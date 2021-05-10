Soccer
Northeast wins ninth straight
Three different members of the No. 16 Northeast women’s soccer team scored in an ICCAC match on Saturday, defeating Southeastern Community College, 3-0 at Veterans Memorial Field.
Briana Mendias gave the Hawks (10-2-1, 10-2-1 ICCAC) their first goal in the match, while Sara Pedroza followed with an unassisted goal.
After taking a 2-0 lead at halftime, Kelsey Tabbert found the back of the net to keep Southeastern off the scoreboard. The Hawks outshot the Blackhawks, 18-3.
“The women finished conference play with a good win against Southeastern,” head coach Chad Miller said. “Our possession and energy were good, while our lines were playing great soccer. It was a good win against a good Southeastern team.”
The Hawks visit Iowa Central Community College at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Hawks fall to Southeastern
The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team came up just short on Saturday, falling to No. 17 Southeastern Community College in overtime, 2-1 at Veterans Memorial Field.
The Hawks (6-7, 6-7 ICCAC) trailed only by a goal at halftime, thanks to a stellar defensive effort. Conner Bickford put the Hawks on scoreboard in the 65th-minute off an assist from Mano Veldt.
However, Southeastern ultimately got the game-winning goal six minutes into overtime.
“The guys played another great game,” head coach Chad Miller said. “We gave up a goal about 22 minutes into the first half, but at halftime we felt that we could get a score and even it up. Twenty minutes into the second half, we got that goal. With only a few minutes left in the game, we had a set-piece opportunity just outside of the 18-yard line. I thought this was a chance to steal the game, and we almost did. We lost the game about six minutes into overtime when Southeastern got the game-winning goal.”
The Hawks enter the Region XI Tournament as the No. 3 seed and will host Dakota County Technical College at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Norfolk.
Softball
WSC drops doubleheaders
Wayne — The Wayne State College softball season came to an end this past weekend following two doubleheader sweeps. They lost to Upper Iowa 9-6 and 8-7 on Saturday and fell 18-0 and 15-0 at Winona State on Sunday.
The opener on Saturday saw Wayne State hold an 11-7 edge in hits over Upper Iowa, but the Peacocks used two big innings with four runs in the first and five more in the fourth for the win.
The second game saw the host Peacocks complete the sweep holding off another late WSC rally for the win.
The host Warriors raced out to an 11-0 lead in the first inning of the opener on Sunday and went on to a 18-0 victory in five innings.
Senior starter Maddie Moser suffered the pitching loss with relief help from sophomore Ashley Bohannon and freshman Callie Carraher.
The second game saw Winona State use another big first inning — scoring nine runs — followed by a six-run fourth inning to post a 15-0 win over the Wildcats.
The Wildcats were limited to just two hits in the contest, a first inning single by Vidlak and a second inning single from Emily Hale.
Wayne State ends the year at 7-31 and 4-22 in the NSIC.
Hawks’ season ends
Boone, Iowa. — Northeast softball lost its only two games of the NJCAA Region XI tournament over the weekend, falling to Iowa Lakes by scores of 7-6 and 11-2.
The Lakers led 7-1 after four in Game 1, but the Hawks sacored three in the fifth and two more in the sixth to make it a one-run game. However, Alyssa Turner struck out swinging with a runner on second to end it.
In Game 2, Northeast took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second off a single by Morgan Haner and a double by Abby Balfour, but Iowa Lakes would go on to score 10 unanswered runs and force the mercy rule in the fifth inning.
The Hawks end their season with a 10-48 record and a 4-40 record in ICCAC play.
Golden Girls win tournament
The Norfolk 18u Golden Girls won their second tournament of the year over the weekend. Tht team went 5-0 in the York “Swing Into Summer” Tournament.
Baseball
Wayne falls short of district title
HASTINGS — The Blue Devils of Wayne made it to the Class B-1 district finals, but fell 3-0 to No. 1-seed Hastings 3-0 on Saturday.
Wayne beat Plattsmouth 4-2 to advance to the finals. Brooks Kneifl drove in two runs while throwing all seven innings and striking out five.
In the finals, Hastings and Wayne couldn’t buy a run in the first five innings, but the Tigers then broke open for three runs in the sixth, enough to power past the Blue Devils and advance to the state tournament.
Wayne finishes its season 14-8.
Bluejays drop district semifinal
Hickman — The Guardian Angels Central Catholic/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer baseball team had no answers for Norris as they dropped the Class B-2 District semifinal 13-0.
Cody Steffen and Keegan Doggett each had hits for the co-op.
The team ends its season 7-10.