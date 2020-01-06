BASKETBALL
Lady Eagles take 2nd in tourney
SEWARD — Lutheran High Northeast’s offense sputtered in the second and third quarters as the Lady Eagles combined for just seven points in the 16-minute window and fell to Lincoln Lutheran, 43-27, on Saturday, in the championship game of the Lutheran invitational tournament.
Mia Furst and Chloe Spence led a balanced Lutheran High attack with five points apiece. Spence also pulled down six rebounds.
The Lady Eagles are at Wakefield/Allen on Thursday.
Lutheran High Northeast 10 3 4 10 — 27
Lincoln Lutheran 6 12 16 9 — 43
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (3-6): Morgan Holdorf 3; Mia Furst 5; Chloe Spence 5; Becca Gebhardt 3; Mia Wiederin 3; Kendra Rosberg 4; Leah Sugita 2; Hannah Fouts 2.
- LINCOLN LUTHERAN (3-6): Stats not provided.
LHNE settles for invite runner-up
SEWARD — Lutheran High’s boys could not overcome a 13-point halftime deficit and had to settle for second place after falling to Omaha Concordia, 59-41 in the Lutheran invitational tournament final.
Jaxson Kant paced the Eaagles with 14 points while Brady Jackson, Ben Gebhardt and Trystan Scott grabbed five rebounds apiece.
Omaha Concordia 13 15 11 20 — 59
Lutheran High Northeast 6 9 15 11 — 41
- OMAHA CONCORDIA (4-6): Stats not provided.
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (6-3): Kaden Carr 1; Cort Mckeown 3; Brady Jackson 4; Grant Colligan 3; Ben Gebhardt 5; Tanner Koss 5; Jaxson Kant 14; Trystan Scott 6.
Hagedorn scores 26 for USD
VERMILLION, S.D. — Norfolk High graduate Tyler Hagedorn scored 26 points to lead the University of South Dakota to an 80-78 victory over the University of Denver in a Sunday Summit League game at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Hagedorn also grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists for the 10-7 Coyotes.
It was Hagedorn’s seventh 20-point effort of the season and third in the last four games.
“Hags played really well. Offensively, he did a good job,” USD coach Todd Lee said. “We were able to go to him down the stretch and Cody Kelley and Tyler Peterson played really well. I think our league is a wide open race and there will be a lot of close games. Anybody can beat anybody.”
Arens helps lead Coyotes to win
VERMILLION, S.D. — Monica Arens of Crofton was one of four South Dakota players in double figures as the Coyotes defeated Denver on Sunday, 104-61.
The former Warrior finished with 12 points, five assists, four rebunds and four steals for the 14-2 Coyotes.
South Dakota leads the Summit League with a 3-0 conference record.
Both the Coyote women and men are slated to host the University of Omaha on Saturday.
LSW tops Norfolk boys JV
The Norfolk High boys junior varsity team ran into a buzz saw on Saturday in Lincoln Southwest.
Southwest outscored the Panthers 46-31 in the second half on the way to a 69-48 victory.
Kamari Moore was the only Panther in double figures with 14 points.
Lincoln Southwest 13 10 24 22 — 69
Norfolk 8 9 10 21 — 48
- NORFOLK: Kamari Moore 14; Isaac Heimes 7; Will Vanderheiden 6; tyler Sellin 6; Colton Price 5; Colby James 6; Devon Bader 1; Daydon Taylor 3.
Norfolk reserve girls fall to LSW
Lincoln Southwest’s reserve girls team came away with a 64-42 victory over Norfolk on Saturday. Amanda Sellin led the Panthers with 15 points.
- NORFOLK: Amber Schwanebeck 4; Brynn Headlee 4; Paola Sanchez 2; Amanda Sellin 15; Kelsie Alberts 1; Lauren Hinrichs 2; CeCe Johnson 9; Kari Sanne 5.
WRESTLING
Knights finish 10th at Pierce
PIERCE — Norfolk Catholic finished 10th in the 21-team Pierce invitational on Saturday.
Kanyon Talton at 126, Allan Olander at 138 and Wyatt Smydra at 145 all placed 4th while Francisco Mendez was 5th at 160.
“This invite was larger and stronger than it has ever been,” Knight coach Henry Aschoff said. “We started the day out really well and then went a little flat in the middle of the day but bounced back to win some big matches late.”