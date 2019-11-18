Sports shorts and scores for Nov. 18

Basketball
Northeast suffers first loss
WAHPETON, N.D. — A cold-shooting performance hindered the Northeast Community College’s women’s team on Saturday, as they fell to North Dakota State College of Science 61-50 in the AmericInn Classic here.
The Hawks (6-1) couldn’t muster any offensive firepower, shooting just 25 percent from the field.
Macey Kulhanek of Howells led the Hawks with 14 points. Norfolk’s Kyla Moore added 12, while Julia Carbonell of Barcelona, Spain chipped in 11.
The Hawks return to the court at 5 p.m. on Wednesday against Southeast Community College Beatrice.
Hawks squander big early lead
WAHPETON, N.D. — The Northeast Community College men’s team went on a 14-2 run against North Dakota State College of Science, but it was quickly squandered as the Hawks committed 25 turnovers and fell 89-75 on Saturday at the AmericInn Classic here.
The Hawks shot 42 percent from the field and 85 percent from the charity stripe.
Emmette Page of Crystal, Minnesota paced the 3-3 Hawks with 20 points, after shooting a perfect 11 for 11 from the free-throw line. Daniel Akuei of Melbourne, Australia had 12 points and seven boards, while Asher Scavella of Nassau, the Bahamas, pitched in 10 points and five rebounds.
The Hawks hit the road to face Southeast Community College on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Beatrice.
Arens leads ’Yotes over Utes
SALT LAKE CITY — Crofton junior Monica Arens scored 17 points on Saturday in leadng the 4-0 South Dakota women’s team to an 84-81 overtime victory on the road over the University of Utah.
Arens led USD in scoring and was one of five ’Yotes in double figures.
The game at the Huntsman Center saw 10 lead changes and nine ties, including a 35-all deadlock at halftime and 71-71 at the end of regulation.
Volleyball
No. 7 Northern tops No. 13 ’Cats
WAYNE — Despite a career-best 22 kills from senior outside hitter Katie Stephens, No. 13 Wayne State fell at home to No. 7 Northern State 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21 at Rice Auditorium on Saturday.
Wayne State built a 13-9 lead in the first set, but the Wolves stormed back and scored the final five points of the set.
Northern led 10-8 early in the second set before the Wildcats reeled off five consecutive points to gain control at 13-10.
After Wayne took a 16-12 lead, the Wolves rallied to knot the score at 17-17 and took a pair of leads with the last coming at 20-19.
The Wildcats then used a block from Humphrey’s Tarrin Beller and Wahoo’s Kelsie Cada followed by a Northern State attack error and a Cada kill for a 22-20 lead en route to a 25-23 win.
Northern built a 6-0 lead early in the third set and led 20-12 before holding off a late Wildcat rally for a 25-23 win. Then Wayne State led a majority of the fourth set until a late rally gave the Wolves the set and match, 25-21.
Stephens of Papillion-LaVista led Wayne State with her career-high 22 kills while Beller added 17. Beller paced the ’Cats with six blocks while Jaci Brahmer of Pierce had five. Senior libero Haley Kauth of Roseville, Minnesota notched 17 digs with Kelsie Cada adding 15.
Wayne State will play in the Northern Sun Conference Tournament starting on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The Wildcats will be the No. 5 seed and will face fourth-seeded St. Cloud State in a 5 p.m. contest.
Football
State final games on NET
LINCOLN — The state high school football championships are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 25 and 26 at Memorial Stadium and will be aired live on NET.
The championship matchups begin Nov. 25 with the Class D1 final at 10 a.m. followed by the Class D2 final at 2:30 p.m. The evening broadcast features the Class B final between Scottsbluff and Omaha Skutt at 7 p.m.
NET’s coverage continues on Tuesday, Nov. 26 with the Class C1 final at 10 a.m. between Pierce and Wahoo, followed by the Class C2 final at 2:30 p.m. when Oakland-Craig battles Sutton. The Class A final at 7 p.m. features Omaha Westside and Bellevue West.
The championships will also be streamed live at netNebraska.org.
Bowling
NHS unified competes at Wayne
WAYNE — The Panther unified bowling team was in Wayne on Saturday for a triangular with the host Blue Devils and Osmond.
The Norfolk A team of Kaden Sager, Brian Worrell, Kate Kathol and Patrick Westby finished in third place with a 684 while the B team of Klayton Bouck, Ellie Plisek, Thomas Thies and Cole Dohman and was eighth with a 521.
Osmond won the competition with a score of 708 while the Wayne E team finished second with a 691.