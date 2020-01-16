Basketball
Northeast men down Quakerdale
NORFOLK — The Northeast men’s basketball team defeated Quakerdale Prep Academy, 109-95 on Wednesday in New Providence, Iowa.
Emmette Page and Ben Moxness each had 27 points for the Hawks while Michael Anderson added 20 and Daniel Akuei, 14.
The Hawks return to conference play on Saturday against Marshalltown Community College at 7 p.m. in Marshalltown, Iowa.
Hagedorn scores 21 for USD
FARGO, N.D. — The South Dakota Coyotes fought hard but ultimately fell to North Dakota State 72-70 inside the Scheels Center Wednesday night.
Norfolk High graduate Tyler Hagedorn had 21 points and is now five shy of 1,000 career ponts. The former Panther also had four rebounds and two assists.
Sibbel named for two awards
SEWARD — Concordia University women’s basketball senior Riley Sibbel was named the Bulldog Athletic Association athlete of the week as announced by the university.
A senior from O’Neill and a graduate of St. Mary’s, Sibbel enjoyed the best offensive week of her career early in January when she put up 15 points and then 16 points in back-to-back wins over No. 12 Northwestern and No. 6 Dordt.
As a result, Sibbel was named the GPAC player of the week. She is averaging 8.0 points and 2.2 steals this season.
Two Northeast players honored
AMES, Iowa — After their dominant performances over Central Community College and Iowa Western Community College, sophomore Emmette Page (Crystal, Minnesota) and freshman Beth Matas (Girona, Spain) of Northeast Community College were both named Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Division I athletes of the week.
Page powered the Hawks offensively to an 89-83 win over Iowa Western. He recorded 38 points, six assists and five rebounds. He is the ICCAC’s leading scorer with 23.8 points per game. It was the fifth time this season he has scored 30 or more points.
Matas led the Hawks in a crucial win over Iowa Western. She tallied 17 points and eight assists in the 70-63 victory. Against Central, she added 15 points and seven rebounds.
WRESTLING
Norfolk JV tops Columbus
COLUMBUS — The Norfolk junior varsity defeated Columbus 102-81 in a dual on Tuesday.
Norfolk 102, Columbus 81
106: Caine Stenger (COLU) over Taylem Hinze (Fall 1:26) 113: Eric Slusarski (COLU) over Kylie Rutz (Fall 3:16) 113: Christian Herrera (COLU) over Ryllee Hoppe (Fall 3:46) 126: Hunter Colgrove (COLU) over Anthony Ruiz (Dec 6-0) 132: Brooks Reiman (NORF) over Jed Johnson (Fall 1:19) 132: Jed Johnson (COLU) over Oscar Aparicio (Fall 3:27) 145: Jacob Hoffman (NORF) over Abel Leon (Fall 5:36) 145: Kaleb Van Driel (NORF) over Cody Cuba (Fall 1:20) 145: Carter Braun (COLU) over Hunter Bowers (Fall 0:46) 145: Abel Leon (COLU) over Espen Borer (Fall 1:04) 145: Cody Cuba (COLU) over Erbey Salinas (Fall 1:45)
152: Devan Schmit (NORF) over Noaha Macario (Dec 7-4) 160: Noaha Macario (COLU) over Kalie Drahota (Fall 0:37) 182: Caleb Kuhn (NORF) over Jordan Williams (Fall 2:32) 182: Colton Obermeyer (NORF) over Victor Catalan (Fall 1:45) 182: Joel Mercado (NORF) over Ben Henderson (Fall 3:46) 182: Jordan Williams (COLU) over Jonathan Kleinschmit (Fall 0:29) 195: Diedrick Ulrich (NORF) over Bryson Huey (Fall 0:20) 195: Parker Arnold (NORF) over Bryson Huey (Fall 1:23).
FOOTBALL
Dawson returns to Husker staff
LINCOLN (AP) — Mike Dawson will return to Nebraska to coach outside linebackers after spending the 2019 season in the NFL.
Coach Scott Frost announced Thursday that he had rehired Dawson, who coached the Cornhuskers’ defensive line in 2018. Dawson was the New York Giants’ outside linebackers coach this past season.
Dawson replaces Jovan Dewitt, who left to take an assistant’s job at North Carolina.
Nebraska also extended the contracts of assistant coaches Greg Austin, Travis Fisher and Ryan Held. Each has a contract now running through Dec. 31, 2021.
ATHLETICS
Northeast athletes honored
Fifty-one Northeast student-athletes have been named fall academic all-region.
First-team performers had GPAs of 3.5 or above while members of the second team earned GPAs between 3.0 and a 3.49.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- First Team: Ben Moxness, Scribner; Merrix Denn, Osmond.
- Second Team: Dennis Herrera, O’Neill; Justin Hiser, Grand Island; Zack James, Norfolk.
MEN'S GOLF
- First Team: Gabriel Pfeifer, Madison; Matthew Kingston, Springfield.
- Second Team: Dawson Sundsted, Spearfish, S.D.; Grant Sell, Gothenburg; John Lapour, Omaha.
MEN'S SOCCER
- First Team: Federico Anzoletti, Chioggia, Italy; Manuel Jimenez, Lexington; Ricardo Goldner, Brasilia, Brazil.
- Second Team: Andrei Soares, Gravatai, Brazil; Felipe Santos, Brasilia, Brazil; Jorge Trejo, Brighton, Colo.; Rocky Guevara, Norfolk; Yuri Rocha, Brasilia, Brazil.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- First Team: Breanna Stouffer, David City; Caitlin Orton, Mills; Beth Matas, Girona, Spain; Hannah Kasik, Leigh; Jacalyn Schwanebeck, Hyannis; Katarina Zagorac, Novi Sad, Serbia; Lorna Maxon, Laurel; Macey Kulhanek, Howells.
- Second Team: Emina Hadzihusejnovic, Mostar, Bosnia; Kelly Kleffner, Spalding; Kyla Moore, Norfolk.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
- First Team: Abby Podraza, Columbus; Mandy Stricker, Broomfield, Colo.; Ariella Crespo, Ramstein, Germany; Hannah Cherven, Brighton, Colo.; Kahrena Thompson, Jamestown, Colo.; MacKenzie Byrnes, Brighton, Colo.; Madison Foutz, Brighton, Colo.
- Second Team: Frida Aguilar-Ximello, Boulder, Colo.; Mary Perez, Aurora, Colo.
VOLLEYBALL
- First Team: Caitlin Orton, Mills, Neb.; Carly Hirsch, Norfolk; Elizabeth Christensen, Stanton; Elley Beaver, Columbus; Hannah Heppner, Stanton; Jessica Borg, Wakefield; Julia Eskens, Wynot; MaKayla Davidson, Alliance; Megan Wehrbein, Burchard; Morgan Haner, Sterling.
- Second Team: Brianna Bauer, O’Neill; Caitlin Kumm, Osmond; Jamie Bonifas, Blue Hill; Jessi Brester, Howells.