Sports shorts and scores for Nov. 21

Football
Four Wildcats on all-NSIC teams
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Four players from the Wayne State College football team were named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate All-Conference football team announced Wednesday by the league office.
Defensive end Jacob Protzman and linebacker Tyler Thomsen were both voted all-NSIC South Division first team, while placekicker Ethan Knudson and center Ryan Kennedy were each named all-NSIC South Division honorable mention.
Protzman, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound senior from Grimes, Iowa, led the NSIC in tackles for loss with 22 stops for 92 yards lost, and he tied for second in sacks with 12½ for 65 yards. He ranked fifth on the team in tackles with 44 and had five quarterback hurries with one forced fumble. Protzman had at least one sack in nine of 11 games this season, highlighted by a season-best 2½ sacks with seven tackles versus Minnesota Crookston.
Thomsen, a 6-1, 225-pound senior from Fremont Bergan, is a repeat selection to the first team despite missing 3½ games due to an ankle injury. He still ranked second on the team in total tackles with 64 — including back-to-back games with 13 tackles — and averaged eight tackles per contest. He had 4½ tackles for loss, 1½ sacks for 12 yards, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Knudson, a 6-3, 185 pound senior from Harlan, Iowa, was honorable mention for the second time in his career. He made 12 of 14 field goals and 28 of 29 point-after kicks, ranking fourth in the league in field goals made and seventh in points. Knudson is Wayne State’s all-time field goal leader (38 of 49) and finished second in career kicking points at WSC with 226.
Kennedy, a 6-0, 265-pound sophomore from Norwalk, Iowa, started all 11 games at center and is a two-year starter for the Wildcat offensive line after starting 10 games last season. Kennedy anchored an offensive line that helped Wayne State rank fourth in the NSIC in rushing yards per game (188.4) and rank sixth in total offense (355.5 yards per game).
D2-5 all-district team announced
Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing had five players named to the D2-5 all-district first team. Clearwater-Orchard O'Neill St. Mary's and Stuart also had athletes named to the top squad.
It's the final time CWCE and Clearwater-Orchard players will named all-district as next season, Clearwater, Ewing and Orchard will compete as Summerland.
Offense first team: QB: Ty Nekoliczak, Central Valley; RB: Eli Macke, Clearwater-Orchard; Colby Coons Twin Loop; Wyatt Wagner, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing; OL: Raif Ruppert, Twin Loup; Isaiah Wiese, O'Neill St. Mary's; Logan Sanford, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing; E: Morgan Behnk, Central Valley; Bryce Lamb, Twin Loup; Athlete: Jackson McIntyre, Central Valley; K: Fran Ferran, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing; P: Colby Coons, Twin Loup.
Defense first team: DL: Joshua Klabenes, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing; Trevor Cargill, Central Valley; Trevor Stamp, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing; Rope Bottorf, Central Valley; LB: Damyn Rother, Central Valley; Quade Young, Twin Loup; Grant Winkelbauer, O'Neill St. Mary's; DB: Cooper Coons, Twin Loup; Wade Paxton, Stuart; KR: Jackson Waldo, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing.
Offense second team: QB: Cole Duba, CWCE; RB: Enrique Martinez, Central Valley; Grant Pease, Stuart; OL: Thomas Bonge, Central Valley; Connor Semin, O'Neill St. Mary's; Shawn Quandt, Twin Loup; E: Cage Landers, Central Valley; Samuel Jesse, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing.
Defense second team: DL: Adam Everitt, O'Neill St. Mary's; Colton Thiele, Clearwater-Orchard; Kyle Oakley, Central Valley; LB: Rex Day, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing; Tate Thompson, O'Neill St. Mary's; Kordaynian Thorin, Central Valley; DB: Lathyn Collins, Twin Loup; Aidan Hedstrom, O'Neill St. Mary's.
Honorable mention: Cameron Kelly, Central Valley; Dalton Rotherham, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing; Joe Hoffman, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing; Weston Reineke, Twin Loup; Gabe Pribil, O'Neill St. Mary's; Ryan Steinhauser, Stuart; Tyler Steinhauser, Stuart; Cameron Sattler, Stuart.
