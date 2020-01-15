Basketball
Howells-Dodge downs LHNE
HOWELLS — Cassie Pieper scored a game-high 20 points, and Howells-Dodge notched its third win of the season Tuesday night when the Jaguars held off a fourth-quarter rally by Lutheran High Northeast in a 64-58 final.
Chloe Spence was one point behind Pieper with 19 points to lead Lutheran High. Mia Furst and Mia Wiederin each finished with 14 points for the Eagles.
Joining Pieper in double figures for the hosts was Jaedyn Ratzlaff with 15 points.
Lutheran High Northeast 11 15 10 22 — 58
Howells-Dodge 17 12 19 16 — 64
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (5-8): Morgan Holdorf 3; Mia Furst 14; Kinsley Carr 3; Chloe Spence 19; Becca Gebhardt 5; Mia Wiederin 14.
HOWELLS-DODGE (3-10): Cassie Pieper 20; Riley Pokorny 7; Janessa Schmidt 8; Brooklyn Macholan 6; Jaedyn Ratzlaff 15; Blair Fiala 8.
Norfolk Catholic JV loses
The Norfolk Catholic JV girls basketball team was held to 11 first-half points in a 38-31 loss against Columbus Scotus on Tuesday.
Tiffani Peitz led the Knights with nine points. Elly Piper posted eight rebounds, and Saylor Fischer had four steals.
Columbus Scotus JV 4 12 13 9 — 38
Norfolk Catholic JV 4 7 7 13 — 31
NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Emily Faltys 3; Taylor Kautz 2; Tiffani Peitz 9; Kalea Fischer 8; Saylor Fischer 2; Elly Piper 6; Jozy Piper 1.
Norfolk boys reserves win
Kamari Moore scored 19 points to lead the Norfolk reserves to a 57-30 victory over Kearney on Friday.
Kearney reserves 8 11 9 2 — 30
Norfolk reserves 13 22 8 14 — 57
NORFOLK: Kamari Moore 19; Cale Wacker 3; Devon Bader 14; Brett Reestman 9; Jackson Schwanebeck 7; Jared Speidel 3; Mano Veldt 2.
Norfolk reserve girls drop pair
The Norfolk High School reserve girls basketball team lost two games recently, falling 41-24 against Kearney and 52-23 versus O’Neill.
Kaidence Boyd scored six points to lead Norfolk in Friday’s loss to Kearney. CeCe Johnson scored eight points Tuesday against O’Neill.
Kearney 41, Norfolk 24
NORFOLK: Amanda Sellin 5; Tessa Gall 2; Kaidence Boyd 6; Kelsie Alberts 1; Lauren Hinrichs 2; CeCe Johnson 5; Keri Sanne 3.
O’Neill 52, Norfolk 23
NORFOLK: Abby Ruda 2, Brynne Headlee 4, Paola Sanchez 4, Cameryn Skiff 4, CeCe Johnson 8, Keri Sanne 1.
Norfolk freshmen boys lose
MILLARD — Millard North downed the Norfolk boys freshman team on Saturday, 55-26.
Zach Cordner and Kaden Ternus scored seven points apiece to led Norfolk.
NORFOLK: Zach Cordner 7; Ben Schoenherr 2; Jack Borgmann 3; Cal Bohacek 5; Kaden Ternus 7; Mason Dixon 2.
Freshman girls team splits pair
The Norfolk High School freshman team split a pair of recent games, falling 66-32 on Saturday against Millard North before a 41-19 victory Tuesday against O’Neill.
Abby Ruda scored 11 points in Saturday’s loss. Brynn Headle and Ashanti Dillard each finished with 10 points in Tuesday’s win.
Millard North 66, Norfolk 32
NORFOLK: Abby Ruda 11; Brynn Headle 8; Kyla Robinson 7; Caitlin Christian 2; Cameryn Skiff 2; Ashanti Dillard 2.
Norfolk 41, O’Neill 19
NORFOLK: Brynn Headle 10, Ashanti Dillard 10, Tessa Gall 9, Abby Ruda 3, Caitlin Christian 3, Kaia Kollman 2, Cameryn Skiff 2, Torrance Tso 2.
Lutheran High ‘C’ falls in OT
STANTON — The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball “C” team lost 43-42 in overtime against Stanton on 3-point basket by Ben Butterfield at the buzzer.
Mason Petersen scored 20 points to lead the visiting Eagles.
Lutheran High ‘C’ team 7 15 9 8 3 — 42
Stanton 9 3 15 12 4 — 43
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST: Mason Petersen 20; Keaton Ranslem 11; Logan Stromquist 9; Zachary Baumann 2.
Christ Lutheran girls victorious
MADISON — The Christ Lutheran girls team came from behind to defeat Zion of Pierce in a game played on Saturday in Madison.
Natalia Delahey’s 10 points paced the Tigers.
Christ Lutheran 4 11 8 4 — 27
Zion (Pierce) 10 3 3 5 — 21
CHRIST LUTHERAN: Josie Spence 2; Emily Niemeyer 4; Natalia Delahey 10; Cheyenne Jonson 4; Sophia Wolff 7.
Cedar Catholic to host tourney
HARTINGTON — The Cedar Catholic booster club is hosting a tournament gor girls and boys in the fifth through eighth grades on Saturday, Feb. 15. All teams are guaranteed two games.
Games will be played at the Msgr. Werner Activity Center, Holy Trinity Gym, Hartington City Auditorium and Hartington-Newcastle High School.
Entry fee is $100 per team and the deadline is Jan. 25.
For more information, contact Amy Dickes at 402-518-0260 or email boosterclubcchs@gmail.com.
Wrestling
Battle Creek tourney Sunday
BATTLE CREEK — The annual Battle Creek Brave Elite Wrestling Club trophy tournament will be held Sunday at the high school.
Weigh-ins will be from 8-9 a.m. for preschool through second-grade divisions and from 9-11 a.m. for competitors in third through eighth grades. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. for the younger divisions and at approximately noon for the older grades.
Registration is open at trackwrestling.com by searching for the “Battle Creek Brave Elite” tournament. For more information, contact Cody Wintz at cwintz@bcpsne.info or 402-360-4162.