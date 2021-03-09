Baseball
Hawks fall to No. 8 NOC-Enid
ENID, Oklahoma — Northeast Community College couldn’t get a timely hit when it needed to the most on Sunday, falling to No. 8 Northern Oklahoma College-Enid in a doubleheader, 4-2 and 6-5 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Oklahoma.
The Hawks picked up runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings, thanks to a pair of RBI singles by Maxim Fullerton and Colin Lynam but couldn’t keep the Jets off the scoreboard in the bottom half of the fifth.
Nate Zyzda took the loss, throwing four innings, allowing three earned runs off seven hits, while striking out five and walking three. Clay Beaumont had a solid inning of relief, allowing no earned runs off no hits, while striking out two.
The Hawks are back in action on Wednesday when they face McCook Community College in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. in McCook.
Basketball
WSC earns No. 4 seed
WAYNE — For the first time in 21 years and the third time ever, the Wayne State College men’s basketball team has qualified for the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament as the Wildcats were announced Sunday evening as the #4 seed for the Central Regional that will be hosted by Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota starting Saturday, March 13th.
The Wildcats posted an 11-6 record this season, winning the NSIC South Division regular season title. WSC won their first game in the NSIC Tournament over St. Cloud State 73-70 before not being able to compete in the NSIC Tournament semi-finals due to COVID 19 protocols.
Wayne State also qualified for the NCAA Division II National Tournament in 1999, hosting the North Central Regional, while also making the post season the following season in 2000 advancing to the regional title game before falling to Metro State.
Game times will be announced on Monday by tournament host Northern State.
Northeast men falter late
Two late free throws proved costly for Northeast Community College on Saturday. The Hawks ultimately fell to North Iowa Area Community College, 70-67 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Down by seven points at halftime the Hawks outscored the Trojans, 42-38 in the second half.
Michael Anderson made back-to-back layups that sparked the Hawks’ offense with 8:14 to play in the game. Later in the half, Devin Ross hit back-to-back layups that put the Hawks ahead by a point. The Trojans began to mount a small comeback, but Jared Lopez quickly changed the momentum by hitting a much-needed 3-pointer. However, it was the Trojans that had the final say down the stretch to put the game out of reach for Northeast.
Anderson led the Hawks with 17 points and six rebounds. Lopez added 14 points and eight boards, while Ross had 13 points.
Northeast squares off with Southwestern Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Creston, Iowa.
Defensive effort lifts Hawks
The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team forced 27 turnovers on Saturday afternoon, turning away North Iowa Area Community College by the final of 83-65 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
In the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, the Hawks began to put on the cruise control after Kelly Kleffner hit a deep 3-pointer. Ashley Hassett hit two free-throws that gave Northeast a 20-point advantage. Breanna Stouffer and Taylor Peter hit back-to-back layups that put the Hawks in the driver’s seat the rest of the way.
Patricija Peric led the Hawks with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, while adding nine rebounds. Peter had 18 points and seven boards, while Hassett pitched in 14 points and seven rebounds.
The Hawks visit Southwestern Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Creston, Iowa.
Softball
WSC gets revenge on Hornets
WAYNE — Wayne State built an early 7-0 lead, then held off a late Emporia State rally to edge the Hornets 7-5 Sunday afternoon at the Emporia State Softball Tournament in Kansas.
The win by WSC avenges a 14-13 loss to the same team nine days ago after Emporia State scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to shock the Wildcats in the season opener.
Wayne State had 15 hits in the win, all but one being a single, by eight different players. Sophomore outfielder Riley Holmberg was 3 for 4 with three singles while Kortney Buresh added three hits going 3 for 5 with three singles.
Hadley Chvatal notched the pitching win with her third complete game effort of the season. She was charged with five runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks while recording 15 ground ball outs in the circle.
Wayne State was slated to finish tournament play Sunday afternoon facing Missouri-St. Louis.
Volleyball
Hitting errors sink Hawks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Too many hitting errors proved costly for Northeast Community College on Sunday. The Hawks fell to No. 6 Kirkwood Community College, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-16.
Despite tallying 10 kills in the first set, the Hawks recorded 11 hitting errors and were unable to overcome the offensive miscues. In set two, Northeast again put up 10 kills, but were plagued by eight hitting errors. Finally, in the third set, the Hawks had eight kills and five errors on 34 total attacks.
Carly Hirsch had nine kills. Payton Weber added eight kills, while Jamie Bonifas chipped in 21 assists and 13 digs. Alexis Kapales notched 20 digs at the libero position.
The Hawks welcome Ellsworth Community College for an ICCAC match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Volleyball
Huskers complete sweep
CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team won its third straight sweep with a 26-24, 30-28, 25-17 win over Illinois at Huff Hall on Saturday night.
