SOFTBALL
Hawks roll to sweep of NPCC
NORTH PLATTE — The Northeast Community College softball team swept North Platte Community College 15-10 and 11-1 on Tuesday.
Northeast pitchers Emilee Spitz (Columbus), Tara Koch (Norfolk) and Josie Knust (Plattsmouth) had plenty of run support on the afternoon from the Hawks’ lineup.
The 26 runs in the two contests were the biggest single-day total on the campaign for the Northeast (7-13), topping their previous doubleheader combined total of 19 against Cloud County Community College on March 12.
“Today we hit the ball well,” coach Iris Woodhead said. “We had some great team (at bats). We ran the bases well too.”
Wildcats drop NSIC opener
WAYNE — Augustana posted 7-2 and 8-3 wins over Wayne State on Tuesday afternoon in the Northern Sun Conference softball opener for both teams at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex. WSC is now 5-20 and 0-2 in the NSIC while the Vikings are 15-8 and 2-0.
The opener saw the Vikings score three runs in the second and third innings to take control early. Augustana added another run in the sixth for a 7-0 lead. Augustana held an 11-7 edge in hits over the Wildcats. Riley Holmberg was 2 for 4 with a pair of singles and an RBI.
The second game saw Augustana score six runs in the final three innings to erase a 3-2 Wayne State lead as the Vikings completed the sweep with an 8-3 win. Augustana had 10 hits in the game to four by WSC. Lauren Laudick’s three-run homer led the Wildcats at the plate.
The Wildcats will be at home again this weekend hosting Minnesota State on Saturday and Concordia-St. Paul on Sunday. Both days will be doubleheaders starting at noon.
TENNIS
Discoverers edge Panthers
COLUMBUS — Columbus won four of the six singles matches to edge Norfolk 5-4 in the Panthers’ season-opening dual on Tuesday.
Earning singles wins for Norfolk were No. 1 Carlie Streich and No. 5 Myranda Hansen.
Hansen and Jayda Christensen teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles while Streich and Sailor Cipra were victorious at No. 3 doubles.
“The girls were kind of nervous at the start, but I didn’t really notice anything as we played extremely well in our doubles competition,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “We won two of the three opening matches and should have won the third. We played aggressively when needed and safe when applicable.
“When we switched into singles, we weren’t as aggressive as we had been in the doubles and being tentative nipped at us as we lost four of the six matches to ultimately lose the dual.”
Norfolk won the junior varsity dual 8-1 and the reserves dual 10-0.
COLUMBUS 5, NORFOLK 4
SINGLES—No. 1: Carlie Streich (N) def. Sydnee Medinger 8-1; No. 2: Sarah Lasso (C) def. Kyla Robinson 8-6; No. 3: Taylor Loontjer (C) def. Sailor Cipra 8-2; No. 4: Maggie Luebbe (C) def. Jayda Christensen 8-6; No. 5: Myranda Hansen (N) def. Sage Warner 8-5; No. 6: Alyn Estrada-Morales (C) def. Jenna Snitchler 8-5.
DOUBLES—No. 1: Christensen/Hansen (N) def. Luebbe/Medinger 8-3; No. 2: Loontjer/Lasso (C) def. Robinson/Snitchler 9-7; No. 3: Cipra/Streich (N) def. Warner/Estrada-Morales 8-4.
JUNIOR VARSITY: NORFOLK 8, COLUMBUS 1
SINGLES—No. 1: Malori Schrader (N) def. Makara Beringer 7-6 (7-2); No. 2: Mailin Bertus (N) def. Maddie Medinger 6-0; No. 3: Lilleah Grubb (N) def. Fio Vargas 6-0; No. 4: Abby Schumacher (C) def. Kennedy Indra 6-3; No. 5: Skyler Behmer (N) def. Bronwyn Prokopec 7-6 (7-2); No. 6: Kyra Carlsen (N) def. Dafne Loredo-Luevano 6-1.
DOUBLES—No. 1: Bertus/Schrader (N) def. Beringer/Medinger 6-3; No. 2: Behmer/Grubb (N) def. Vargas/Schumacher 6-2: No. 3: Indra/Carlsen (N) def. Prokopec/Loredo-Luevano 6-0.
RESERVES: NORFOLK 10, COLUMBUS 0
SINGLES—No. 1: Helena Frey (N) def. Sara Sprunk 6-0; No. 2: Danielle Martinez (N) def. Sam Hoskovec 6-2; No. 3: Tajia Beck (N) def. Allison Wacha 6-0; No. 4: Kaylin Thies (N) def. Ashtyn Bethune 6-0; No. 5: McKenna Sullivan (N) def. Maggie Shevlin 6-0; No. 6: Alyssa Vaughan (N) def. Benedetta Vendola 6-3.
DOUBLES—No. 1: Frey/Beck (N) def. Sprunk/Hoskovec 6-3; No. 2: Martinez/Vaughan (N) def. Wacha/Bethune 6-0; No. 3: Thies/Sullivan (N) def. Shevlin/Vendola 6-0; No. 4: Martinez/Vaughan (N) def. Keila Peraza/Ashtyn Bethune 6-0.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Wildcats sweep first home duals
WAYNE — Wayne State recorded a pair of 5-0 shutout wins over Ottawa University of Kansas on Tuesday at the WSC Outdoor Recreation Complex to complete the first-ever home beach volleyball matches for the Wildcats. WSC is 10-4 on the season while the Braves fall to 1-15.
Kelsie Cada and Jordan McCormick won at No. 1 in the second dual and at No. 2 in the first. Taya Beller and Allie Petry also picked up wins in those pairings.
Also going 2-0 were Ally Beresford and Isabelle Vacek at No. 3, Brooke Peltz and Rachel Walker at No. 4, and Havyn Heinz and Maggie Brahmer at No. 5.
Taylor Bunjer and Grace Baumert won both exhibition matches.
SOCCER
Norfolk JV girls fall to LSW
The Norfolk High junior varsity girls soccer team lost to Lincoln Southwest 6-0 on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Field.
Hanna Werner had 14 saves for the Panthers and Aubree Bohacek had five.
Last Friday, the Panthers shut out Lincoln High 4-0. Adeline Olberding, Atley Baumann, Coco Caskey and London Brink scored. Werner and Bohacek combined on the shutout.