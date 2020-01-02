Basketball
Norfolk girls seventh in HAC
LINCOLN — The Norfolk High School girls basketball team used a big third quarter to hold off Lincoln North Star 43-42 and finish seventh in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday.
Hailey Kleinschmit led a balanced Panther attack with 11 points, and Anden Baumann chipped in 10. Abby Krieser had a game-high 14 points for the host Navigators.
Lincoln North Star 11 15 6 10 — 42
Norfolk 13 10 14 6 — 43
LINCOLN NORTH STAR (3-7): Saylor Schaefer 5; Dyvine Harris 4; Sammy Leu 4; Hannah Allick 1; Kylie Shottenkirk 11; Abby Krieser 14.
NORFOLK (5-4): Nealy Brummond 3; Taylor Privett 2; Anden Baumann 10; Erin Schwanebeck 6; Karly Kalin 1; Chelsea Strom 4; Jalen Hoffman 2; Hailey Kleinschmit 11; Makenna Skiff 4.
Hagedorn scores 22 in defeat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — South Dakota took a 12-point lead into halftime, only to see Purdue Fort Wayne storm back to earn a 70-59 win in Summit League men’s basketball play Wednesday.
South Dakota (9-7, 0-2) got six three-pointers and 22 points from Tyler Hagedorn, but dropped its fourth straight. Hagedorn also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Stanley Umude added 17 points. The Coyotes shot 31 percent in the second half and 35 percent overall.
The Mastodons have taken the last three in the series after USD had won the previous five. They will match up again Jan. 23 in Vermillion.
South Dakota will play five of its next six at home starting with Denver Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Lutheran High boys take third
WISNER — Lutheran High Northeast’s boys basketball team got 17 points out of sophomore Trystan Scott en route to defeating Pierce 44-32 in the third-place game of the Green bracket at the Shootout on the Elkhorn here.
Jaxson Kant added 10 points to join Scott among scorers with double figures. Brady Jackson and Tanner Koss had five rebounds each.
Lutheran High Northeast 13 7 9 15 — 44
Pierce 9 9 3 11 — 32
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (6-2): Cort Mckeown 7p, 4r, 1s; Brady Jackson 4p, 5r; Grant Colligan 3r; Ben Gebhardt 2p, 3r, 1s, 2b; Mason Peterson 3p; Tanner Koss 1p, 5r, 2s; Jaxson Kant 10p, 1r; Trystan Scott 17p, 2r, 2s.
PIERCE (4-3): Stats not provided.
Norfolk JV girls fall to Pierce
WISNER — The Norfolk JV girls basketball team suffered a 46-33 loss against the Pierce varsity team Monday during the Shootout on the Elkhorn.
Freshmen Lauren Hinrichs and Tessa Gall combined for 21 of the Panthers’ 33 points.
NORFOLK JV: Abby Ruda 2, Amber Schwanebeck 4, Amanda Sellin 6, Tessa Gall 10, Lauren Hinrichs 11.
Wrestling
Norfolk JV teams compete
Two Norfolk junior varsity wrestling teams recently competed in the Newman Grove holiday invitational.
Results for Norfolk JV 1
106: Alex Bauer (2-7) finished 0-3 and placed 4th; 113: Ryllee Hoppe (1-4) went 0-2 and placed 3rd; 120: Anthony Ruiz (8-5) went 2-1 and placed 2nd; 132: Kayden Kettler (9-5) went 4-1 and placed 3rd; 138: Jacob Hoffman (4-4) went 2-2 placed 4th; 145: Devan Schmit (5-7) went 1-3 and placed 4th; 152: Connor DeLancey (2-9) went 3-3 and placed 6th; 170: Jackson Bos (7-3) went 3-1 and placed 3rd; 182: Colton Obermeyer (9-9) went 3-1 and placed 3rd; 195: Diedrick Ulrich (3-1) went 3-1 and placed 3rd; 220: Parker Arnold (9-4) went 2-2 and placed 4th.
Results for Norfolk JV2
106: Taylem Hinze (4-8) went 1-2 and placed 3rd; 120: Brooks Reiman (8-4) went 2-2 and placed 5th; 120: Kylie Rutz (3-7) went 1-3 and placed 6th; 132: Oscar Aparicio (2-13) 2-3 and placed 8th; 138: Espen Borer (6-7) went 1-3 and placed 6th; 152: Hunter Bowers (5-10) went 2-3 and placed 8th; 170: Kalie Drahota (0-3) went 1-3 and placed 6th; 182: Jonathan Kleinschmit (2-7) went 0-3 and placed 8th; 195: Joel Mercado (10-8) went 2-2 and placed 4th.