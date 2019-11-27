Sports shorts and scores for Nov. 27

Volleyball
Wayne State ranked No. 13
The Wayne State College volleyball team is ranked 13th in the final regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon.
The Wildcats received 579 points in voting conducted by a panel of Division II coaches from across the country.
The Wildcats finished the regular season at 24-7 overall following a 3-0 loss to No. 7 St. Cloud State on Friday in the Northern Sun Intercollgeiate Conference volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls.
Wayne State was ranked seventh in the final NCAA Central Region rankings released Wednesday, but did not advance to the NCAA Division II tournament.
Wrestling
NU ranked second in poll
LINCOLN — The Nebraska wrestling team was ranked No. 2 in the NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll released on Tuesday, which ties the highest ranking in school history and marks the first time the program has occupied the second spot since February 2008.
The Huskers began the season at No. 5 and moved up to No. 3 last week. The Big Red proceeded to defeat Wyoming 28-7 at home on Friday and top then-No. 17 Northern Iowa 23-19 on Sunday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Elsewhere this weekend, then-No. 10 Arizona State defeated then-No. 1 Penn State 19-18 in Tempe, Ariz., ending Penn State’s 60-meet win streak. Another Penn State streak was broken on Monday, as the Nittany Lions’ 36-week run as the No. 1 team in the NWCA Poll officially came to an end when they dropped two spots to No. 3. Iowa now occupies the top spot and the Huskers moved up to No. 2.
Nebraska (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) returns to action Dec. 6-7 when the Huskers head to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational.
Basketball
Bradley scores 10 in TCU win
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Coach Raegan Pebley collected her 100th win while roaming the sidelines at TCU, as the Horned Frogs traveled to the East Coast to earn a road win against the Army Black Knights, 66-52, Tuesday night at Christl Arena.
Jayde Woods led a quartet of players that scored in double-figures with 14 points, while Jaycee Bradley, Lauren Heard and Kianna Ray totaled 10 points each.
The Horned Frogs moved to 5-0 on the season — the program’s best start to a season since opening 5-0 back in 2008-09.