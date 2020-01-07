Basketball
Norfolk reserves edge LSW
The Norfolk reserves worked overtime on Saturday to defeat Lincoln Southwest 65-64.
Kamari Moore pourd in 20 points to lead the Panthers.
Lincoln Southwest 10 23 9 16 6 — 64
Norfolk 14 13 19 12 7 — 65
- NORFOLK: Kamari Moore 20; Cale Waccker 11; Devon Bader 15; Taelin Baumann 8; Kalin Krohn 3; Brett Reestman 5; Jackson Schwanebeck 3.
Catholic JV girls roll to win
The Norfolk Catholic girls junior varsity outscored Winnebago 57-20 on Friday.
Channatee Robles led the Knights with 10 points.
Winnebago 6 3 2 9 — 20
Norfolk Catholic 6 23 13 15 — 57
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Anna Neuhalfen 1; Addison Carr 5; Taylor Kautz 2; Tiffani Peitz 5; Kalea Fischer 9; Channatee Robles 10; Shelby Gilsdorf 4; Saylor Fischer 6; Morgan Miller 4; Elly Piper 8; Jozy Piper 3.
LSW freshmen boys top NHS
Zach Cordner scored 21 points as the Norfolk freshmen fell to Lincoln Southwest on Saturday, 81-70. Jack Borgman added 13 for Norfolk.
- NORFOLK: Zach Cordner 21; Isaiah Graham 3; Ben Schoenherr 7; Jack Borgmann 13; Hunter Jorgensen 6; Cal Bohacek 5; Kaden Ternus 9; Mason Dixon 6.
Panther freshmen girls fall
Lincoln Southwest’s fresmen girls team was eight points better than Norfolk on Saturday, winning the game 46-38.
Abby Ruda scored nine points for Norfolk.
- NORFOLK: Abby Ruda 9; Cameryn Skiff 6; Kaia Kollman 6,; Ashanti Dillard 5; Brynn Headle 4; Tessa Gall 4; Alivia Gubbels 3; Torrance Tso 1.
Plainview tournament set
PLAINVIEW — Plainview is set to host a youth basketball tournament March 7-8. It’s for girls and boys in third through eighth grades.
To register or for more information, call Jen at 402-649-2327.
Summerland tourney scheduled
CLEARWATER — The Summerland youth basketball tournament is set for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15-16 at Clearwater High School.
The event is for girls and boys in grades five through eight.
For more informatin, contact Dan Kerkman at 402-750-7793.
Wrestling
Plainview to host youth tourney
PLAINVIEW — The Plainview wrestling club is hosting its youth tournament on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Plainview High School.
The competition is for kindergarteners through eighth graders. Participants will be divided into four-person, round-robin weight divisions. Entry fee is $12 and registration deadline is Jan. 31.
For more information, contact Christi Boyer at 402-582-4989.