The Huskers swept the Fighting Illini for the second night in a row, fighting off set points in the first two sets to win deuce games before taking control late in set three.
The Huskers hit .245 and held Illinois to .136 for the match. Although Illinois had two more kills the Huskers committed 11 fewer attacking errors. Illinois had six aces but 11 service errors, while the Huskers had four aces with eight service errors. NU had a 7-4 edge in blocks in the match.
Lexi Sun once again led the Big Red with 14 kills to go with three digs and two blocks. Lauren Stivrins had 11 kills on .625 hitting with three blocks, and Kayla Caffey had eight kills and three blocks while hitting .583. The Husker middle blockers combined for 19 kills on .607 hitting for the match.
Nicklin Hames had 33 assists, three digs and three kills. Kenzie Knuckles had a team-best 13 digs, and Keonilei Akana had 12.
Nebraska hosts undefeated No. 19 Ohio State next Friday and Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Friday’s match begins at 6 p.m. on NET, while Saturday’s contest starts at 8 p.m. on BTN. Both matches can be heard on the Huskers Sports Network.
Basketball
Huskers slip down stretch at Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa — Nebraska led Iowa through three quarters but the Huskers saw too much of Caitlin Clark in the fourth, as Iowa rallied for an 83-75 women’s basketball win over the Big Red at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday night.
Nebraska closed the regular season 11-11 and 9-10 in the Big Ten, while Iowa improved to 15-8 and 11-8 in the conference. The Huskers will take the No. 8 seed in the upcoming 13-team Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, and will play No. 9 seed Minnesota on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Huskers took a 60-58 lead into the fourth quarter and maintained a 63-62 over the Hawkeyes early in the fourth, before Clark scored 10 of Iowa’s next 12 points. Clark, who scored 19 of her game-high 35 points in the fourth quarter, staked the Hawkeyes to a 74-66 lead with five minutes left in the game, and Nebraska was not able to get closer than five points the rest of the way.
Ashley Scoggin led four Huskers in double figures with 17 points and four assists. Scoggin hit 3-of-4 threes and added three rebounds. Sam Haiby added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Isabelle Bourne contributed 13 points and four rebounds.
Baseball
Pitching staff leads Huskers
Round Rock, Texas — After dropping the series opener on Friday night the Nebraska baseball team rebounded with three straight wins, including a 4-0 victory on Sunday, to take a series from the Purdue Boilermakers at Dell Diamond Stadium.
Following the 6-5 walk-off loss on Friday, Nebraska outscored Purdue 21-2 over the final three games of the series.
Six other Husker pitchers chipped in to finish the shutout, including a shutout ninth from Spencer Schwellenbach in his pitching debut. NU’s pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts in the series finale.
The Huskers will be back in action next weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., where they’ll play two games each against the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Wrestling
Nebraska takes third place
Third-ranked Nebraska finished third at the 2021 Big Ten Championships with 105.5 points for the program’s seventh top-five finish at the event and sixth in as many years.
Nebraska was led by second-place finishes from Ridge Lovett (149), Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) and eight Huskers clinched automatic bids to the NCAA Championships.
Nebraska now sets its focus to the 2021 NCAA Championships, which will be March 18-20 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Archery
300 Round tournament
The Norfolk Archery Club (NAC) hosted a 300 Round Tournament at its indoor range in Norfolk on Saturday, March 6. Thirty-four archers participated in the tournament.
Winners in the archery tournament are as follows, in order of first, second and third place:
Adult Female Bowhunter Freestyle — Sara Umstead of Palmer, Jenna Umstead of Palmer, Jennifer Thomas
Adult Female Freestyle — Kylie Voecks, Wendy Kramer of Norfolk
Adult Female Freestyle Limited — Jenny Thies of Winside
Adult Male Bowhunter Freestyle — Buck Umstead of Palmer, Justin Massey, Shaun Burks.
Adult Male Freestyle — Jeff Wanner, Brady Klassen, Steve Wieneke of Norfolk
Cub Female Barebow — Bailey Lurz of Hoskins
Cub Female Bowhunter Freestyle — Finley Barnhart, Jessica Cohn of Norfolk
Cub Male Barebow — Bryce Lurz of Hoskins
Cub Male Bowhunter Freestyle— Shace Anderson
Silver Senior Female Bowhunter Freestyle — Deb Wragge of Pierce
Silver Senior Male Freestyle — Paul Loberg of Randolph
Youth Female Bowhunter Freestyle — Rylynn Owen of Winside, Madison Cohn of Norfolk
Youth Female Freestyle — Alexis Frye of Wayne
Youth Male Bowhunter Freestyle — Brody Schrage
Youth Male Freestyle — Brayden Lurz of Hoskins
Youth Male Freestyle Longbow Recurve — Brayden Lurz of Hoskins