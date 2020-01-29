Basketball
NC girls top O’Neill in overtime
O’NEILL — Norfolk Catholic led by seven at halftime but had to overcome a four-point deficit in the final 23 seconds of regulation to force overtime.
The Knights outscored host O’Neill 8-4 in the extra period to improve to 11-5 on the season.
“I thought we competed very well on the road in a tough, hard fought ball game,” Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. “We had a solid first half on offense scoring 37 points but we had a tough third quarter scoring and the game went back and forth in the fourth quarter.
“O’Neill is a very scrappy and hard-working team. I was proud of our team’s effort and the composure we kept down the stretch.
Hanna Neesen hit 9 of 11 from the free throw line in the second half and led the Knights with 18 points. Teammate Anna Kassmeier scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half.
Alyssa Eichelberger paced the Eagles with 14 points while Meg Schluns added 12.
Norfolk Catholic 15 22 6 16 8 — 67
O’Neill 13 17 12 17 4 — 63
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC (11-5): Carly Marshall 3; Anna Neuhalfen 3; Hanna Neesen 18; Anna Kassmeier 17; Emily Faltys 1; Hayden Wolf 5; Abby Miller 11; Elly Piper 6; Jozy Piper 3.
- O’NEILL (11-6): Kiersten Welke 3; Alyssa Eichelberger 14; Makayla Hilker 5; Meg Schluns 12; Zelie Sorensen 5; Blair Gutshall 11; Lauren Young 11; Wreece Liewer 2.
O’Neill boys outlast Norfolk Catholic
O’NEILL — Host O’Neill took an 18-point lead into the fourth quarter and held off a late charge by Norfolk Catholic to defeat the Knights on Tuesday, 85-72.
The Eagles hit 14 3-point shots on the night and were led by Payton Mathews with 27 and Landon Classen with 26.
Ben Hammond also scored 27 points to lead the Knights.
Norfolk Catholic 11 19 18 24 — 72
O’Neill 18 19 29 19 — 85
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC (7-8): Preston Eisenmenger 3; Preston Burbach 7; Alex Lammers 8; Travis Kalous 5; Brennen Kelley 10; Ben Hammond 27; Nate Brungardt 5; Jackson Clausen 2; Max Wattier 2; Mason Timmerman 3.
- O’NEILL (8-7): Landon Classen 26; Keegan Moore 9; Kolby Dean 20; Brady Sidak 3; Peyton Mathews 27.
Hadzihusejnovic earns ICCAC honor
Northeast Community College women’s basketball player, Emina Hadzihusejnovic of Mostar, Bosnia, has been named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference DI women’s basketball player of the week.
The sophomore tallied nearly two double-doubles as the Hawks extended their win streak to 12 games.
Hadzihusejnovic recorded 19 points and nine rebounds in a win over the Midland University JV, while adding 12 points and 10 boards against the Grand View University JV on Friday in Norfolk. She is also the top rebound leader in the ICCAC with 7.1 per game.
NCHS girls JV trounces O’Neill
O’NEILL — The Norfolk Catholic girls junior varsity team had little trouble on Tuesday, defeating O’Neill 53-23.
Kalea Fischer led the Knights with 11 points while Saylor Fischer added nine.
Norfolk Catholic 17 9 15 12 — 53
O’Neill 5 7 4 7 — 23
NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Emily Faltys 4; Addison Corr 4; Taylor Kautz 2; Tiffani Peitz 2; Klea Fischer 11; Channatee Robles 4; Shelby Gilsdorf 2; Saylor Fischer 9; Morgan Miller 3; Elly Piper 5; Jozy Piper 7.