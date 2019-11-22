Football
D1-5 all-district announced
Lutheran High Northeast seniors Jaxson Kant, Ben Gebhardt and Tanner Koss along wth junior Adam Echtenkamp have been named to the D1-5 all-district team.
State quarterfinalist Howells-Dodge had six players named to the squad while Neligh-Oakdale placed five. Three more were named from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, two from Elkhorn Valley and one from Madison.
D1-5 all-district team: Luke Rocheford, Carter Throener, Trevor Schumacher, Jacob Tomcak, Levi Belina, R.J. Bayer, Howells-Dodge; Julien Hearn, Kaleb Pofahl, Colton Klabenes, Hunter Charf, Dawson Kaup, Neligh-Oakdale; Jaxson Kant, Ben Gebhardt, Tanner Koss, Adam Echtenkamp, Lutheran High Northeast; Ty Erwin, Cutter Haberman, Noah Schutte, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Braedyn Ollendick, Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley; Elijiah DeLaCruz, Madison.
Volleyball
All-Southwest Conference team named
Both Ainsworth and Valentine had players named to the All-Southwest Conference teams. Badger libero Allison Hitchkock and Bulldog middle Brieann Schipporeit both earned second-team honors while another Ainsoworth middle, Kaitlyn Nelson was named to the third team.
Besides the two area schools, the Southwest Conference includes Class C1 state semifinalist Broken Bow, along with Cozad, Minden, Ogallala, Gothenburg and McCook.
Basketball
Norfolk 7th grade boys win
Both Norfolk Junior High seventh grade boys teams won their season openers on Tuesday in Norfolk.
The Panthers took the B game, 33-14. Hudson Merkel led the way with 10 points and Ethan Machuca tallied nine.
The Norfolk A team then rolled to a 59-24 victory. All eight NJHS players found the scoring column and were led by Chase Swanson with 18 while Hayden Kuehner chipped in 13.