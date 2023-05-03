Soccer
Eagles shut out by Scotus
COLUMBUS — After leading 1-0 at the half, Class B No. 5-rated Columbus Scotus pulled away from the Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team for a 6-0 win on Tuesday in the Subdistrict 6 tournament. Kealy Ranslem made 11 saves for the Eagles (4-6).
“I was very happy with our first half of play,” LHNE/NC coach Chad Miller said. “Being down 1-0 to a team like Columbus Scotus is a win in itself. In the second half, they came out with more intensity than us. They were beating us to the ball and getting forward fast. Scotus scored two goals early in the second half and I feel that took the wind out of us.
“Our girls had a difficult schedule this season but they kept battling. We had a lot of first-time players this season along with our returners, and I am very proud of how well they progressed together.”
Baseball
Panthers hold on for victory
PENDER — The Norfolk High baseball team took a nine-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning and held on for a 10-6 win over Thurston-Cuming County on Tuesday.
Wes Koenig earned the win, giving up one run on five hits with five strikeouts over six innings.
C.J. Hoffman was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two stolen bases. Carter Ramaekers and Sawyer Wolff also had two hits apiece, while Hudson Waldow homered for the Panthers (9-17).
Norfolk will begin district play on Friday. Official pairings will be released on Wednesday.
Thurston-Cuming County (3-12) faces Douglas County West on Thursday in the Class C, District 4 tournament.
NHS JV team falls in finale
PENDER — Thurston-Cuming County gave up seven runs in the first inning but rallied for an 11-10 win over the Norfolk High junior varsity baseball team on Tuesday.
Thurston-Cuming County scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to erase a 9-3 deficit.
Wes Koenig and Noah Hinrichs were both 2 for 3 with two triples for the Panthers. Hayden Kelley added two hits, including a triple.
Norfolk finishes its season with a record of 8-12-1.
Wayne State swept at home
WAYNE — Wayne State fell in a pair of games to Minnesota State in the home finale on Tuesday afternoon.
Minnesota State took the opener 8-6 and claimed the second game 11-5.
Wayne State (22-24, 16-16 NSIC) closes out the regular season taking on St. Cloud State in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Friday and Saturday. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Panthers drop dual to Islanders
GRAND ISLAND — The Norfolk High girls tennis team lost to Grand Island 8-1 on Tuesday.
Sailor Cipra earned the Panthers’ win 8-5 at No. 4 singles.
“We played Grand Island at home last year and lost 8-1 to them also,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “However, this 8-1 loss was way more competitive top-to-bottom with the scores.
“They graduated two players from last year’s squad and we graduated one. Therefore, we basically dualed the same varsity squad except for those couple of instances.”
Norfolk won the junior varsity dual 5-4 but lost the reserves matches 6-4.
GRAND ISLAND 8, NORFOLK 1
Singles—No. 1: Finley Evans, GI, def. Carlie Streich 8-4; No. 2: Katelyn Rodriguez, GI, def. Kyla Robinson, 8-6; No. 3: Jaylen Hansen, GI, def. Jayda Christensen, 8-3; No. 4: Sailor Cipra, N, def. Mallory Campbell, 8-5; No. 5: Sophia Armstrong, GI, def. Myranda Hansen, N, 8-1; No. 6: Mya Christman, GI, def. Jenna Snitchler, 8-4.
Doubles: No. 1: J. Hansen/Campbell, GI, def. Christensen/Robinson, 8-4; No. 2: Christman/Ruby Schmidt, GI, def. M. Hansen/Malori Schrader, 8-2; No. 3: Evans/Rodriguez, GI, def. Cipra/Streich, 8-5.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Norfolk 5, Grand Island 4
Singles—No. 1: Bree Brandt, GI, def. Malori Schrader, 6-2; 2. No. 2: Maddie Tompkins, GI, def. Mailin Bertus, 6-4; No. 3: Lilleah Grubb, N, def. Jimena Yanes, 6-1; No. 4: Skyler Behmer, N, def. Adeline Nelson, 6-1; No. 5: Cambrey Vance, GI, def. Kennedy Indra, 6-4; No. 6: Helena Frey, N, def. Sam Gearhart, 6-3.
Doubles—No. 1: Tompkins/Brandt, GI, def. Bertus/Grubb, 6-3; No. 2: Behmer/Jenna Snitchler, N, def. Alyssa Protzman/Sam Grieser, 6-1; No. 3: Indra/Frey, N, def. Cambrer Ulner/Aralynn Scheel, 6-2.
RESERVES: Grand Island 6, Norfolk 4
Singles—No. 1: Kyra Carlsen, N, def. Sydney Brown, 6-1; No. 2: Danielle Martinez, N, def. Aralyn Scheel, 6-4; No. 3: Alyssa Priester, GI, def. McKenna Sullivan, 6-0; No. 4: Elena Shak, GI, def. Tajia Beck, N, 6-3; No. 5: Zada Geruic, GI, def. Maran Andersen, 6-3; No. 6: Beck, N, def. Khim Churgen, 6-2.
Doubles—No. 1: Jimena Yanes/Geruic, GI, def. Sullivan/Beck, 6-3; No. 2: Adalene Nelson/Brown, GI, def. Martinez/Carlsen, 6-3; No. 3: Elena Shah/Churgen, GI, def. Kaylin Thies/Andersen, 6-4; No. 4: Andersen/Thies, N, def. Zuri Gomez, Maria Lara, 7-5.
Golf
Panthers place 8th at LSW invite
LINCOLN — The Norfolk High boys golf team placed eighth out of 18 teams at the Lincoln Southwest invite on Tuesday at Pioneers Golf Course.
The Panthers again featured balanced scoring, with all five golfers finishing within two shots of each other. Hayden Kuehner, Gabe Claussen and Tyson Wingate all shot 79s while Coleson Barritt and Jake Licking each had an 81.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST INVITE
Team scoring: Lincoln East 296, Millard West 299, Kearney 303, Omaha Westside 306, York 306, Lincoln Pius X 306, Lincoln Southwest 307, Norfolk 318, Lincoln Northeast 324, Lincoln Southeast 326, Beatrice 332, Fremont 339, Lincoln Southwest JV 342, Grand Island 343, Columbus 359, Hastings 379, Lincoln North Star 384, Lincoln High 438.
Softball
WSC’s Vidlak earns NSIC honor
WAYNE — Kim Vidlak of Wayne State College represents the Wildcat softball team on the 2023 Northern Sun Conference all-conference team. The fifth-year shortstop/catcher earned all-NSIC second team honors for a third straight season.