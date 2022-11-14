Sports shorts and scores for Nov. 14

Ochoa third-team All-Midwest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Norfolk High junior Isaac Ochoa was the 17th-place medalist and earned third-team All-Midwest Region honors at the Nike NXR Regional Cross Country Championships at Yankton Trail Park on Sunday.
Ochoa finished the 5-kilometer course in 15:13.90. The championship race included 277 runners.
Norfolk High’s David Protzman was 98th out of a field of 320 runners in the open championships race No. 5 in a time of 17:40.60.
States included in the Midwest region were Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
WSC powers past Okla. Baptist
WAYNE — Wayne State outscored Oklahoma Baptist 37-26 in the second half to defeat the Bison 68-58 on Saturday in the final game of the NSIC/GAC challenge played at Rice Auditorium. The Wildcats are now 1-1 on the year while OBU is 0-2.
The visiting Bison held the lead for most of the first half, but the biggest lead for Oklahoma Baptist was five points.
Oklahoma Baptist opened the second half with the first points to take a 34-31 lead, then WSC scored nine straight points to take the lead for good at 40-34 on a Nate Mohr 3-pointer.
The Bison were within four at 45-41 at the 13:45 mark, but the Wildcats scored nine of the next 11 points to take a 54-43 lead following a Justin Eagins basket.
Senior forward Jordan Janssen led Wayne State with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Mohr finished with 14 points on four 3-pointers while Jay Saunders and Eagins each hit double digits with 10 apiece.
Crofton hosting youth tourney
The Crofton youth tournament will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. The tournament is open to boys and girls teams in fifth, sixth and seventh/eighth grades.
There is a fee per team with a late registration fee charged after Jan. 2.
For more information, email Maggie Moon at mschulte@croftonwarriors.org or Frank Gade at fgade@croftonwarriors.org.
Dodge part of Good Works Team
Garrison Dodge, an Oakland native who is a senior player at Peru State College, is among the 22 individuals selected for the 2022 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.
The team recognizes football athletes for their unwavering commitment to community service and their good works off the field.
Anyone can vote on any device daily to select a captain from the 22 nominees at https://promo.espn.com/espn/contests/allstate/2022/index until Tuesday, Nov. 22. Dodge is the only Nebraskan on the list and is from the smallest school represented which also includes players from the University of Pittsburgh, Notre Dame and Texas Tech.
Dodge started a charity fundraiser named “Athletes 4 Children” where student-athletes can pledge – then play – then pay. His fundraiser has already garnered more than $18,000 for the Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
In addition, Dodge has been highly active on the Peru State campus with other community service activities such as organizing a personal hygiene product drive for Sexual Assault Awareness Month which helps Project Response — a non-profit crisis center that provides free support and advocacy to survivors of domestic and sexual violence in southeast Nebraska.
D2-4 district selections named
The Class D2-4 all-district football team was named recently. The following is a list of first and second team offensive and defensive players.
First team
Offense — Ainsworth: Carter Nelson, Athlete and K; Boyd County: Hudson Hoffman, RB. Chambers/Wheeler Central: Solan Bowen, E; Peter Jesse, P. Elgin Public/Pope John: Paiton Hoefer, QB; Jack Wemhoff, RB; Ethan Hinkle, OL; Nick Anderson, OL; Blake Henn, E. O’Neill St. Mary’s: Issac Everitt, E.
Defense — Ainsworth: Trey Appelt, DL; Riggin Blumenstock, DL; Owen Blumenstock, LB; Traegan McNally, DB. Chambers/Wheeler Central: Hunter Hoerle, LB; Elgin Public/Pope John: Dylon Lueking, LB; O’Neill St. Mary’s: Gage Hedstrom, LB; Wyatt Scofield, LB; Dalton Alder, DB.
Second team
Offense — Ainsworth: Morgan Kinney, RB; Boyd County: Brett Koenig, RB; Chambers/Wheeler Central: Brady Renner, OL; Elgin Public/Pope John: Cale Kinney, RB; Niobrara/Verdigre: Gunnar Shabram, OL; O’Neill St. Mary’s: Carson Dannenbring, E.
Defense — Ainsworth: Landon Holloway, DL/LB; Boyd County: Zander Kluckman, DL/LB; Chambers/Wheeler Central: Gunner Hoerle, DL/LB; Elgin Public/Pope John: Sam Hemenway, DL/LB; Niobrara/Verdigre: Kellen Moody, DL/LB; O’Neill St. Mary’s: Jace Rosenkrans, DL/LB.
All-East Husker team named
The all-conference team for the East Husker Conference was recently announced. There were three teams named along with honorable mention selections.
First Team — Clarkson/Leigh: Chloe Hanel; Howells-Dodge: Grace Baumert, Blair Fiala; North Bend Central: Josie Cleveringa, Kaitlyn Emanuel; Oakland-Craig: Brandi Helzer, Adi Rennerfeldt; Stanton: Olivia Cunningham.
Second Team — Bancroft-Rosalie: Megan Beutler; Howells-Dodge: Carly Bayer, Natalie Pieper; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Abilyn Schneider; North Bend Central: Lindsey Emanuel; Pender: Olyvia Nelson; Stanton: Arynn Spence; Wisner-Pilger: Emily Buhrman.
Third Team — Clarkson/Leigh: Gracelyn Eisenmann, Brynn Settje, Korbee Wendt; Oakland-Craig: Laryn Johnson, Shea Johnson; Gretchen Seagren; West Point-Beemer: Meg Anderson; Wisner-Pilger: Maggie Schweers.
Honorable Mention — Bancroft-Rosalie: Jessa Anderson, Isabella Bonneau, Grace Johnson; McKenzie Murphy; Howells-Dodge: Jade Bayer; Humphrey/LHF: Ali Brandl, Alisha Dahlberg, Addison Groene, Mollie Groteluschen; Lyons-Decatur NE: Aubrey Andersen, Bailey Tuttle; Madison: Lexi Amezcua, Judy Gonzalez, Josie Stoffel; North Bend Central: Kathryn Gaughen, Jayla VanAmpting; Oakland-Craig: Maycie Johnson; Pender: Brieann Bruns, Isabelle Felber, Kirsten Frey, Alyssa Geisert, Hadley Walsh; Stanton: Kelby Pohlman; Tekamah-Herman: Preslee Hansen, Kennedy Pagels; Twin River: Chloe Pilakowski; West Point-Beemer: Mia Hunke, Allie Kaup; Wisner-Pilger: Cameryn Bellar, Alexia Martin.