Basketball
Hagedorn leads USD past UNO
VERMILLION, S.D. — Former Norfolk High star Tyler Hagedorn helped lead the University of South Dakota to a 91-81 victory over the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex.
Hagedorn had 19 points and five assists in the contest. The senior connected on four of five 3-point attempts and was a perfect 7 for 7 from the free throw line. Hagedorn also finished with five asists and eight rebounds.
Bradley scores 10 in TCU win
FORT WORTH, Texas — Norfolk High School graduate Jaycee Bradley was one of three TCU players to score in double figures on Sunday as the Horned Frogs defeated Kansas 73-59.
Bradley, a senior, scored 10 points, hitting 3 of 7 field goals — including 2 of 4 from 3-point range — and going 2 for 4 from the line. The former Panther also recorded two rebounds and a steal.
The Horned Frogs are 11-3 on the year and 2-1 in the Big 12. Bradley and her TCU teammates are scheduled to play Iowa State in Ames on Wednesday.
NHS boys JV goes 1-1
The Norfolk junior varsity boys team split a pair of games over the weekend, dropping a 75-57 decision to Kearney on Friday night at home before recording a convincing 77-35 victory at South Sioux City on Saturday.
Kearney 10 20 24 21 — 75
Norfolk 13 15 8 21 — 57
- NORFOLK: Kamari Moore 3; Isaac Heimes 2; Cale Wacker 3; Will Vanderheiden 10; Tyler Sellin 14; Colton Price 3; Colby James 11; Devon Bader 2; Daydon Taylor 4; Dalton Ruth 2; Jackson Schwanebeck 3.
Norfolk 29 22 15 11 — 77
South Sioux City 11 11 11 2 — 35
- NORFOLK: Kamari Moore 12; Cale Wacker 7; Will Vanderheiden 7; Tyler Sellin 7; Colton Price 7; Colby James 10; Devon Bader 3; Daydon Taylor 16; Dalton Ruth 4; Jackson Schwanebeck 4.
NHS girls JV split games
The Norfolk junior varsity girls team fell to Kearney 39-27 on Friday but rebounded on Saturday to defeat South Sioux City, 45-33.
- KEARNEY GAME: A. Schwanebeck 2; A. Sellin 4; T. Gall 7; E. Schwanebeck 5; M. Skiff 2; A. Sanchez 7.
- SOUTH SIOUX CITY GAME: A. Long 3; R. Schindler 2; A. Schwanebeck 7; A. Sellin 3; T. Gall 8; E. Schwanebeck 4; M. Skiff 6; L. Hinrichs 2; A. Sanchez 10.
Lutheran High girls JV wins
ALLEN — The Lutheran High girls junior varsity team defeated Wakefield/Allen on Thursday, 37-18.
Kinsley Carr led the Eagles with nine points.
Lutheran High Northeast 14 13 8 2 — 37
Wakefield/Allen 19 5 0 4 — 18
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST: Lauren Buhrman 3; Mia Furst 2; Kinsley Carr 9; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 2; Sjhae Raeside 5; Kylie Herbolsheimer 5; Abbie Kalbaum 1; Avery Koeppe 1; Leah Suguita 2; Hannah Fouts 7.
Wrestling
Knights seventh at Aquinas
DAVID CITY — The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team finished seventh on Saturday in the 16-team David City Aquinas invitational.
Six of the nine Knights scored team points while two earned medals.
Wyatt Smydra earned the championshpip at 145 by defeating a ranked Class B wrestler in the semifinaals, then besting the No. 2 ranked Class C grappler in the finals, while Francisco Mendez finished third at 160 after finishing 3-1.
“Wyatt is really starting to come into shape and wrestled very controlled all day,” Norfolk Catholic coach Henry Aschoff said. “He took what the other wrestlers gave him and didn’t try to force something. His match in the finals was extremely entertaining and hard-fought with Wyatt coming out on top 6-2. The rest of the team showed improvement all throughout our lineup.”