Volleyball
Lewis & Clark all-conference lists released
ALLEN — The Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball coaches met here Tuesday to determine all-conference teams for this season.
Among the East Division list were four players each from Ponca and Wakefield/Allen. Seven from Wynot and five from Hartington-Newcastle were among those on the Central Division list. Three each from Wausa and Osmond were on the West Division roster.
East division: Josie Reid, Ponca; Kaci Day, Ponca; Emily Rasmussen, Homer; Makayla Forsberg, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Carly Dickens, Wakefield/Allen; Erica Wolgram, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Katie Baker, Homer; Alli Jackson, Wakefield/Allen; Morgan Nelson, Ponca; Jordyn Carr, Wakefield/Allen. Honorable mention: Kinsey Hall, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Delaney Ehlers, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Alyssa Crosgrove, Ponca; Brooklyn Schmidt, Homer; Aishah Valanzuela, Wakefield/Allen; Isabella Parker-Diaz, Emerson-Hubbard; Keisha Snyder, Winnebago; Kiana Lewis, Winnebago.
Central division: Kayden Jueden, Hartington-Newcastle; Andi Bargstadt, Winside; Whitney Hochstein, Wynot; Shaelee Planer, Wynot; Abbe Morten, Hartington-Newcastle; Brianna Hopping, Hartington-Newcastle; Brooklyn Behmer, Winside; Noelle Wieseler, Wynot; Hope Cummins, Winside; Michaela Lange, Wynot. Honorable mention: Katelyn Heine, Wynot; Kaitlyn Heimes, Wynot; Karley Heimes, Wynot; Ava Springer, Walthill; Alivia Morten, Hartington-Newcastle; Autumn Lammers, Hartington-Newcastle; Kati Topp, Winside; Jackie Escalante, Winside.
West division: Jaiden Taylor, Randolph; Grace Gansebom, Osmond; Carissa Wacker, Plainview; Kennedy Johnson, Osmond; Morgan Kleinschmit, Wausa; Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield; Brynn Bargman, Bloomfield; Abby Schmit, Randolph; Maycee Zimmerer, Creighton; Kaitlynn Dougherty, Plainview. Honorable mention: Esther Nelson, Wausa; Kaitlyn Kumm, Wausa; Charlize Wilmes, Creighton; Macy Aschoff, Osmond.
Goldenrod Conference honors announced
PALMER — Humphrey St. Francis placed two players on the All-Goldenrod Conference first team, another on the second team, and two more on the third team this season.
Senior Caitlin Jarosz and junior Allison Weidner represented the Flyers on the first team, and junior Alissa Kosch was second team. Senior Lauren Pfeifer ande junior Peighton Eisenmenger were named to the third team.
St. Francis freshman Kylee Wessel and St. Edward senior Lainey Werts were the only area representatives named honorable mention.
Golf
First two signees for Wildcats
WAYNE — Wayne State College women’s golf coach Joey Baldwin announced the signings of Tricia Hemann from Chanhassen, Minnesota, and Jazmine Taylor of Omaha to national letters of intent for the 2020-21 academic year.
“I am very excited to announce our first two women’s golf commitments,” Baldwin said. “Building a brand new program isn’t easy and the first recruiting class is very important. The addition of Jazmine and Tricia puts us in a great position.”
Hemann, from Chanhassen High School, is a four-year starter and letter winner in girls golf. Last spring as a junior she helped her team to an undefeated high school season and Class 3A state title.
Taylor, from Millard North High School, is a four year letter winner and state qualifier in girls golf. She helped the Mustangs to a third place finish at the Class A state tournament in Norfolk this fall placing 17th overall. She set a new Millard North school record by earning 36 medals in four years.