Track and Field
WSC thrower receives honor
WAYNE — Wayne State College junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil was named the first NSIC Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week Monday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota following her performance at the season-opening Wildcat Outdoor Classic Friday and Saturday in Wayne.
A graduate of Fillmore Central High School, Scheil posted two NCAA provisional marks in the weight throw and shot put to start the outdoor season. She started the meet with a third place finish in the weight throw at 194’ 9”, the second-best throw in NCAA Division II to start the outdoor season. Scheil then took second place in the shot put at 45’ 10”, a mark that currently ranks sixth in NCAA Division II.
Wayne State will continue their outdoor season on Saturday, April 3 at the UNK Central Nebraska Challenge in Kearney at 11 a.m.
Golf
Peck, Wayne highlight invite
Windy conditions were hardly enough to stop many of those participating in the West Point-Beemer Invite on Monday.
Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger won the individual medal with a 76. The Gators as a team finished fourth with 398.
Meanwhile, the Wayne Blue Devils finished first in the team total with 360 led by Tanner Walling’s 85. Four of Wayne’s five participants finished in the top ten.
Eagles brave conditions
The Lutheran High Northeast golf team finished with a team total of 214 in a triangular at Pawnee Hills in Fullerton on Monday.
Mason Petersen led the way with 42 on the day. Adam Echtenkamp and Quinn Pape followed with 54 and 55, respectively.
Finishing ahead of Lutheran High Northeast were Twin river with 210 and David City Aquinas with 156.
Baseball
Lynam shines in doubleheader
On Monday, Northeast Community College sophomore Colin Lynam went 4-for-4 with three RBI, two runs and a home run in Game 1 of a doubleheader with Southwestern Community College and 3-for-6 with three RBI, three runs and a home run in Game 2. The Hawks (11-13, 5-5 ICCAC) got revenge of the Spartans on Monday, 9-2 and 21-15 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
The Hawks took a 6-0 lead after three innings and never looked back as Nate Zyzda tossed seven strong innings, allowing only two earned runs off five hits. He struck out 10 batters and walked one. Cooper Whitt added two doubles, while Tyler Monroe, Sam Manwarren, Maxim Fullerton and Parker Dorrance all had two hits.
The Hawks managed to score nearly half of their runs in the seventh and ninth innings in the final game of the doubleheader. The Hawks’ lineup managed to account for six home runs and three doubles.
Whitt added two home runs and six RBI, while Dorrance had five RBI and a home run. Fullerton also added two home runs, while Zane Zielinski had two doubles. Garrett Dudley was the winning pitcher, tossing one-third of an inning. Alex Potter recorded his fourth save, throwing three innings, allowing only two hits, while striking out six and walking two.
The Hawks host Ellsworth Community College in a doubleheader on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Norfolk.
Soccer
Panthers bounce back to win
The Norfolk High School girls soccer team overcame a slow start and pulled out a win on Monday, beating Grand Island 2-1 in overtime.
The Panthers allowed a goal four minutes into the game and went into halftime down 1-0. In the second half, the team began to put more pressure on the Islanders defense. It paid off when Macy Fundus put in a left-footed goal to tie the game. From there, both teams hunkered down on defense forcing two overtimes.
In the second overtime, the maroon and white knocked in the tie-breaking goal when Julie Durio found Jaydyn Weber on a cross, who knocked in the winning goal.
Volleyball
Tickets on sale for WSC match
WAYNE — Wayne State athletics has announced fan and ticket policies for Wednesday evening’s volleyball scrimmage vs. Mount Marty at 6 p.m. in Rice Auditorium.
A limited number of tickets will be made available to the public with no admission charged. Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. and tickets will be available on a first-come, first serve basis.
Fans are still required to enter Rice Auditorium wearing a mask/face covering and should continue to wear a mask except when eating and drinking.
All spectator seating will be restricted to the upper balcony and there will be no access to the court level. Other spectator policies such as sitting in family groups and social distancing are encouraged.
Fans are also asked to exit the facility immediately following the game through the south or west doors of Rice Auditorium.
Fans that are not able to attend can watch all Wildcat home events online and free of charge through the NSIC Network. You can log onto www.nsicnetwork.com/wscwildcats or watch the games by downloading the OTP app by searching “NSIC.”