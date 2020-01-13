Basketball
Eagle girls take Wausa crown
WAUSA — Lutheran High Northeast scored 21 points in the first quarter and continued to roll over Niobrara/Verdigre in the championship game of the Wausa post-holiday classic.
Lauren Burhman led the Eagles with 16 points while Becca Gebhardt, Mia Wiederin and Kendra Rosberg pulled down six rebounds apiece.
Emily Parks had 11 points for the runner-up Cougars.
Lutheran High Northeast 21 19 14 12 — 66
Niobrara/Verdigre 7 8 9 7 — 31
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (5-7): Lauren Buhrman 1; Morgan Holdorf 9; Mia Furst 6; Kinsley Carr 2; Chloe Spence 9; Aubry Herbolsheimer 2; Becca Gebhardt 12; Mia Wiederin 14; Kendra Rosberg 5; Leah Sugita 4; Hannah Fouts 2.
- NIOBRARA/VERDIGRE (5-8): Senna Swalley 6; Emerson Randa 3; Summer Guenther 7; Emily Parks 11; Wichiana Grant-Wabasha 2; Bree Breithaupt 2.
Norfolk girls top South Sioux
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Norfolk’s girls improved to 7-5 on the season with an impressive 64-54 road victory over South Sioux City on Saturday.
Nealy Brummond led the Panthers with 14 points while Hailey Kleinschmit added 13 and Jalen Hoffman, 11.
Norfolk 17 13 14 20 — 64
Niobrara/Verdigre 9 19 8 18 — 54
- NORFOLK (7-5): Nealy Brummond 14; Anden Baumann 7; Erin Schwanebeck 8; Karly Kalin 2; Chelsea Strom 7; Jalen Hoffman 11; Hailey Kleinschmit 13; Makenna Skiff 2.
- SOUTH SIOUX CITY (4-6): Kyra Fischer 13; Khaia Herron 8; Hannah Strom 2; Jalen Galvin 1; Tiffany Tinker 26; Nyabuay Diew 4.
WSC women take control, win
FAYETTE, Iowa — Wayne State held Upper Iowa scoreless for just over seven minutes in the second quarter to take control and defeat the Peacocks 78-55 Saturday in Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball at Dorman Gymnasium.
After Upper Iowa drained a pair of 3-pointers to take a 19-16 lead with 8:37 remaining before halftime, Wayne State scored 15 unanswered points for a 31-19 lead. Wayne State then held Upper Iowa without a point for the opening 4:04 of the third quarter and built a 16-point lead.
The Peacocks scored eight straight points to get within eight at 38-30, but the Wildcats closed the third stanza with an 18-4 scoring surge to take a commanding 56-34 lead.
Junior point guard Halley Busse paced Wayne State in scoring with 17 points while junior forward Erin Norling also reached double digits with 14.
The Wildcats (11-5 overall, 6-4 NSIC) return home next weekend to host MSU Moorhead on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Northern State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Upper Iowa downs Wayne State
FAYETTE, Iowa — Upper Iowa used a 22-6 scoring run midway through the second half to take control and pull away to defeat Wayne State 80-73 in a Northern Sun Conference South Division men’s basketball game Saturday at Dorman Gymnasium.
Despite playing three overtimes the night before, Wayne State came out on fire as the Wildcats held leads of 14-4 and 17-6.
The host Peacocks went on a 14-0 scoring run, and the Wildcats closed the first half trailing 35-33.
Wayne State led 53-50 with 12:14 to go, but Upper Iowa then scored seven straight points to start a 22-6 scoring run.
Nate Mohr scored a game-high 20 points in a losing effort to lead Wayne State. Nick Ferrarini (18) and Jordan Janssen (17) also hit double digits for the Wildcats.
Wayne State (6-13 overall, 3-7 NSIC) will host MSU Moorhead on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Northern State on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Panthers dominate East duals
SIOUX CITY — Norfolk dominated five Iowa foes to win the Sioux City East duals on Saturday.
The Panthers picked up lopsided victories over Sioux City Heelan, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Storm Lake, Hull Western Christian and the host Black Raiders.
Five Panthers — Calvin Empkey (113), Aaron Ditmer (132), Joshua Licking (152), Austin Miller (182) and Laikon Ames (220) — finsihed the day with perfect 5-0 records.
Sioux City East duals
- Norfolk 60, Sioux City East 18; Norfolk 49, Sioux City Heelan 19; Norfolk 68, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 9; Norfolk 60, Storm Lake 15; Norfolk 69, Hull Western Christian 10.
Norfolk wrestlers
- 106: James Cole 4-1; 113: Calvin Empkey 5-0; 120: Chase Jensen 3-2; 126: Weston Godrey 4-1; 132: Aaron Ditmer 5-0; 138: Corey Armstrong 3-2; 145: Caleb Van Driel 2-3.
