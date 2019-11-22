Sports shorts and scores

Football

D1-5 all-district announced

Lutheran High Northeast seniors Jaxson Kant, Ben Gebhardt and Tanner Koss along wth junior Adam Echtenkamp have been named to the D1-5 all-district team.

State quarterfinalist Howells-Dodge had six players named to the squad while Neligh-Oakdale placed five. Three more were named from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, two from Elkhorn Valley and one from Madison.

D1-5 all-district team: Luke Rocheford, Carter Throener, Trevor Schumacher, Jacob Tomcak, Levi Belina, R.J. Bayer, Howells-Dodge; Julien Hearn, Kaleb Pofahl, Colton Klabenes, Hunter Charf, Dawson Kaup, Neligh-Oakdale; Jaxson Kant, Ben Gebhardt, Tanner Koss, Adam Echtenkamp, Lutheran High Northeast; Ty Erwin, Cutter Haberman, Noah Schutte, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Braedyn Ollendick, Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley; Elijiah DeLaCruz, Madison.

Volleyball

All-Southwest Conference team named

Both Ainsworth and Valentine had players named to the All-Southwest Conference teams. Badger libero Allison Hitchkock and Bulldog middle Brieann Schipporeit both earned second-team honors while another Ainsoworth middle, Kaitlyn Nelson was named to the third team.

Besides the two area schools, the Southwest Conference includes Class C1 state semifinalist Broken Bow, along with Cozad, Minden, Ogallala, Gothenburg and McCook.

Basketball

Norfolk 7th grade boys win

Both Norfolk Junior High seventh grade boys teams won their season openers on Tuesday in Norfolk.

The Panthers took the B game, 33-14. Hudson Merkel led the way with 10 points and Ethan Machuca tallied nine.

The Norfolk A team then rolled to a 59-24 victory. All eight NJHS players found the scoring column and were led by Chase Swanson with 18 while Hayden Kuehner chipped in 13.

Tags

In other news

Sports shorts and scores for Nov. 21

Sports shorts and scores for Nov. 21

Postseason honors for Wayne State and NSAA District D2-5 football, Mid-State Conference volleyball, plus the latest NCAA Central Region rankings for Wayne State volleyball and recaps for Northeast Community College and Concordia University women's basketball.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Walters praises Noa, Maryland's defense

Nebraska offensive coordinator Walters praises Noa, Maryland's defense

LINCOLN — Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters, who doubles as NU’s receivers coach, hasn’t gushed with praise this season over his position group. NU has struggled to get four consistent receivers on the field, and one of Walters’ top performers, Wan’Dale Robinson, has been borrowed …