Basketball
Arens scores 18 in USD win
FARGO, N.D. — Crofton graduate Monica Arens scored 18 points, to help No. 25 South Dakota to an 80-36 thumping of North Dakota State on Thursday.
Arens was a perfect 7 for 7 from the field including 4 for 4 from 3-point range.
South Dakota jumped out to a 53-11 first-half lead en route to defeating the Bison.
“Tonight we were really efficient offensively, but that started because we were really locked in on the defensive end in the first half,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “We now have to quickly recover and prepare for our game on Saturday.”
The Coyotes return home to host South Dakota State in a battle between the last two undefeated teams in Summit League play. Opening tip is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Maryland stomps NU women
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 23 points and No. 20 Maryland controlled the first and last quarters to defeat Nebraska 87-69 on Thursday night.
Ashley Owusu added 16 points, Stephanie Jones 14 and Diamond Miller 13 for the Terrapins (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten Conference).
Nicea Eliely and Leigha Brown both scored 19 for the Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3).
Miller had a pair of 3-pointers in a 12-0 run in the first quarter and Owusu, who had two baskets in the run, hit a jumper in the closing seconds to give the Terps a 26-17 lead.
The Cornhuskers kept the game close until Maryland pulled away by making 11 of 18 shots in the fourth quarter.
The Terrapins shots 51.5% despite going 4 of 16 from distance. Nebraska had 20 turnovers which Maryland turned into 29 points.
BC defeats Lutheran High JV
Battle Creek’s boys junior varsity team cruised to a 49-15 victory over Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday.
Mason Peterson led the Eagles with four points.
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST: Cort McKeown 2; Mason Peterson 4; Carson Anderson 3; Haydyn Beaudette 3; Keaton Ranslem 3.
South Sioux tops NHS freshmen
The Norfolk freshman boys team came up five points short in a 59-52 loss to South Sioux City on Thursday.
- NORFOLK: Zacch Cordner 20; Ben Schoenherr 2; Jacck Borgmann 14; Kaden Ternus 6; Mason Dixon 7; Isaiah Graham 3.
Norfolk-North Star postponed
The Norfolk vs. Lincoln North Star girls and boys basketball games scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17, have been postponed. The makeup date is Tuesday, Jan. 21 with the girls game at 5 p.m. and the boys game at 6:45.
Golf
Two sign with Wayne State
WAYNE — Wayne State College women’s golf coach Joey Baldwin has announced that Abbey Kurmel of Okemos, Michigan and Paige Peters of Bancroft have committed to attend Wayne State and play golf for the Wildcats in the 2020-21 academic year. The duo joins Tricia Hemann of Chanhassen, Minnesota and Jazmine Taylor of Omaha in the 2020 recruiting class.
Kurmel is from Okemos High School where she was a two year starter in volleyball and letter winner in golf. As a senior last fall, Kurmel helped Okemos to a fourth place finish at the Michigan Division I State Tournament and earned all-area honors while averaging 86 for 18 holes.
Peters is a graduate of Bancroft-Rosalie High School and is already enrolled at Wayne State. She was a multi-sport standout in high school, starting four years in golf and track and field and three years in basketball. Peters was a four-time state qualifier in golf and earned medals three seasons, placing 15th in Class C as a freshman, sixth as a sophomore and fourth in her junior season. She was a two-time East Husker Conference champion, earned super state honors in golf in 2017 as a junior and holds the school record for low round of 75.