had 10 points, while Kyla Moore and Beth Matas had nine each in the loss.
The Hawks (8-2) were to have returned home for a 5 p.m. tipoff on Monday against the Morningside University junior varsity at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Hawk men fall to North Iowa
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Northeast Community College men’s team fell on Saturday to North Iowa Area Community College 105-85 at the Great Western Shootout here.
Emmette Page scored 30-plus points for the third straight game, pouring in 31 for the Hawks. The Crystal, Minnesota native also had eight assists and six steals.
Daniel Akuei added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Osmond’s Merrix Denn was also in double figures with 11 points.
The Hawks were held to only 39 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent from the three-point line.
The Hawks (4-5) were to have returned to their home court to face the Morningside JV in a 7 p.m. contest Monday at the Cox Activities Center.