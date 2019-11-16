Volleyball
Wayne State sweeps sixth straight foe
WAYNE — The No. 13th-ranked Wayne State College volleyball team recorded a sixth consecutive sweep Friday evening with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 win over Minnesota State-Moorhead before an Autograph Night crowd of 688 fans in Rice Auditorium.
The Wildcats are now 24-5 and 14-5 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, while the Dragons drop to 9-18 and 4-15 in league games.
The first set was close early until a pair of service aces from Maddie Duffy helped the Wildcats get on a roll and win easily 25-13. With the score 12-9, Wayne State used a service error followed by back-to-back aces from Duffy to fuel a scoring surge that gave Wayne State an 18-10 lead. Tarrin Beller and Jaci Brahmer each had four kills with Brahmer posting three blocks.
Wayne State controlled the second set and was never challenged in a 25-12 win. The Wildcats held the Dragons to a .000 attack percentage while the hosts produced 17 kills with just three errors for a .438 attack percentage. Junior Maddie Knobbe and senior Katie Stephens each had four kills to lead the Wildcats in hitting.
MSU Moorhead battled with Wayne State in the third set that saw eight ties and three lead changes. The Wildcats had to score the final four points of the set after trailing 22-21 to pick up a hard-fought win for the sweep. Stephens, Beller and Kelsie Cada each had four kills while Brahmer recorded two solo blocks.
Beller led Wayne State with 11 kills and two service aces, while Stephens added eight kills with Cada tallying seven. Brahmer accounted for seven blocks while Haley Kauth and Hope Carter each had 10 digs. Rachel Walker had 34 set assists.
The Wildcats close out the regular season Saturday by hosting No. 7 Northern State in a 4 p.m. contest at Rice Auditorium.
Basketball
Hawks edge their way to sixth win
WAHPETON, N.D. — The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team edged Lake Region State College 55-52 here Friday at the AmericInn Classic.
Despite being held to nine points in the fourth quarter, the Hawks managed to keep pace with the Royals to grab their sixth straight victory to open the season. Each scored 17 points in third quarter, but it was Northeast that led 29-25 at halftime.
Norfolk native Kyla Moore led the Hawks with 15 points, nine rebounds and six steals. Emina Hadzihusejnovic added 12 points and six boards. The Hawks shot 40 percent from the field in the contest.
The Hawks were to take on North Dakota State College of Science here at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Northeast posts 84-77 road victory
WAHPETON, N.D. — Emmette Page and Oyiti Amum tallied 25 and 20 points, respectively as the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team topped Lake Region State College 84-77 here in the AmericInn Classic on Friday.
The Hawks (3-2) controlled both ends of the floor while shooting 44 percent from the field and 40 percent from the three-point line.
Daniel Akuei added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks. Amum accounted for six 3-pointers, while Page and Akuei each had three. Page also had eight boards and seven assists, while Akuei was a perfect 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.
Northeast was to play against North Dakota State College of Science here at 5 p.m. Saturday.