Volleyball
Wayne State up to seventh in region
WAYNE — The Wayne State College volleyball team moved up two spots to seventh in the final Division II Central Region volleyball rankings announced Wednesday by the NCAA. The top eight teams in the region will advance to the NCAA Central Region Tournament on Dec. 5-7 at the site of the top seed.
The Central Region is comprised of 39 teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Mid-America Athletic Association and the Great American Conference.
Nebraska-Kearney remains the top team in the region while Northern State moved up two spots to second this week. Minnesota Duluth and Concordia-St. Paul from the NSIC are third and fourth with Washburn from the MIAA sitting in fifth. St. Cloud State and Wayne State are sixth and seventh, respectively, with Central Missouri slipping one spot to eighth. Winona State and Northwest Missouri State round out the top 10 teams.
The Wildcats, ranked No. 12 in this week’s national Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, faces No. 7 St. Cloud State on Friday at 5 p.m. in the opening round of the NSIC volleyball championship tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Wayne State is 24-6 and 14-6 in NSIC regular-season play, while St. Cloud State is 23-5 and 15-5.
Mid-State all-conference named
Four of the Mid-State Conference’s nine teams qualified for the state tournament in 2019 and 12 of the 14 all-conference first-team members played for those four sides: Wayne, Battle Creek, Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic.
First team: Lauren Pick, Wayne; Tria McLean, Battle Creek; Hayden Wolf, Norfolk Catholic; Sophia Haas, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Abby Hochstein, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Riley Seifert, Battle Creek; Paytyn Taake, Battle Creek; Mary Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic; Abby Miller, Norfolk Catholic; Kiara Krusemark, Wayne; Megan Heimes, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Blair Gutshall, O’Neill; Emily Armstrong, Wayne; BriAnna Zohner, Battle Creek.
Honorable mention: Brooklyn Bailey, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Hannah Knobbe, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Carley Marshall, Norfolk Catholic; Chanattee Robles, Norfolk Catholic; Morgan Moeller, Pierce; Briell Unseld, Pierce; Zoe Brenden, Pierce; Kenzie Moeller, Pierce; Ryah Ostermeyer, Crofton; Kaley Einrem, Crofton; Caitlin Nelson, Boone Central; Natalle Luettel, Boone Central; Aiden Wortmann, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Brynn Wortmann, Hartington Cedar Catholic; MaKayla Hilker, O’Neill; Alyssa Eichelberger, O’Neill; Hailey Backer, Wayne.
Basketball
Hawk women pound Southeast
BEATRICE — The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team shot 57 percent from the three-point line as they pummeled Southeast Community College 87-58 here Wednesday.
It didn’t start well for the Hawks (7-1) as the Storm scurried to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter. But the Hawks responded with 37 points in the second quarter while holding Southeast to only seven points to take a 46-28 lead at halftime.
Both teams traded shots in the third quarter, but it was the Hawks that outscored the Storm 26-14 in the final period.
Norfolk High graduate Kyla Moore led Northeast 26 points, after shooting a perfect 9 of 9 from the field and 7 of 8 from the charity stripe. Two Spaniards, Beth Matas and Julia Carbonell each had 15 points.
The Hawks are back in action at 5 p.m. Friday against Iowa Central Community College in the Great Western Shootout in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Sibbel shines in Concordia win
SEWARD — O’Neill St. Mary’s graduate Riley Sibbel was one of five Concordia players to score in double figures as the Bulldogs bulldozed the College of Saint Mary on Wednesday, 127-51.
Sibbel finished the game with 12 points, one assist and one rebound. It was the fifth time the Bulldogs cracked the 100-point mark in seven outings this season.
Concordia (7-0, 3-0 GPAC) hosts Morningside (3-0, 6-1) on Tuesday.
Cedar Catholic youth tourney set
HARTINGTON — The Cedar Catholic Booster Club is hosting a youth tournament for girls and boys in fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Games will be played at the Msgr. Werner Activity Center, Holy Trinity gym, Hartington City Auditorium and Hartington-Newcastle High School.
The Entry fee is $100 per team and each team is guaranteed two games.
Registration deadline is Jan. 25. For questions or more information, email boosterclubcchs@gmail.com.