- 152: Joshua Licking 5-0; 160: Caleb Kuhn 4-1; 170: Brayden Splater 4-1; 182: Austin Miller 5-0; 195: Hunter Mangelsen 4-1; 220: Laikon Ames 5-0; 285: Parker Arnold 1-4.
Track and Field
Rosener leads Wayne State
CRETE — Sophomore Allie Rosener scored a first-place finish in the 3,000-meter run, while thrower Mckenzie Scheil placed second in the weight throw and third in the shot put to lead the Wayne State College women’s indoor track and field team Saturday at the Ward Haylett/Doane University Invitational.
Rosener led a 1-2-3 finish for the Wildcats in the 3,000-meter run. The Hartington native crossed the tape first in a time of 10 minutes, 57.86 seconds, followed by Jade Rickard (11:00.51) and Andrea Torres (11:24.85).
Scheil had a strong day with a second place mark in the weight throw (58-5¾) and third in the shot put (44-1¼).
Another second-place finish came from Kim Johnson in the one-mile run (5:43.40), as was Jordyn Pester in the 400-meter dash (1:02.28), and Ali Dykman tied for second in the high jump at 5-3. Kenzie Sullivan collected a third-place mark in the weight throw (53-6½).
Wayne State will compete again on Saturday at the Dordt Invite in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Swimming
NHS at Millard South
MILLARD — Annika Harthoorn, Mason Olmer and Kellen Carney all won individual events as the Norfolk boys finished fourth and the girls sixth on Saturday at the nine-school Millard South invitational.
Girls division
Team scores: Lincoln East 321; Lincoln Southwest 296; Papillion-LaVista 189; Millard North 176; Millard West 113; Norfolk 108; Omaha Burke 80; Lincoln Southeast 47; Millard South 29.
Winner and top Norfolk finishers
200 medley relay: 1. Millard North, 1:54.41; 5. Norfolk (Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Oberding, Maggie Waddington), 1:57.54; 200 freestyle: Bella Livingston, LSW, 1:59.33; 17. Taylor Rossman, NOR, 2:16.68; 200 IM: Hannah Hailu, MILN, 2:11.75; 5. Jaccobs, NOR, 2:18.32; 50 freestyle: 1. Reanne Reida, LSW, 25.10; 16. Morgan Herley, NOR, 27.64; 100 butterfly: Calie Herrick, LE, 1:01.12; 2. Harthoorn, NOR, 1:01.32; 100 freestyle: 1. Olivia Dendinger, PLV, 55.08; 16. Herley, NOR, 1:01.21; 500 freestyle: 1. Payton Kollmorgen, LE, 5:17.58; 14. Rossman, NOR, 6:07.20; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Papillion-LaVista, 1:41.81; 6. NOR (Harthoorn, Arin Bach, Herley, Jacobs), 100 backstroke: 1. Harthoorn, NOR, 1:00.60; 100 breaststroke: 1. Ashlea Johnson, LE 1:07.78; 2. Jaccobs, NOR, 1:08.75; 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest, 3:42.79; 8. (Herley, Waddington, Katherine Meuret, Olberding), 4:18.44.
Boys division
Team scores: Lincoln Southwest 295.5; Lincoln East 249; Millard West 158; Norfolk 154; Papillion-LaVista 129.5; Millard North 126; Millard South 107; Omaha Burke 82; Lincoln Southeast 58.
Winner and top Norfolk finishers
200 medley relay: Lincoln Southwest, 1:40.83; 4. Norfolk (Kellen Carney, Mason Olmer, Nate Liess, Benjamin Spray), 1:42.36; 200 freestyle: 1. Charles Roberts, LE, 1:47.58; 6. Spray, NOR, 1:53.95; 200 IM: 1. Olmer, NOR, 2:03.16; 50 freestyle: 1. Tommy Palmer, LSW, 21.78; 2. Carney, NOR, 22:31; 100 butterfly: 1. Trevor Edwards, MS, 53:83; 19. Cameron Korth, 1:03.73; 100 freestyle: Luke Eicchmann, MN, 49/97; 23. Trey Foecking, NOR, 1:02.60; 500 freestyle: 1. Tommy Palmer, LSW, 4:51.57; 4. Spray, NOR, 5:09.04; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 1:30.64; 5. Norfolk (Olmer, Liess, Spray, Carney) 1:33.59; 100 backstroke: 1. Carney, NOR, 53:05; 100 breaststroke: 1. Olmer, NOR, 1:00.71; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 3:17.94; 8. Norfolk (Korth, Foecking, Nathan Filipi, Benjamin Bugenhagen), 4:01.19.
Track and Field
WSC men in action
CRETE — The Wayne State College men’s indoor track and field team saw their first action following the holiday break Saturday competing at the Ward Haylett Doane University Invitational.
The throwers got the day off to a strong start as Cade Kalkowski and Dylan Kaup posted a 1-2 finish in the weight throw, recording marks of 63 feet, 6¾ inches and 62-1¾, respectively.
On the track, Nathan Pearson posted a fourth place finish in the one mile run (4:40.04).